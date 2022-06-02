U.S. markets close in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,108.13
    +6.90 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,741.33
    -71.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,089.66
    +95.20 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,867.90
    +13.07 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.69
    -0.57 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,871.60
    +22.90 (+1.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    +0.34 (+1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0722
    +0.0065 (+0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9190
    -0.0120 (-0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2546
    +0.0060 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.7850
    -0.3490 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,031.16
    -1,138.30 (-3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    651.52
    +4.88 (+0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    -44.01 (-0.16%)
     

IDC MarketScape Names Infor a Leader in Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Manufacturing and Operational ERP Applications

·4 min read

Infor customers surveyed call out Infor's strengths in industry expertise, user experience, innovation and implementation experience

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that it has been named a Leader in two IDC MarketScape reports – IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Manufacturing ERP Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49047922, May 2022) (the "Manufacturing Report"); and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Operational ERP Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US46733721, May 2022) (the "Operational Report").

(PRNewsfoto/Infor)
(PRNewsfoto/Infor)

Download an excerpt of the Manufacturing Report.
Download an excerpt of the Operational Report.

The Manufacturing Report evaluated Infor customer feedback from manufacturers in discrete industries such as automotive, aerospace & defense, high-tech, and industrial machinery, and process industries such as chemicals, consumer packaged goods, food & beverage, and pulp & paper.

The Operational Report evaluated Infor customer feedback from product-centric organizations across multiple industries such as distribution, manufacturing and retail.

Key excerpts from the Manufacturing Report

The Manufacturing Report noted that Infor customers highlighted Infor's strengths in industry expertise, innovation and implementation experience.

"Infor recognizes that deep industry knowledge is key to its customers' success, and multiple (customers surveyed) cited their expertise as critical in the selection process and the most important reason they have stayed with Infor," the Manufacturing Report stated. "Another (customer) stated that Infor provides them the functionality, breadth and flexibility they need to meet unique requirements."

According to the Manufacturing Report, "Manufacturing references noted that Infor has exceeded its expectations when it comes to innovation." The Manufacturing Report added, "Combining technology expertise with industry expertise previously mentioned is the best way to ensure that tangible manufacturing outcomes are delivered through the use of new technology (IoT, AI/ML, etc.)."

According to the Manufacturing Report, "Infor's implementation experience generally exceeded customer expectations based upon reference interviews. Deployment is aided by the application's flexibility, adaptability, and extensibility, combined with simple screen designers and role-based views."

Key excerpts from the Operational Report

In the Operational Report, customers surveyed called out Infor's strengths in user experience / user interface, innovation and implementation experience.

"Multiple operational references noted the ease of use for Infor's solutions as a strength. These references shared that limited training is needed for their employees to start taking advantage of the system and it has really helped with adoption of the tools and increasing the overall impact."

Soma Somasundaram, Infor Chief Technology Officer and President of Products, said, "We believe this recognition from the IDC MarketScape reinforces that Infor is delivering to our customers smart, preconfigured and modern cloud solutions that enable them to keep pace with industry challenges and better compete and innovate. Our solutions are designed to address customers' industry-specific needs, out-of-the box, simplify the deployment process, provide an intuitive user experience and, ultimately, help them achieve business results faster."

About IDC MarketScape:
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position in a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors. Visit www.idc.com/promo/idcmarketscape.

About Infor
Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries, including industrial manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, food & beverage, automotive, aerospace & defense, and high tech. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. We are obsessed with delivering successful business outcomes for customers. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

Media contact
Steve Bauer
Infor
steven.bauer@infor.com
(650) 670-7135

Copyright ©2022 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idc-marketscape-names-infor-a-leader-in-worldwide-saas-and-cloud-enabled-manufacturing-and-operational-erp-applications-301560293.html

SOURCE Infor

Recommended Stories

  • Raiders CB Nate Hobbs named one of the league’s best slot cornerbacks

    Where does #Raiders CB Nate Hobbs rank among the best slot cornerbacks in the NFL?

  • OPEC+ Opens Taps Wider, Heeding US But Keeping Russia Onside

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ agreed to increase the size of its oil-supply hikes by about 50%, in a deal that kept Russia at the heart of the cartel while also heeding pressure from major consumers including the US. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfo

  • 'Nein danke': Musk's office ultimatum faces pushback in Germany

    Elon Musk’s demand that Tesla staff stop "phoning it in" and get back to the office got short shrift from Germany’s largest trade union on Thursday. The Tesla chief executive waded into the future of work debate by telling staff at the electric carmaker that they must return to the office for at least 40 hours a week or leave the company, according to an email seen by Reuters. The IG Metall union in the German state of Brandenburg Sachsen, where Tesla's plant is located, said it would support any employee who opposed Musk’s ultimatum.

