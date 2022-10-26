U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,842.25
    -28.00 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,842.00
    -35.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,519.25
    -194.25 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,807.00
    +6.40 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.81
    +0.49 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.60
    +16.60 (+1.00%)
     

  • Silver

    19.68
    +0.33 (+1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0027
    +0.0058 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.40
    -1.45 (-4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1576
    +0.0104 (+0.90%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.0900
    -0.9270 (-0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,635.68
    +1,356.80 (+7.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    479.90
    +37.50 (+8.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,973.32
    -40.16 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

Ideanomics announces the startup of operations at North America's largest electric tractor assembly facility in Windsor, California

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (Nasdaq: IDEX), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV), today announced that a new vehicle assembly line at the Solectrac Windsor facility is fully operational, effectively tripling the production capacity of the e25 electric tractor. Ideanomics can now produce a total of 4,100 powerful, quiet and zero-emission Solectrac tractors annually.

With the new vehicle assembly line at Solectrac’s Windsor facility, production of the e25 tractor model has tripled, supporting Solectrac tractor sales from coast to coast.
With the new vehicle assembly line at Solectrac’s Windsor facility, production of the e25 tractor model has tripled, supporting Solectrac tractor sales from coast to coast.

"When Ideanomics acquired Solectrac, we committed to growing Solectrac's production capacity and product offerings," said Robin Mackie, Ideanomics Mobility president. "In less than one year, we efficiently increased production capacity by 300% and are now selling Solectrac tractors coast to coast across the United States through our rapidly expanding dealer showroom program. This is a remarkable accomplishment for any player in the EV space."

The Windsor facility assembly line features modern technology, enabling more efficient and safer operations. As the only company with electric tractor assembly facilities on the west and east coast of the U.S., Ideanomics and Solectrac are positioned to capture a greater share of the fast-growing market. Each facility is configured to assemble eight Solectrac tractors per day, with the ability to quickly ramp up assembly as needed.

In 2023, Ideanomics expects to commence assembly of the e70N tractor at the Windsor and Denton facilities, as well as introduce new models to the market. Solectrac's new range of tractors will incorporate advanced engineering and battery technology from Energica, modular and future-forward styling from Ideanomics Design as well as telematics and performance data from Ideanomics Digital.

Solectrac tractors assembled at the Windsor facility can feature an internet-connected telemetry device that collects data between tractors and customers to improve productivity, visibility, and maintenance. Customers can use a SolecSmart portal to remotely adjust their tractor's settings before starting work and view reports on their tractor's performance when the work is complete.

The combination of government incentives, volatile diesel fuel costs and corporate commitments to climate actions will accelerate the growth of electric machinery in the off-road market. For example, Solectrac recently supplied 17 e25 electric tractors to large customers in California. The California CORE program enabled these transactions to take place.

Recently, Solectrac introduced its SolecSave app, offering customers total cost of ownership data, environmental statistics and a way to find incentive programs in their locations.

Seventy-five people worked more than 10,000 hours to complete the facility expansion. During construction, Ideanomics' contracted with local vendors on everything from the installation of the assembly line to the new electric sign. Furthermore, the Windsor facility is powered by solar panels supplying an average of 80kWh daily.

Ideanomics is solving the complexity of fleet electrification by bringing together high-performance electric vehicles, charging infrastructure and financing solutions under one roof. The Company views Solectrac's electric tractors as a flagship solution for the fast-growing, high-value off-road vehicle market. Ideanomics expects revenue from Solectrac to double in 2023.

About Ideanomics  
Ideanomics is a global group with a simple mission: accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles, charging, and financing solutions under one roof, we are the one-stop partner needed to simplify the transition to and operation of any EV fleet. To keep up with Ideanomics, please follow the company on social @ideanomicshq or visit https://ideanomics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement   
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the expected timing for the filing of the Form 10-K, the Company's ability to regain compliance with the Nasdaq requirements for continued listing and related matters. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," or similar expressions that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the failure of the Company to file the Form 10-K on its expected timeline and other risk factors discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the Company's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. The Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

Contacts:  
Ideanomics, Inc.  
Tony Sklar, SVP of Investor Relations  
1441 Broadway, Suite 5116, New York, NY 10018
ir@ideanomics.com

Theodore Rolfvondenbaumen, Communications Director
Trolfvondenbaumen@ideanomics.com

(PRNewsfoto/Ideanomics)
(PRNewsfoto/Ideanomics)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ideanomics-announces-the-startup-of-operations-at-north-americas-largest-electric-tractor-assembly-facility-in-windsor-california-301657236.html

SOURCE Ideanomics

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft stock dips despite beating Q1 earnings, revenue estimates

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Microsoft's first-quarter earnings results, which were a beat on both the top and bottom lines.

