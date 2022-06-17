U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.29 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.86 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.48
    -7.11 (-6.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.90
    -8.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    21.63
    -0.26 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0498
    -0.0058 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    -0.0680 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2230
    -0.0123 (-1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9600
    +2.7200 (+2.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,504.59
    +177.16 (+0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.00
    +5.07 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.25
    -28.73 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

Ideanomics Announces Conference Call to Update Investors on the VIA Motors Merger

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IDEX
    Watchlist

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company"), a global company focused on accelerating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles (EV), today announced that on June 23, 2022 at 4:00pm ET both Ideanomics and VIA Motors management will provide a general update regarding the pending VIA Motors Merger.

(PRNewsfoto/Ideanomics)
(PRNewsfoto/Ideanomics)

Ideanomics is continuing to partner with Say Technologies, a Robinhood Markets company, that has built an innovative communication platform to make it easier for investors to exercise their ownership rights. Ideanomics will utilize Say Connect to solicit questions from qualified investors ahead of the update call on June 23, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Starting June 17 at 7:00 pm ET, investors who are holders of Ideanomics or VIA Motors stock can submit questions to management. To submit questions, please visit the Say Connect platform here: https://app.saytechnologies.com/ideanomics--via-motors-update. Questions can be submitted through 4:00 p.m. ET on June 22, 2022.

Conference Call Details
Ideanomics will host a conference call at 4:00pm ET on Thursday, June 23, 2022 to discuss the transaction. A live audio webcast and supplemental presentation will be available online at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=2schl4Gl. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing +1 877-407-3107. A replay will be available via webcast on-demand listening shortly after completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for 30 days.

About Ideanomics 
Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is a global group with a simple mission: to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles and charging technology with design, implementation, and financial services, we provide the completeness of solutions needed for the commercial world to commit to an EV future. To keep up with Ideanomics, please follow the company on social @ideanomicshq or visit https://ideanomics.com.

VIA Motors International, Inc., is a leading electric commercial vehicle company with proven advanced electric drive technology, delivering sustainable mobility solutions for a more livable worldVIA designs, manufactures and markets electric commercial vehicles, with superior life-cycle economics, for use across a broad cross-section of the global fleet customer base. VIA's vehicles are optimized for each fleet's needs, with intelligent software packages and fleet monitoring systems that are designed to reduce cost and improve operating efficiencies. VIA is a systems-driven company and strives to optimize the total fleet experience including energy, maintenance, uptime, route mapping and more, with reduced development time, improved quality, driving comfort, energy efficiency and connectivity.  https://www.viamotors.com

Safe Harbor Statement 
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and include the statement regarding the completion of the business combination within a certain period of time, if ever. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to: our ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contacts 
Ideanomics, Inc. 
Tony Sklar, SVP of Investor Relations 
1441 Broadway, Suite 5116 New York, NY 10018 
Email: ir@ideanomics.com

Malory Van Guilder, Skyya PR for Ideanomics 
malory@skyya.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ideanomics-announces-conference-call-to-update-investors-on-the-via-motors-merger-301570678.html

SOURCE Ideanomics

Recommended Stories

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says the everything bubble is over. It’s a paradigm shift away from a ‘silly’ artificial economic world

    “We are exiting that regime, and it’s going to be bumpy,” said the famous Fed watcher Mohamed El-Erian of the world where central banks let the money flow.

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Aggressively Sold Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. While riding Buffett's coattails has been a moneymaking strategy for decades, it's equally important to take note of the stocks that the world's most successful investor and his investing team are selling or avoiding. Thus far in 2022, Warren Buffett has overseen the aggressive selling of the following five stocks.

  • History says the next bull market is just months away, and it could carry the S&P 500 to the 6,000 level, according to Bank of America

    Investors might take some comfort in crystal-ball gazing by Bank of America, which uses history to plot the next bull market.

  • Fed Rate Hikes Will End Sooner Than You Think. What That Means for the Stock Market.

    Already, very early signs of slowing demand and inflation are cropping up. If the economy averts all-out disaster, then stabilizing or declining rates would spur a market rebound.

  • Buying AMD and Nvidia in a Bear Market: What to Know Now

    AMD and Nvidia have been swallowed up in the bear market, with each stock declining at least 50%. Here's how to trade them now.

  • AstraZeneca weighs bid for Mereo, Carnival Cruises partners with MGM, Devon Energy stock plunges

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at several of today's trending stocks tied to leading industry stories, including the demand destruction seen in energy markets as rising gas prices have more people opting to work from home than commuting.

  • Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 10 Value Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss 10 value stock picks from Bill Gates’ 2022 portfolio. If you want to skip our discussion on the latest developments in Gates’ Foundation, go directly to Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 5 Value Stock Picks. Founded in 2000, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest private charitable organization in […]

  • ‘I feel bad that I’ll be taking most of his income’: I make twice what my boyfriend does. He pays me $300 in rent, but I want him to pay $800. Is that fair?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My boyfriend and I have been together seven years, and in that time I bought a house. I used my own savings and spent about $10,000 on renovations. My house is a three-bedroom family home, and the tenants cover most of my mortgage.

  • Stock market slump leaves ‘no place to hide,’ strategist says

    Hennion & Walsh CIO Kevin Mahn and Threadneedle Ventures Founder Ann Berry join Yahoo Finance Live to talk about this week's volatile market losses, which sectors investors should look into to ford recession concerns, blockchain technology across industries, and recession risks amid rising inflation and the Fed's interest rate hikes.

  • Elon Musk Is Furious

    Elon Musk is angry. Before getting to the reason for his anger, it should be noted that for more than a decade, from 2003 to almost 2013, the billionaire and Tesla pushed hard for the adoption of electric vehicles despite mockery from rivals and skepticism from financial markets and consumers. Musk and Tesla had, however, found an ear at the White House in the person of Barack Obama, newly elected in 2008.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With 7% Dividend Yield

    Remember TINA? She’s the one everyone was talking about for the past few years, when it came to buying stocks. ‘There is no alternative,’ they said – pointing out that the near-zero interest rate policy has pushed bond yields down to nothing, and that the housing crisis of 2008 had left investors wary of the real estate market – and stocks were the highest returning game in town. Not anymore. The Federal Reserve has just cracked the whip on rate hikes, implementing a 0.75% increase to the benchm

  • In Prevalence of Selling, This Is a Market Rout Without Equal

    (Bloomberg) -- You can look but you won’t find a stretch of futility as pervasive as the one that is landing on Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemeUS Equities End Turbulent Week With a Modest Gain: Markets Wrap'Drip Pricing' Is Turning Checkout Into a Nasty SurpriseMonkeypox Testing Shows the US Learned Little From the Covid-19 PandemicEven in the long and storied hist

  • Market Sell-Off: 3 Stocks at Their Cheapest Valuations in Years

    It's official: The S&P 500 is in a bear market -- defined as a drop of 20% or more in the index. Since 1950, there have been 11 bear markets in the S&P 500, lasting about one year on average from start to finish. PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) operates a massive payments network connecting 392 million consumers with 34 million merchants worldwide.

  • Tech stocks ‘could drop another 15% to 20% at least’: Strategist

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Portfolio Manager Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech stocks, hiring freezes and layoffs, and recessionary risks.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. You can skip our detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management’s performance and Ken Fisher’s investment strategy, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher’s expertise in the investment field and his […]

  • Should You Buy Shopify Now or Wait Until After Its Stock Split?

    Back in April, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) announced its plans for a 10-for-1 stock split that will also boost CEO Tobi Lütke's voting stake to 40% by issuing a new class of "founder's shares." The maneuver might generate some fresh investor interest in Shopify's stock, which has lost more than three-quarters of its value this year amid concerns about its high valuation and slowing growth in a post-lockdown market. Should investors buy Shopify right now as the market looks the other way?

  • Why Biden has been silent on the stock market

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss President Biden's silence on the stock market.

  • Why Upstart Stock Jumped 9% Today

    Shares of lending software outfit Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) rallied 9.1% today as of 2:35 p.m. ET. It was another rough week for Upstart and fintech stocks in general after the U.S. Federal Reserve increased interest rates 0.75% in an attempt to beat back inflation. After today's rebound, the stock is down about 6% over the last five days.

  • Is It Time To Sell Exxon Stock After The White House Takes Aim At Big Oil?

    Exxon Mobil has gained as oil prices surged and Russia attacked Ukraine, but is XOM still a buy after Q1 earnings and softening oil prices?

  • Bad News for GameStop: Video Game Sales Saw Steep Decline in May

    Let's look at why the slowdown is bad news for video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME). In its most recent quarter, which ended on April 30, GameStop reported $1.378 billion in sales. GameStop is a brick-and-mortar retailer with thousands of locations worldwide.