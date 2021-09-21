U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

Ideanomics to Give Keynote Presentation at 2021 MOVE America

·4 min read
In this article:
- Company to showcase technologies from WAVE and Energica at a global event for mobility innovators

- WAVE CEO Aaron Gillmore to give Bus Transportation Keynote Presentation on overcoming fleet electrification barriers with wireless charging

- WAVE CTO Michael Masquelier to present on the Truck Tech panel to improve safety, efficiency and sustainability in trucking

- Energica's EVA Ribelle electric motorcycle will be present at Ideanomics' booth #401

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) today announced its participation and display at MOVE America, a showcase event for urban mobility discussions and solutions, being held September 28-30, in Austin, Texas at the Palmer Events Center.

(PRNewsfoto/Ideanomics)
(PRNewsfoto/Ideanomics)

WAVE CEO Aaron Gillmore will give a keynote presentation on the topic of overcoming fleet electrification barriers with wireless charging for the Bus Transportation theater on September 28 at 10:40am CT.

At 1:00pm CT that same day, Gillmore and Kate Lam, Ideanomics' Managing Director of Financial Products, will lead a roundtable discussion on fleet electrification challenges, to discuss how WAVE's high-power wireless charging and Ideanomics' vertically integrated EV solutions are removing critical adoption barriers in mass transit, like range extension, total cost of ownership reduction and infrastructure scalability.

WAVE CTO Michael Masquelier is participating in a Truck Tech Panel "Technological developments improving safety, efficiency and sustainability in trucking" on September 28 at 2:55pm CT.

  • WAVE, wireless charging provider enabling commercial fleet operators with a faster, easier way to extend the range of medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles with systems ranging from 125kW to 500kW, and a 1MW charger in development. Across the U.S., from Washington to Florida, mass transit agencies use WAVE technology for their revenue service buses, many for more than five years. Ports use the technology for cargo handling, while commercial warehouse and distribution companies use the inductive charging technology to charge their freight distribution vehicles.

  • Energica is the first Italian manufacturer and global distributor of high-performance supersport electric motorcycles and is the sole manufacturer for the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup. Each Energica electric motorcycle is unique in its class for their technical solutions and innovations, making them the ultimate expression of Italian luxury. Energica announced this week their plans to more than double their footprint in the United States by the end of 2021, supported by their partnership with Ideanomics Mobility and Capital divisions.

"MOVE is an opportunity for Ideanomics and our operating companies like Energica and WAVE to talk more about the things we are doing in the fleet electrification space that matter," said Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics. "Our recently announced acquisition of VIA will help us in creating a complete solution around infrastructure, vehicle and financing, and the expansion of the Energic dealership footprint involves a program that we can use for both VIA and our Solectrac electric tractors. WAVE's inductive charging solution not only works today for transit, ports and commercial applications but also enables the autonomous revolution when it arrives. It's exciting to see how these will all work together in a more sustainable ecosystem."

If interested in speaking with a member of the Ideanomics executive team while at MOVE America, please contact allison@skyya.com.

For more information and news on Ideanomics and its subsidiaries and other investments, please visit https://ideanomics.com.

About Ideanomics
Ideanomics is a global company focused on the convergence of financial services and industries experiencing technological disruption. The Ideanomics Mobility division is a service provider which facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators through offering vehicle procurement, finance and leasing, and energy management solutions under an innovative sales-to-financing-to-charging (S2F2C) business model. Ideanomics Capital is focused on disruptive fintech solutions for the financial services industry. Together, Ideanomics Mobility and Ideanomics Capital provide global customers and partners with leading technologies and services designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability, and shareholders with the opportunity to participate in high-potential, growth industries.

Contacts:

Ideanomics, Inc.
Tony Sklar, SVP of Investor Relations
1441 Broadway, Suite 5116, New York, NY 10018
ir@ideanomics.com

Jeremy Ertl, Skyya PR for Ideanomics
jeremy@skyya.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ideanomics-to-give-keynote-presentation-at-2021-move-america-301381027.html

SOURCE Ideanomics

