U.S. markets close in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,432.50
    -41.25 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,564.43
    -186.89 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,013.98
    -167.95 (-1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.34
    -9.57 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.97
    -0.64 (-0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.80
    -4.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.43 (-1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3680
    +0.0370 (+2.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3739
    -0.0057 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9510
    +0.2330 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,020.38
    -534.52 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,189.52
    -36.01 (-2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

IDEA Pharma and Protodigm Expand and Strengthen Team with Accomplished Industry Experts

·3 min read

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEA Pharma, the leading biopharma Path to Market Strategy practice, is excited to announce the appointments of industry experts, Dr. Jonathan Lee, Jeff Waldron, and Sayak 'Sy' Mukherjee to their team. New team members, Dr. Lee and Waldron will be advising IDEA Pharma in early phase path to market strategies, while Mukherjee will assist IDEA and its sister company, Protodigm, a first-of-its-kind contract life sciences skunkworks company, offering its clients research, innovation, and a universe of possibilities in which a drug could be brought to market.

Sy Mukherjee comes from a pharma industry writing background, having worked at Fortune & Biopharma Dive previously, with a bachelor's degree from Dartmouth. Mukherjee will be instrumental to assisting IDEA Pharma and Protodigm CEO, Mike Rea, launch special projects.

"I am looking forward to working with Mike and the teams at IDEA and Protodigm, and help communicate this breakthrough thinking," said Mukherjee, Communications Architect, IDEA Pharma. "Drawing inspiration from my experience in biotech reporting, I am keen to bring IDEA and Protodigm's revolutionary concepts not only to our client projects, but to the eyes and ears of the Biopharma industry."

Dr. Jonathan Lee most recently completed his MBA from the Said Business School in Oxford and earned his doctorate in physiotherapy from the Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, VA. He will be joining the team as a medical strategy consultant lending both his medical and business expertise to client projects.

"IDEA Pharma is making leaps in innovative drug candidate development and early positioning. I am excited to immerse myself in this process of new age biotech transformation," said Dr. Lee, Medical Strategist, IDEA Pharma.

Jeff Waldron has strong corporate strategy qualifications with a Wharton MBA in strategy and will be crucial to IDEA in managing client relationships and implementing business development strategies. He brings cross-functional industry experience and built a global network of healthcare collaborators across all silos of the industry, including a multitude of pharma firms.

"In my career, I have been known to build bridges to foster collaboration and scientific advancement," said Waldron. "I look forward to continuing to bring people with big ideas together and nurture new relationships that will change medicine at IDEA Pharma."

Mike Rea, CEO, IDEA Pharma and Protodigm added, "Our goal is to bring a special magic to our client's challenges – it's a different discipline than companies have been used to. These recent hires can harness deep experience but bring the disciplined creativity that early phase has been lacking."

About IDEA Pharma:

Through knowledge, insight, and uncommon creativity, we unlock the potential of every molecule, inspiring and empowering the pharma industry to deliver medicines that make a difference. We work with clients early in the lifecycle, crafting a strategy that helps every molecule reach its potential. It's what we do best. And there's nobody that does it quite like us. For further information, please visit our website or join us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Protodigm:

Protodigm is a contract skunkworks company providing its clients an investigational body to invent and innovate new assets. Protodigm applies skunkworks techniques to drug development giving its clients all possible development options by generating hypotheses and supporting evidence. This approach breaks the industry mold because drug development is too often a high-risk, single-track process. If an asset fails, it can be devastating. With a skunkworks approach, assets can be developed with multiple parallel options in addition to its initially intended use, de-risking innovation, saving time, money, and effort.

Learn more about Protodigm at www.protodigm.co.

Media contact:

Charlie Mason
IDEA Pharma
pii@ideapharma.com
+44 1234 756 340

Scott Stachowiak
Russo Partners LLC
Scott@RussoPR.com
+1 (646) 942-5630

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idea-pharma-and-protodigm-expand-and-strengthen-team-with-accomplished-industry-experts-301379726.html

SOURCE IDEA Pharma

Recommended Stories

  • Why a record number of container ships are chilling off the California coast

    As retailers gear up for the holiday season, a record number of container ships trying to bring imported goods into the US are stuck off the coast of California, another casualty of ongoing disruptions to the global supply chain. Sixty-five vessels were waiting to dock at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in the San Pedro Bay Sept. 16, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California, a record high. Captain Kip Louttit of the Marine Exchange told Quartz that an unprecedented 23 of these ships are in a drift area—meaning there is no room for them to anchor in the water.

  • MassMutuals $4M fine, Boeing pilot expected to face charges, France slams U.S.-Australia submarine pact

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Friday’s business headlines.

  • Apple's Cook says he will talk with U.S. official on immigration

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook told an all-hands meeting of employees on Friday he planned to discuss U.S. immigration policy with U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas later in the day, according to a source familiar with the meeting. During the meeting, Cook also told employees that a recent U.S. court decision in an antitrust case brought by "Fortnite" creator Epic Games hand resulted in a victory for Apple in nine out of 10 counts, the source said. The ruling amounted to "one or two sentences scratched out of an agreement" between Apple and developers on the App Store, the source cited Cook as saying.

  • How to get Social Security right, according to a retirement expert

    An expert told Yahoo Money what people should know about Social Security to help their retirement plans.

