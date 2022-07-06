Ideal Image Continues Nationwide Expansion with Second Clinic in Indiana

Ideal Image MedSpa

Leading North American Aesthetics Brand Opens Second Point of Care in Indianapolis Area

TAMPA, Fla., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Image , the #1 Aesthetics Brand in North America, announced further expansion into Indiana with the opening of its newest location in the city of Greenwood, located at 853 N Emerson Avenue. Just a few miles east of Greenwood Park Mall, the opening of Ideal Image’s second Indianapolis clinic will provide residents of Greenwood and its neighboring communities another location where they can invest in their health and confidence through accessible and affordable aesthetics.



“Since opening our first clinic in Indiana in 2011, we have received overwhelming support from our Indianapolis customers,” said Ideal Image CEO David Prokupek. “We’re excited to open our doors on a second location where we can offer even more people personalized aesthetic services and look forward to continued growth in the region.”

The Ideal Image Greenwood clinic will join a block of storefronts comprising other medical uses, making this second location quintessential for those looking to invest in themselves. Similar to all Ideal Image clinics, the 2575 square foot space was designed with intentional neutrality, creating a calming and approachable feeling for the company’s diverse clientele. The Greenwood clinic will initially offer laser hair removal services, CoolSculpting, Ultherapy and Ideal Image’s entire platform of injectable offerings. Clients can also consult virtually and privately with Ideal Image’s team of highly trained Aesthetics Consultants from the comfort of home thanks to the company’s revolutionary direct-to-consumer tele-aesthetics platform.

Whether in Indianapolis, Tampa or anywhere in between, Ideal Image welcomes everybody and every body — all ages, all backgrounds, all people everywhere. That’s why the brand offers treatments that are effective, affordable and backed by a Lifetime Guarantee Membership, which gives clients access to free treatments, exclusive VIP discounts and the most competitive pricing on Laser Hair Removal, skin rejuvenation and Botox at $8.90 per unit.

Ideal Image Greenwood is open now and ready to welcome new and existing customers to deliver results you can see, and confidence you can feel. Visit idealimage.com to schedule a virtual consultation 9:00am to 9:00pm seven days a week, from the comfort of home or in the clinic.

About Ideal Image

At Ideal Image we believe “confidence changes everything.” As North America’s #1 aesthetics brand, we deliver affordable and effective aesthetic treatments through the most accessible network of 800+ doctors and medical professionals who have performed over 20 million FDA-cleared treatments for over 20 years. Ideal Image’s full suite of aesthetic services includes Laser Hair Removal, body sculpting, Botox®, fillers, skin rejuvenation, and medical grade skincare — all backed by a Lifetime Guarantee Membership. For results you can see and confidence you can feel, visit idealimage.com and follow @idealimage .

Media Contact:

ICR

IdealImage@icrinc.com







