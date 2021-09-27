U.S. markets open in 1 hour 8 minutes

Ideanomics and Subsidiaries WAVE, US Hybrid to Highlight Solutions at Month-Long, All-Virtual Sustainable Fleet Technology (SFT) Conference

- Panel discussions on Sept. 30, Oct. 12 and Oct. 14 will feature Ideanomics, WAVE and US Hybrid

- Sessions will cover a wide range of topics including innovative charging solutions, funding and creative financing for sustainable fleet development, and hydrogen as a transportation solution

- All sessions are free and open to the public

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) today announced its participation in the month-long, all-virtual Sustainable Fleet Technology (SFT) Conference, a showcase event for the latest and greatest in sustainable fleet technology, operations and implementation, taking place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 - 3:30 p.m. EST, running now through Oct. 19.

(PRNewsfoto/Ideanomics)
(PRNewsfoto/Ideanomics)

Executives from Ideanomics, plus subsidiaries WAVE, and US Hybrid will be participating in the following sessions:

WAVE CTO Michael Masquelier will take part in the Innovative Charging Solutions discussion with fellow panelists from Amply, Beam, eCAMION, EVgo and Renewable Innovations. The group will discuss the need to expand accessibility to EV charging in order to create a successful transition to an electrified transportation world.

Ideanomics Managing Director of Financial Products, Kate Lam, will participate in a session titled Funding Sources and Creative Financing for Sustainable Fleet Deployment and provide her expertise about the various funding opportunities and incentives available at state and federal levels and how to take advantage of them. Other panelists include executives from Doering Fleet, GNA and NASEO.

Finally, Dr. Abas Goodarzi, Chief Scientist at Ideanomics and CEO of US Hybrid will be a featured speaker at the Hydrogen as a Transportation Solution discussion. Dr. Goodarzi will focus on why hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks may be the key to achieving the performance, affordability and range required to meet demanding duty cycles. NACFE and transit and fleet end users from NACFE and ZEBRA will also participate in the discussion.

Innovative Ideanomics subsidiary solutions showcased during the extent of SFT 2021 are as follows:

  • US Hybrid, manufacturer of zero-emission electric powertrain components for electric, hybrid, and fuel cell medium and heavy-duty municipality vehicles, commercial trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles for leading OEMs in the private and public sectors

  • WAVE, wireless charging provider enabling commercial fleet operators with a faster, easier way to extend the range of medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles with systems ranging from 125kW to 500kW, and a 1MW charger in development

All sessions are free and open to the public. To learn more about SFT 2021 or to view the full list of speakers, visit https://www.sustainablefleetexpo.com/conferenceagenda.

For more information and news on Ideanomics and its subsidiaries and other investments, please visit https://ideanomics.com.

About Ideanomics
Ideanomics is a global company focused on the convergence of financial services and industries experiencing technological disruption. The Ideanomics Mobility division is a service provider which facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators through offering vehicle procurement, finance and leasing, and energy management solutions under an innovative sales-to-financing-to-charging (S2F2C) business model. Ideanomics Capital is focused on disruptive fintech solutions for the financial services industry. Together, Ideanomics Mobility and Ideanomics Capital provide global customers and partners with leading technologies and services designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability, and shareholders with the opportunity to participate in high-potential, growth industries.

Contacts:

Ideanomics, Inc.
Tony Sklar, SVP of Investor Relations
1441 Broadway, Suite 5116, New York, NY 10018
ir@ideanomics.com

Jeremy Ertl, Skyya PR for Ideanomics
jeremy@skyya.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ideanomics-and-subsidiaries-wave-us-hybrid-to-highlight-solutions-at-month-long-all-virtual-sustainable-fleet-technology-sft-conference-301385314.html

SOURCE Ideanomics

