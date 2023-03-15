U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,853.00
    -67.50 (-1.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,634.00
    -527.00 (-1.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,031.75
    -175.25 (-1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,744.30
    -50.20 (-2.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.26
    -1.07 (-1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.50
    +12.60 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0608
    -0.0126 (-1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.04
    +0.52 (+1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2086
    -0.0069 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6060
    -0.6290 (-0.47%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,654.08
    -135.49 (-0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    550.80
    +1.78 (+0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,455.14
    -181.97 (-2.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

Ideanomics subsidiary Energica announces new partnerships to develop all-electric solutions for aviation

·4 min read

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of zero-emission vehicles, today announced that its subsidiary Energica Motor Company, maker of the world's best high-performance electric motorcycle, has entered into two separate partnerships with the French tech consulting firm Phenix Air Corp and Pure Flight to develop all-electric solutions for ultra-light and light aircraft.

Energica Motor Company manufactures and sells high performance electric motorcycles.
Energica Motor Company manufactures and sells high performance electric motorcycles.

The collaboration is being executed by Energica's Energica Inside business unit.

"With this collaboration, Energica's technology is literally taking to the skies. Aviation is one of the most challenging industries to decarbonize and I am very proud to be supporting the industry-leading Phenix Air Corp on their journey to develop and bring to market zero-emission ultralight aircraft," says Livia Cevolini, CEO, Energica Motor Company.

As part of the collaboration with Phenix Air Corp, Energica's electric powertrain has been integrated into an airplane propeller to assess performance and conduct testing. The powertrain will then be integrated into an ultralight seaplane to test in-flight performance.

In California, a parallel project is underway with Phenix Air Corp to integrate Energica's powertrain into a purpose-built Sonex airframe for small aircraft applications. The project will test the performance and range of the EV conversion for multiple use cases, including training courses, cruise intrastate travel and aerobatics.

Energica Inside engineers are also collaborating with airplane manufacturer Pure Flight to assess the integration of Energica's powertrain for the Pure Flight ΦNIX airplane. Through the combination of Energica's powertrain and Pure Flight's high-efficiency airframe, the two companies are aiming to achieve the highest possible range for all-electric intra-European air travel.

"Aviation has been at the forefront of innovation in the transport sector and EV technologies are entering into the equation of product development. We have started different programs with partners around the globe to learn together and accelerate the time to market of our solutions," says Carlo Iacovini, General Manager, Energica Inside.

Energica Inside is ready to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in their EV transition and bring new products to market quickly and affordably. The business unit has several new projects underway in agriculture, marine and aviation and urban mobility. Its new facility will allow Energica Inside to take on even more projects, both for Ideanomics's portfolio of companies and other OEMs, all built around Energica's industry-leading design, engineering and technology.

With ongoing support from Ideanomics, Energica is pioneering the global two-wheeler market with its high-performance electric motorcycles. Ideanomics is solving the complexity of fleet electrification, offering fleet operators everything they need to electrify faster, easier and more affordably, all in one place.

About Ideanomics 
Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is a global group with a simple mission: to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles and charging technology with design, implementation, and financial services, we provide solutions needed for the commercial world to commit to an EV future. To keep up with Ideanomics, please follow the company on social @ideanomicshq or visit https://ideanomics.com.

About Energica Inside
Energica Inside is the new business unit of Energica Motor Company dedicated to developing innovative solutions for e-mobility.

Safe Harbor Statement 
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and include the statement regarding the completion of the business combination within a certain period of time, if ever. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to: our ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Theodore Rolfvondenbaumen 
Communications Director 
Email: trolfvondenbaumen@ideanomics.com

Davide Palumbo
Communication Manager
Email: dpalumbo@energicamotor.com

(PRNewsfoto/Ideanomics)
(PRNewsfoto/Ideanomics)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ideanomics-subsidiary-energica-announces-new-partnerships-to-develop-all-electric-solutions-for-aviation-301771976.html

SOURCE Ideanomics

Recommended Stories

  • Silicon Valley Bank committed 'one of the most elementary errors in banking,' Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Silicon Valley Bank made an "elementary" mistake in banking that led to its collapse and takeover by federal regulators.

  • Tyson Foods to shut two US chicken plants with nearly 1,700 workers

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc will close two U.S. chicken plants with almost 1,700 employees on May 12, the company said on Tuesday. The closures show the biggest U.S. meat company by sales is still trying to figure out how to improve its chicken business that has struggled for years. Tyson will shut a plant in Glen Allen, Virginia, with 692 employees and a plant in Van Buren, Arkansas, with 969 employees, according to a statement.

  • Charles Schwab’s fortune battered by SVB collapse, with his wealth plunging more than any other American billionaire’s in 2023

    The failure of Silicon Valley Bank has had a widespread impact.

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Avoid Bank Stocks and Buy Energy Instead. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    In the wake of multiple bank collapses over the past week, many banking stocks’ valuations have fallen sharply and are trading at deep discounts right now. One investor, however, that definitely won’t be looking for any bargains amongst the carnage is ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary. With the government having stepped in to ensure depositors walk away unscathed from the SVB and Signature Bank debacles, O’Leary anticipates a flurry of tighter regulation around banks, regional or not, and that wil

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Plug Power (PLUG) closed the most recent trading day at $12.16, moving -1.94% from the previous trading session.