  • Google stock falls in after-hours amid a Q3 miss in earnings and revenue

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Google's third-quarter earnings report.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Microsoft, Alphabet, Chipotle and more

    Microsoft, Alphabet, Spotify are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Stocks All Popped Today

    As of 11:05 a.m. ET Tuesday, shares of EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had surged by 5%, well outpacing the S&P 500 (which was up a solid 0.9%). Electric truck rival Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) was doing even better with a 6.9% gain and Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was doing best of all -- up 7.8%. As multiple sources reported, Tesla on Monday announced it was cutting the prices for its popular Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossover EVs in China by as much as 9%.

  • Will Q3 Earnings Spark Amazon Stock?

    Trading 36% from its highs, Amazon will give valuable insight into the state of e-commerce and cloud computing amid economic uncertainty. This will also be the company's first earnings report since its 20-1 stock split in July.

  • 10 Penny Stocks Poised To Explode

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten penny stocks poised to explode. If you want to skip our introduction to these tricky stocks, then jump ahead to 5 Penny Stocks Poised To Explode. The ongoing bloodbath in the stock market that has been compounded by high inflation and monetary policy tightening […]

  • Microsoft Plunges on Forecast for Lackluster Azure Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. gave a lackluster forecast for sales growth in its Azure cloud-computing services business, a closely watched measure of corporate demand, sending the shares reeling in early trading Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayAdidas-Kanye D

  • Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife and is she a billionaire?

    Rishi Sunak's wife came under fire in April after it emerged she was registered as non-domiciled for tax purposes.

  • Visa beats on earnings and boosts dividend by 20%

    Visa Inc. topped earnings expectations for its latest quarter as the payments giant continued to call out strong consumer spending trends.

  • Markets: Bitcoin price back above US$20,000, Ether jumps as U.K. votes to regulate crypto

    Bitcoin was trading above US$20,000 for the first time in almost three weeks on Wednesday morning trading in Asia.

  • Why Datadog, MongoDB, and HubSpot Rallied Today

    Shares of enterprise software companies Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) all rallied today, up 6.5%, 9.3%, and 7.2%, respectively, as of 1:21 p.m. ET. The synchronous move across these software names likely has to do with a decline in long-term bond yields today. A decline in interest rates is great news for unprofitable growth stocks, with the bulk of their profitability out into the future.

  • Microsoft beats expectations, despite slowdown in cloud growth

    Microsoft reported its Q1 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, beating expectations despite a slowdown in Azure growth.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Considering the tough macro environment and its impact on the markets, investors can be forgiven for some indecision when it comes to choosing stocks right now. But there are clues, hints that will point out the right stocks, even in an unsettled market. The simplest move, of course, is to look for quality stocks that have fallen sharply in recent months, down to bargain-level prices. The adage is 'buy low and sell high,' and fundamentally sound stocks that have fallen 50% or more in less than a

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond Is Soaring Today

    The surge in the home goods retailer's stock follows a report in The Wall Street Journal this morning noting Bed Bath & Beyond, along with other troubled retailers, has secured financing in recent weeks to make it through the holiday season.

  • Why GameStop Is Running Ahead of the Market Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are running 7% higher as of 10:44 a.m. ET on Tuesday, on a day when the stock market as a whole is just inching higher. GameStop is, of course, still a heavily shorted stock, with some 20% of its shares outstanding sold short, giving it a short interest ratio of 7.6 (anything over 7 is considered a lot). It was an even heavier short interest that caused GameStop to become one of the market's hottest meme stocks last year as Reddit investors induced a massive short squeeze.

  • Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Bristol Myers (BMY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 8.74% and 1.63%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • How dollar strength could mean 'death by a thousand cuts' for stocks

    The U.S. dollar is currently perched precariously high versus the Japanese yen, the Chinese yuan, and the British pound, with far-reaching implications for global risk markets.

  • Novavax (NVAX) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    On Novavax's (NVAX) third-quarter earnings call, investors' focus is likely to be on the sales figures of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Why Marqeta, SoFi, and Affirm Were Rising Today

    Fintech stocks took off as interest rates moderated, and Marqeta announced an exciting new product launch.