Ideanomics to Speak on Three Panels at BloombergNEF Summit in San Francisco

  IDEX

Industry leaders join forces to discuss the future of commercial electrification.

- CEOs Alf Poor and Bob Purcell of Ideanomics and VIA Motors, respectively, will join Adrian Schaffer, President of Ricardo North America to discuss the future of last-mile electric fleets.

- Ideanomics' Chief Scientist and internationally recognized expert in hydrogen fuel cells, Dr. Abas Goodarzi, will join panelists to discuss scaling up electrification and the role of hydrogen.

- Ideanomics CEO Alf Poor will participate in an innovation forum focused on new EV charging technology, such as scalable inductive wireless charging and high-performance public charging park solutions.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles, and VIA Motors, an American electric commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced their participation to host a panel discussion on the future of last-mile electric vehicle fleets at the BloombergNEF (BNEF) Summit. BNEF is scheduled to take place in San Francisco from January 31 - February 1, 2022 at the Four Seasons San Francisco.

(PRNewsfoto/Ideanomics)
(PRNewsfoto/Ideanomics)

The BNEF Summit aims to provide ideas, insights, and connections to formulate successful strategies and capitalize on technological change to shape a cleaner, more competitive future. At the summit, Ideanomics leaders will highlight products from its full-spectrum suite of commercial electrification offerings including vehicles, charging, and hydrogen energy solutions during three events:

Innovation Forum: New EV Charging Technologies | January 31, 2022 at 10:40 a.m. PT

  • Alf Poor, Ideanomics CEO, will join executives from Resilient Power, HEVO, and TeraWatt Infrastructure to discuss innovative EV technology. The session will cover how Ideanomics subsidiary, WAVE, is working with municipalities such as Antelope Valley Transit Authority (AVTA) and Port of Los Angeles on scalable inductive wireless charging, as well as Prettl Electronics Automotive's (PEA) high-performance public charging park solutions for electric vehicles.

Zero Emission Vans and Trucks: Scaling Up Electrification and the Role of Hydrogen | February 1, 2022 at 3:10 p.m. PT

  • Dr. Abas Goodarzi, an internationally recognized expert in hydrogen fuel cells and fuel cell conversions who is the Chief Scientist at Ideanomics and CEO of US Hybrid, will join panelists from PACCAR Inc. and Merchants Fleet to discuss decarbonization solutions for commercial vehicles. Dr. Goodarzi will share how US Hybrid's innovative technology powers medium- and heavy-duty zero-emission vehicles, including the world's first electric street sweepers in New York and California.

The Future of Last Mile Electric Fleets | February 1, 2022 at 10:45 a.m. PT

  • Ideanomics CEO Alf Poor and VIA Motors CEO Bob Purcell will participate in a panel discussion alongside industry experts from Ricardo North America to discuss how the increase in demand for home delivery has made last-mile delivery a ripe industry for electrification. The panel will discuss electrification challenges and opportunities, especially how to support fleets as they embark on the transition to electric vehicles.

Representatives from Ideanomics, VIA Motors and US Hybrid will be available for meetings during the summit by request. If interested in speaking with a member of Ideanomics, VIA Motors or US Hybrid, please contact malory@skyya.com.

About Ideanomics
Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is a global group with a simple mission: to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles and charging technology with design, implementation, and financial services, we provide the completeness of solutions needed for the commercial world to commit to an EV future. To keep up with Ideanomics, please follow the company on social @ideanomicshq or visit https://ideanomics.com.

About VIA Motors International, Inc.
VIA Motors is a leading electric commercial vehicle company with proven advanced electric drive technology, delivering sustainable mobility solutions for a more livable world. VIA designs, manufactures and markets electric commercial vehicles, with superior life-cycle economics, for use across a broad cross-section of the global fleet customer base. VIA's vehicles are optimized for each fleet's needs, with intelligent software packages and fleet monitoring systems that are designed to reduce cost and improve operating efficiencies. VIA is a systems-driven company and strives to optimize the total fleet experience including energy, maintenance, uptime, route mapping and more, with reduced development time, improved quality, driving comfort, energy efficiency and connectivity. To learn more, please visit https://viamotors.com.

About US Hybrid
US Hybrid specializes in the design and manufacturing of zero-emission electric powertrain components including traction motors, controllers, auxiliary drives, energy storage and fuel cell engines for electric, hybrid, and fuel cell medium and heavy-duty municipality vehicles, commercial trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles throughout the world. To learn more about US Hybrid, please visit https://ushybrid.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and include statements regarding our intention to transition our business model to become a next-generation financial technology company, our business strategy and planned product offerings, our intention to phase out our oil trading and consumer electronics businesses, and potential future financial results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to: our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to raise additional financing to meet our business requirements; the transformation of our business model; fluctuations in our operating results; strain to our personnel management, financial systems and other resources as we grow our business; our ability to attract and retain key employees and senior management; competitive pressure; our international operations; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contacts:
Ideanomics, Inc.
Tony Sklar, SVP of Investor Relations
1441 Broadway, Suite 5116, New York, NY 10018
ir@ideanomics.com

Malory Van Guilder, Skyya PR for Ideanomics
malory@skyya.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ideanomics-to-speak-on-three-panels-at-bloombergnef-summit-in-san-francisco-301468687.html

SOURCE Ideanomics