  • Elon Musk’s remote-work policy at Tesla exposes one of the company’s biggest problems

    Elon Musk is calling Tesla executives back to the office—and using factory workers’ demanding schedules to justify his orders. The Tesla CEO sent out an email on May 31 entitled “Remote work is no longer acceptble (sic)” arguing for the company to succeed, executives needed to be back in Tesla’s main offices. “Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla,” the electric-vehicle magnate wrote in the internal email reported by Bloomberg.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Growth Opportunities Energy Transfer Investors Won't Want to Overlook

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a lot of growth coming down the pipeline to expand its existing operations. The master limited partnership (MLP) has several pipeline projects under way and in development, along with building new processing and export capacity. Two that investors might have missed are its potential expansion into Panama and the emerging carbon capture and storage (CCS) market.

  • Oil Pares Losses as Traders See OPEC+ Spare Capacity Dwindling

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared most of its losses to trade near $115 with the market expressing doubt that OPEC+ can deliver on its agreement to accelerate the pace of a supply hike. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkStocks Decline as Dat

  • CrowdStrike Reports Thursday: Let's Check the Charts

    CRWD failed and turned lower into May. In this daily bar chart of CRWD, below, we see an "interesting" picture. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been strong since December and its new highs are suggesting that we will see new price highs.

  • China EV startups say May sales up, post-lockdown output constrained

    Li Auto Inc reported a May sales gain of 166% from a year earlier to 11,496 vehicles on Wednesday. Xpeng Inc posted a gain of 78% with 10,125 deliveries. Nio Inc delivered 7,024 EVs, up 5% from a year earlier.

  • GM to cut prices on EV Chevrolet Bolt up to 18 percent

    GM is cutting prices on the Bolt by around $6,000 and by as much as 18% for the lowest-price version, which will start at $26,595, down from $32,495. "This change reflects our ongoing desire to make sure Bolt EV/EUV are competitive in the marketplace," GM said in a statement, adding "affordability has always been a priority for these vehicles." GM said it plans to build more Bolt EVs and EUVs this year than in any other year since it launched in 2016.

  • Ford to invest $1.5B in Sheffield Village plant to assemble new electric vehicle

    The automaker is aiming at producing 2 million electric vehicles a year globally by the end of 2026.

  • Elon Musk tells workers to return to the office or quit. It’s a big gamble: ‘Tesla is kick-starting its own local Great Resignation’

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon recently clarified his stance on remote work after employees proved resistant to returning to the office full time.

  • Oil prices drop ahead of OPEC+ meeting on report Saudis will make up for any lost Russian supply

    Markets are looking ahead to an OPEC+ meeting and U.S. energy supply data, as prices fall on a report Saudi Arabia is prepared to boost oil supplies if needed.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Saudi Arabia to raise oil production if Russian output falls under sanctions- FT

    Discussions had been held about an immediate increase in production from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which could be announced at Thursday's OPEC+ meeting, according to the report https://www.ft.com/content/cf18ce69-e46a-4802-9058-1340c5a2c94d, citing a diplomatic source. OPEC+ comprises of members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies led by Russia. Production increases that are scheduled for September would be brought forward to July and August, the source said.

  • 'Played Out' Pinterest Prone to a Preliminary Pickup

    Pinterest Inc. was downgraded by TheStreet's Quant Ratings service Wednesday but the technical picture is mixed with different short-term and longer-term patterns. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a long decline matching the price direction. Recently the OBV line shows a choppy sideways pattern.

  • How our retirement system shortchanges the middle class

    America has a vast and elaborate system of public policies supposedly designed to help us all save for retirement and avoid the catastrophe of a penurious and poverty-stricken old age. “The middle class is left behind by the retirement savings system in key ways,” report authors Tyler Bond, the NIRS research manager, and Dan Doonan, the executive director.

  • 3 Growth Stocks I'm Ready to Buy If the Market Crashes in June

    After thriving for more than a decade in a near-zero interest rate environment, growth stocks are getting hammered now that the Federal Reserve has signaled multiple rate hikes in 2022. Shares of businesses in a high growth phase have been sinking because nobody knows how severely to discount their future cash flows yet. Interest rate uncertainty is enough to batter growth stocks on its own, but this isn't the only weight on the minds of investors right now.

  • I want my 401(k) and IRA to go to my spouse when I die — should I name them or my trust as beneficiary?

    Then they can convert the retirement plans to their own IRA and take withdrawals on their own schedule. Trusts are also used in estate tax planning. If you live in one of those states, a trust may protect this amount from being taxed upon the death of the survivor of yourself and your spouse.

  • New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

    Albemarle Corporation ( NYSE:ALB ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial...

  • Salesforce Earnings Offer a Warning Sign for Cloud Stocks

    Investors are cheering Salesforce's latest results, but there was a potential red flag for other highly valued cloud stocks.