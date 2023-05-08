Ideal Capital Berhad's (KLSE:IDEAL) Has Performed Well But Fundamentals Look Varied: Is There A Clear Direction For The Stock?

Ideal Capital Berhad's (KLSE:IDEAL) stock up by 7.0% over the past three months. However, we decided to study the company's mixed-bag of fundamentals to assess what this could mean for future share prices, as stock prices tend to be aligned with a company's long-term financial performance. Specifically, we decided to study Ideal Capital Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ideal Capital Berhad is:

4.8% = RM34m ÷ RM698m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.05 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Ideal Capital Berhad's Earnings Growth And 4.8% ROE

As you can see, Ideal Capital Berhad's ROE looks pretty weak. Further, we noted that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 4.7%. Given the low ROE Ideal Capital Berhad's five year net income decline of 6.6% is not surprising.

As a next step, we compared Ideal Capital Berhad's performance with the industry and found thatIdeal Capital Berhad's performance is depressing even when compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 5.2% in the same period, which is a slower than the company.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Ideal Capital Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Ideal Capital Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

While the company did payout a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. This implies that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Ideal Capital Berhad can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. Our risks dashboard will have the 1 risk we have identified for Ideal Capital Berhad.

