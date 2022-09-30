U.S. markets close in 4 hours 47 minutes

IDC + CIO Recognize Business Technology Innovation with Inaugural 2022 CIO Awards Canada

CIO
·5 min read
CIO
CIO

Winners and the industry at large will convene virtually at CIO's Future of Digital Innovation Summit & Awards Canada at the end of November.

Toronto, ON, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Data Corporation (IDC) Canada and Foundry's CIO, are pleased to recognize our first class of CIO Award winners for Canada. Winners, attendees and the industry at large will convene virtually at the end of November at CIO’s Future of Digital Innovation Summit & Awards Canada to recognize these premier organizations and executives driving IT innovation in Canada. This year's winners exemplify how IT leaders are driving business forward and setting their organizations up for success.

CIO's Future of Digital Innovation Summit & Awards Canada
The CIO Awards for Canada will be presented during our upcoming virtual Future of Digital Innovation Summit & Awards Canada conference happening on November 29th and 30th. This event celebrates Canadian organizations and their innovative projects.

“We're excited to celebrate our inaugural class of CIO Awards Canada 2022, which honours Canadian IT organizations for projects driving digital business growth through technology innovation. Many projects are related to solutions for data management, work collaboration for hybrid work culture and digital transformation to improve business processes like predictive approaches to drive data value and reducing the carbon footprints.,” said Lars Goransson, Managing Director, Canada, IDC. “We are honoured to showcase these achievements and the people behind them as we gather virtually to experience CIO’s Future of Digital Innovation Summit & Awards Canada at the end of November. The event will be co-produced by IDC and Foundry’s CIO. We're also pleased to co-present TECHNATION's Ingenious Awards at the Summit – it truly will be a celebration of innovation in Canada."

IDC + CIO are proud to feature the Ingenious Awards from Industry Partner TECHNATION as part of the conference. We're also pleased to welcome Sponsor Partners Cisco Systems, UiPath, SAP and Darktrace (as of press date). Our partners add further value to the agenda, providing in-depth knowledge and unique solutions to address many of the issues that attendees are facing in their daily roles.

Please visit CIO’s Future of Digital Innovation Summit & Awards Canada to learn more about the conference and our partnership opportunities. Registration is open if you'd like to attend the event.

2022 CIO Award Canada Winners:

  • Air Liquide Canada – Metal Fabrication Division

  • Cameco Corporation

  • Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

  • Canadian Red Cross

  • College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario

  • Electrical Safety Authority

  • Exchange Solutions

  • GS1 Canada

  • Guillevin International

  • McCain Foods Limited

  • Mouvement Desjardins

  • New Brunswick Community College

  • SMI

  • Solicitor General - Office of the Chief Coroner

  • The Regional Municipality of Durham

  • TransForm Shared Service Organization

  • United Way Greater Toronto

About CIO Awards Canada
The inaugural CIO Awards for Canada celebrate Canadian organizations and the teams within them that are using IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth or improving relationships with customers. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence and we are pleased to bring this award program to Canada. A list of all winning organizations will be available here later today.

About IDC
International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,300 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. To learn more about IDC Canada, please visit www.idc.com/ca or follow us on Twitter at @idccanada and on LinkedIn.

About CIO
CIO focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled peer insight and expertise on business strategy, innovation, and leadership. As organizations grow with digital transformation, CIO provides its readers with key insights on career development, including certifications, hiring practices and skills development. The award-winning CIO portfolio provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT’s role in achieving business goals. CIO is published by Foundry (formerly IDG Communications) and recently launched in Canada. Company information is available at www.foundryco.com. Follow CIO on Twitter: @CIOonline & @CIOevents or on LinkedIn or Facebook.

About Foundry
Foundry (an IDG, Inc. company) is a trusted and dependable editorial voice, creating quality content to generate knowledge, engagement and deep relationships with our community of the most influential technology and security decision-makers. Our premium media brands including CIO®, Computerworld®, CSO®, InfoWorld®, Macworld®, Network World®, PCWorld® and Tech Hive® engage a quality audience of the most powerful technology buyers with essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape.

Our trusted brands inform our global data intelligence platform to identify and activate purchasing intent, powering our clients’ success. Our marketing services creates custom content with marketing impact across video, mobile, social and digital. We simplify complex campaigns that fulfill marketers’ global ambitions seamlessly, with consistency that delivers quality results and wins awards. Additional information about Foundry is available at https://www.foundryco.com.

CONTACT: Barbara Hall Associate VP, Event Operations & Marketing, IDC. bhall@idc.com


