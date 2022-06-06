U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

IDC Names OneView a Major Player for Worldwide Point-of-Sale Software Vendors

·2 min read

OneView innovation highlighted in the 2022 worldwide point-of-sale software grocery and food store retail vendor assessment.

BOSTON, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneView Commerce today announced that International Data Corporation (IDC) named the company as a major player in their worldwide point of sale software vendor marketscape for grocery and food retail.

With OneView’s unified commerce, API-first transaction engine, leading retailers transform critical digital engagement, including pickup and home delivery, while gaining modern tech stack control and cloud power to deliver next-gen commerce and checkout anywhere. (PRNewsfoto/OneView Commerce, Inc.)
With OneView’s unified commerce, API-first transaction engine, leading retailers transform critical digital engagement, including pickup and home delivery, while gaining modern tech stack control and cloud power to deliver next-gen commerce and checkout anywhere. (PRNewsfoto/OneView Commerce, Inc.)

The report provides in-depth insights on the technology landscape for point of sale solutions in light of today's fast-changing grocery shopping behaviors and preferences. In noting solution strengths, the report highlights, "As one of the few headless unified commerce platforms, OneView continues to impress the market with its laserlike focus on innovation and its steady introduction of new features to enable omni-channel success."

"We are honored that the alignment of our headless commerce transaction engine and fast-start SaaS solutions that enable retailers of any size to execute unified commerce transformation has earned IDC's recognition," noted OneView Chief Executive Officer Linda Palanza. "We are pleased that our unwavering commitment to innovation and the empowerment of retailers to own their shopper engagement stands out as a key market differentiator."

The full report is available for download from IDC.com. OneView's unified commerce suite, including point of sale, pickup and delivery, and inventory and order orchestration, is available for a risk-free, 30-day free trial.

About OneView Commerce

OneView Commerce creates the digital pathway for retailers to transform store and customer experiences with a unified commerce transaction engine that abstracts basket creation, calculation and checkout functions from siloed, disparate store and commerce systems. By synthesizing data and transaction execution to the omnichannel 'moment of action,' OneView empowers digital reach into stores, improves inventory accuracy, reduces substitutions and provides actionable insight into active baskets with every product scan. The Kroger Company, Australia Post and Molton Brown use OneView's smart basket technology to overcome legacy constraints and unlock store technology from static checkout lanes into the hands of customers and associates for click to brick engagement in pick and pack, curbside, home delivery, scan and go, and next-gen point of sale.

Learn more at www.oneviewcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter @oneviewcommerce

OneView Commerce Contact:
Lexy Johnson
OneView Commerce
E: info@oneviewcommerce.com
P: 617.279.0549 x716

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idc-names-oneview-a-major-player-for-worldwide-point-of-sale-software-vendors-301561530.html

SOURCE OneView Commerce, Inc.

