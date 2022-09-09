Ideal Image Continues Nationwide Expansion with First Clinic in Louisiana in Partnership with TROIKA

Ideal Image MedSpa

Leading North American Aesthetics Brand Opens First Point of Care in New Orleans Area

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Image , the #1 Aesthetics Brand in North America, announced market entry into Louisiana with the opening of its newest location in the city of Metairie, located at 3908 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Located just outside of New Orleans, the company’s latest site will provide residents in the area with a convenient location to invest in their health and confidence through accessible and affordable aesthetics. Ideal Image Metairie marks the second clinic opening with TROIKA Partnership, a national affiliate partner for the brand, who is recognized for investing in franchise opportunities and plans to open 15 Ideal Image locations in 5 years.



“As we continue to establish a presence and build our clientele in new markets, we have had our sights set on New Orleans,” said Ideal Image CEO David Prokupek. “Opening a clinic in this location has always been on our list, and we are thrilled to be working with the TROIKA team to make our affordable and effective aesthetic treatments more accessible to those in and around the New Orleans area.”

The Ideal Image Metairie clinic will reside in a newly renovated center fronting Veteran Memorial Boulevard, a convenient location for clients coming from all directions. Similar to existing Ideal Image clinics, the 2,950 square foot space was designed with intentional neutrality, creating a calming and approachable feeling for the company’s diverse clientele. The Metairie clinic will initially offer laser hair removal services, CoolSculpting, Ultherapy and Ideal Image’s full platform of injectable offerings. Clients can also consult virtually and privately with Ideal Image’s team of highly trained Aesthetics Consultants from the comfort of home thanks to the company’s revolutionary direct-to-consumer tele-aesthetics platform.

Whether in New Orleans, Tampa or anywhere in between, Ideal Image welcomes everybody and every body – all ages, all backgrounds, all people everywhere. That’s why the brand offers treatments that are effective, affordable and backed by a Lifetime Guarantee Membership, which gives clients access to free treatments, exclusive VIP discounts and the most competitive pricing on Laser Hair Removal, skin rejuvenation and Botox at $8.90 per unit.

Ideal Image Metairie is open now and ready to welcome new and existing customers to deliver results you can see, and confidence you can feel. Visit idealimage.com to schedule a virtual consultation 9:00am to 9:00pm seven days a week, from the comfort of home or in the clinic.

About Ideal Image

At Ideal Image we believe “confidence changes everything.” As North America’s #1 aesthetics brand, we deliver affordable and effective aesthetic treatments through the most accessible network of 800+ doctors and medical professionals who have performed over 20 million FDA-cleared treatments for over 20 years. Ideal Image’s full suite of aesthetic services includes Laser Hair Removal, body sculpting, Botox®, fillers, skin rejuvenation, and medical grade skincare – all backed by a Lifetime Guarantee Membership. For results you can see and confidence you can feel, visit idealimage.com and follow @idealimage.

Media Contact:

ICR

IdealImage@icrinc.com