  • Ford wakes up badly burnt from its India dream

    When Ford Motor Co built its first factory in India in the mid-1990s, U.S. carmakers believed they were buying into a boom - the next China. Last week, Ford took a $2 billion hit https://reut.rs/3nFLvnF to stop making cars in India, following compatriots General Motors Co and Harley-Davidson Inc in closing factories in the country. Among foreigners that remain, Japan's Nissan Motor Co Ltd and even Germany's Volkswagen AG - the world's biggest automaker by sales - each hold less than 1% of a car market once forecast to be the third-largest by 2020, after China and the United States, with annual sales of 5 million.

  • China’s Billionaires Are Losing Billions Fast

    Grocers already squirreling away Thanksgiving turkeys, Invesco reportedly in merger talks with State Street’s asset management business, Biden reframes his economic agenda as tax relief for working families, and other news to start your day.

  • Here are the key retirement provisions in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill

    The most far-reaching part of Democrats' proposal within the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package is the requirement for many businesses to offer a retirement plan for their workers.

  • Sears just reminded us all it's a zombie retailer

    Sears is waving goodbye to its home market of Illinois.

  • Where Will UPS Be in 3 Years?

    The U.S. domestic package segment contributed 48.6% of operating profit in the first half, with international package contributing 37.7%, and the supply chain solutions segment was a distant third with 13.7%. The majority of the targeted 2023 profit growth is forecast to come from a combination of growing revenue in the international package segment and the U.S. domestic package growing revenue and margin. As a result, management expects the U.S. domestic package segment to drive overall profit margin expansion from 2020 to 2023.

  • Americans See Worst Buying Conditions in Decades on High Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumer sentiment rose slightly in early September but remained close to a near-decade low, while buying conditions for household durables deteriorated to their worst since 1980 because of high prices.The University of Michigan’s preliminary sentiment index edged up to 71 from 70.3 in August, data released Friday showed. The figure trailed the median estimate of 72 in a Bloomberg survey of economists.Buying conditions for household durables, homes and motor vehicles all fell

  • Bad for business: World Bank China rigging scandal rattles investors

    LONDON (Reuters) -Some investors and campaigners expressed dismay on Friday at revelations that World Bank leaders pressured staff to boost China's score in an influential report that ranks countries on how easy it is to do business there. They also said the World Bank's subsequent discontinuation of the "Doing Business" series of annual reports could make it harder for investors to assess where to put their money. An investigation by law firm WilmerHale https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/world-bank-kills-business-climate-report-after-ethics-probe-cites-undue-pressure-2021-09-16, at the request of the World Bank's ethics committee, found that World Bank chiefs including Kristalina Georgieva - now head of the International Monetary Fund - had applied "undue pressure" to boost China's scores in the "Doing Business 2018" report.

  • U.S. Steel Plans New U.S. Mill as Prices Surge

    The steelmaker said it aims to put the new sheet-steel mill into production in 2024 to capture demand from a rebounding manufacturing sector.

  • Why are steel prices so high when iron ore prices have crashed? Because: China

    China, which makes 57% of the world's steel, plans to shrink its output this year—which means that chronic shortages of new cars and other products are likely to continue into the near future.

  • U.S. SEC sues company that markets beverages to women

    A southern California company that sells beer, wine and bottled water targeting female customers has been sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly defrauding investors out of millions of dollars. In a complaint filed on Tuesday, the SEC said SHE Beverage Co raised over $15 million from more than 2,000 investors in unregistered stock sales from 2017 to 2019 by falsely touting its business plans and promoting its successes. The SEC said the Lancaster, California-based company overstated revenue, spent only 2% of investor proceeds on beverage inventory instead of the promised 30% and made bogus claims it had received takeover bids as high as $500 million.

  • How A.I. will exacerbate inequality between rich & poor: Kai-Fu Lee

    Sinovation Ventures CEO Kai-Fu Lee joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to forecast the implications of artificial intelligence and its impact on the labor market.

  • Shareholders Will Likely Find Altimmune, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALT) CEO Compensation Acceptable

    Shareholders may be wondering what CEO Vipin Garg plans to do to improve the less than great performance at Altimmune...

  • Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data Trove

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Cisco Systems Inc. are among technology giants lining up to harness data from India’s farmers in an ambitious government-led productivity drive aimed at transforming an outmoded agricultural industry.Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration, which is seeking to ensure food security in the world’s second-most populous nation, has signed preliminary agreements with the three U.S. titans and a slew of local businesses starting April to share

  • Here's how Social Security's looming shortfall could affect your retirement plans

    Social Security's surplus reserves are expected to run out in 2033, affecting how much in benefits it will pay out

  • Banks beware, outsiders are cracking the code for finance

    Global brands from Mercedes and Amazon to IKEA and Walmart are cutting out the traditional financial middleman and plugging in software from tech startups to offer customers everything from banking and credit to insurance. For established financial institutions, the warning signs are flashing. So-called embedded finance - a fancy term for companies integrating software to offer financial services - means Amazon can let customers "buy now pay later" when they check out and Mercedes drivers can get their cars to pay for their fuel.

  • As China Evergrande's debt crisis deepens, unpaid small business owners speak of despair

    Wu Lei says his small construction company in central China has accepted commercial paper from property developer Evergrande as payment for two years but with that paper's value now in doubt, his firm is on the verge of collapse. China Evergrande Group, saddled with more than $300 billion in total liabilities equivalent to 2% of China's GDP, is in the throes of a liquidity crisis that has it scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers. Wu, 35, was one of around a hundred protesters who descended on the headquarters of the country's No. 2 real estate developer in Shenzhen this week desperately seeking assurances of payment.