  • Credit Suisse sheds nearly 25%, key backer says no more money

    Credit Suisse lost almost a quarter of its value on Wednesday, dropping to a new record low after its largest investor said it could not provide the Swiss bank with more financial assistance. The Saudi lender acquired a stake of almost 10% last year after taking part in Credit Suisse's capital raising and committed to investing up to 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.5 billion). Broader equity markets fell sharply, reversing earlier gains, as Credit Suisse's drop by as much as 24% re-ignited some of the jitters among investors about the resilience of the global banking system after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

  • European banks battered as Credit Suisse drops 20%

    Shares in European banks got pummeled again on Wednesday, as Credit Suisse plunged to fresh record lows after the lender's biggest shareholder said it could not raise its 10% stake citing regulatory issues. Credit Suisse fell below 2 Swiss francs ($2.18) for the first time after Saudi National Bank said it could not go above 10% ownership due to a regulatory issue. Credit Suisse shares were last down by more than 22%.

  • SVB Can't Find a Buyer Because of One Issue

    SVB Financial Group , the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, has put itself and its subsidiaries up for sale. The parent company, whose stock will be delisted by the Nasdaq, is selling its subsidiaries, SVB Capital and SVB Securities, plus additional assets and investments. SVB Securities operates as its investment banking division while SVB Capital serves as a venture capital and private credit fund, and SVB Securities is the investment banking business.

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $11.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day.

  • Credit Suisse Default Swaps Are 18 Times UBS, 9 Times Deutsche Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of insuring the bonds of Credit Suisse Group AG against default in the near-term is approaching a rarely-seen level that typically signals serious investor concerns.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It

  • Inflation at 6%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Markets are in a state of flux right now, with heavy changes on the near horizon. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank – and the Fed’s takeovers of it and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks – have sparked fears of a new banking or financial crisis, as well as calls for the Federal Reserve to pare back on its policy of interest rate hikes and monetary tightening. The inflation numbers for February were in-line with expectations, with a monthly gain of 0.4% and an annualized rate of 6%

  • Jeff Bezos, George Soros, Mark Cuban, and Ray Dalio All Have One Thing in Common: They're Making a Big Bet on This Industry

    When billionaires jump on the same trend, it’s important for investors to take notice. The pieces often don’t come together immediately, but these investors have millions of dollars in resources dedicated to getting the most up-to-date information as quickly as possible. They might see trends months in advance that others might not notice until it’s too late. Hedge fund manager George Soros is a polarizing figure, but you’d be foolish not to take notice of some of his investing trends. The Soros

  • Credit Suisse Chairman Says State Assistance ‘Not a Topic’

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG Chairman Axel Lehmann said government assistance “isn’t a topic” for the lender as the Swiss bank seeks to shore up confidence among clients, investors and regulators after a series of missteps.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseUS Co

  • You'll Never Guess the Top-Performing Stock of the Last 20 Years

    If a time machine could take you back to the start of the 2000s — without the desire to open up a crypto wallet — what’s the No. 1 investment you would make? Maybe Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), which has sold 1.3 billion iPhones since 2007 and reported a $19.4 billion profit last quarter? Or Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), which went from selling just 937 cars in 2009 to over 300,000 last year? Some savvy income investors might consider Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO). The tobacco giant, formerly Phillip M

  • Credit Suisse Ignites Fresh Bank Turmoil As Saudis Decline New Funds, SVB Collapse Spills Into Europe

    Credit Suisse's biggest backer won't add more cash to the troubled Swiss lender, sending shares to a fresh record low.

  • 4 Stocks Affected by Bank Failures That Wall Street Says to Buy

    Bill Holdings has said it held about $670 million at Silicon Valley Bank, but said its existing cash was sufficient to meet its working capital and other requirements.

  • Let's Unlock KeyCorp's Plunge to See If It Opens the Door to Opportunity

    Bank holding company KeyCorp seemed to be in the eye of the recent turmoil in the banking sector as the share price of the regional bank name has quickly cut in half in a few weeks. Trading volume was huge. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has made a new low for the move down and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has moved below the zero line for an outright sell signal.

  • Down More Than 30%: Insiders Buy the Dip in These 2 Beaten-Down Regional Bank Stocks

    The week got off to a rocky start as the markets digested the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week, and the Federal regulators’ shutdown of Signature Bank over the weekend. Sparking fears of contagion, on Monday, stocks in the banking sector saw shares drop dramatically, as investors scrambled to figure out the new patterns of risk and reward. The effect was most pronounced among the mid-sized and regional banking firms. In that niche, sudden drops in share value prompted trading halts for

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall 500 Points As Credit Suisse Triggers European Bank Sell-Off

    Dow Jones futures tumbled as Credit Suisse plunging, leading a European bank sell-off after the Nasdaq reclaimed key levels Tuesday.

  • Are You Rich? Biden Wants to Double Your Capital Gains Taxes and Implement a Wealth Tax

    While social issues have dominated news coverage recently, one of the most contentious and important issues in Washington never changes - tax policy. One of former President Donald Trump's biggest victories was his 2017 tax plan that drastically reduced taxes … Continue reading → The post Are You Rich? Biden Wants to Double Your Capital Gains Taxes and Implement a Wealth Tax appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.