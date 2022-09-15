U.S. markets open in 9 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,951.25
    +3.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,166.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,149.00
    +7.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,847.70
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.56
    +0.08 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,701.60
    -7.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    19.50
    -0.07 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9978
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    -0.0100 (-0.29%)
     

  • Vix

    26.16
    -1.11 (-4.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1536
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2920
    +0.1990 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,025.87
    -326.34 (-1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.65
    -5.69 (-1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,880.12
    +61.50 (+0.22%)
     

IDEAYA Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

·4 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDYA) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 7,619,048 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10.50 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. In addition, IDEAYA has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,142,857 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by IDEAYA, are expected to be approximately $80.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about September 19, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

(PRNewsfoto/IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.)

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Citigroup and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as lead manager for the offering.

The securities described above are being offered by IDEAYA pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC. The offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement, copies of which may be obtained, when available, by request from: J.P. Morgan, by mail at J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com; Jefferies, by mail at Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at 877-547-6340 or 877-821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Citigroup, by mail at Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 1-800-831-9146; or Guggenheim Securities, by mail at Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017, or by telephone at (212) 518-5548 or by email at gsequityprospectusdelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a synthetic lethality focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics.  IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies.  IDEAYA is applying its research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein, including without limitation statements regarding the expected closing of the public offering, are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause IDEAYA's preclinical and clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including IDEAYA's programs' early stage of development, the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, IDEAYA's ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, the effects on IDEAYA's business of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of existing cash to fund operations. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 15, 2022, the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the proposed public offering and subsequent filings with the SEC.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ideaya-announces-pricing-of-public-offering-of-common-stock-301624905.html

SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we talk about the 10 tech stocks to buy now according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of Cohen’s hedge fund history and investment strategy, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Billionaire Steve Cohen, founder, and partner at […]

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 5 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    The stock market has proven to be a great way for normal folks to build wealth over time. It can be as simple as investing through index funds for some that don't have the time or inclination to stay involved. Below are five stock investments that could offer a diversified way to beat the S&P 500 index over the coming years and decades.

  • Cathie Wood Goes on Biggest Dip-Buying Binge Since February

    (Bloomberg) -- Tuesday’s brutal selloff in the aftermath of August’s hotter-than-expected inflation print looked like opportunity to Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management. Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets Wra

  • The New AT&T: A Cheap, Pure Telecom Company

    The company has divested all of its media businesses and is now focused on telecommunication

  • Why Shares in Alcoa Crashed Today

    Shares in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum producer Alcoa (NYSE: AA) were down around 10% by midday Wednesday. The move comes after its steel manufacturing peer, Nucor (NYSE: NUE), announced disappointing guidance for its third quarter. Steel and aluminum are replaceable with each other and operate in very similar end markets, so Nucor's warning is a salutary reminder that Alcoa also faces difficulties in 2022.

  • Bad News Is Piling Up for Chip Makers

    The months follow one another and look alike for the manufacturers of semiconductors. For months, fears of a hard landing in the economy due to aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation at its highest in 40 years have been a headache since the beginning of the year for Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Intel , Micron and Qualcomm . Nvidia shares have lost more than 13% since the end of August, while AMD shares, which had rebounded well after the release of the second quarter earnings, have fallen by 9.2% since the end of August.

  • Why Blink Charging, Plug Power, and Bloom Energy Stocks Popped Today

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq, where much of the damage was done yesterday, was gaining 0.7% through 1:35 p.m. ET on Wednesday as individual tech stocks began recovering some of their losses. In particular, electric vehicle (EV) charging network Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) is bouncing back from Tuesday's 5% loss to post a 4.2% gain today. Fuel cell pioneers Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) are recovering some losses as well, up 1.3% and 4.8%, respectively.

  • QuantumScape Stock: What You Need to Know Before You Buy

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) has gotten a lot of attention from investors lately. And for good reason, since the battery start-up's technology could prove revolutionary. But it could also be a flop. Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro discuss the company, its prospects, and a few things investors need to consider before buying shares.

  • Warren Buffet Is Using These Dividend Stocks to Fight Inflation and Generate Passive Income Stream

    Markets tanked yesterday, there’s no other way to put it. The NASDAQ fell more than 5%, the S&P 500 fell more than 4%, and the Dow Jones shed 1,200 points, also a 4% loss. The sharp drops hit after the official August inflation numbers came in substantially worse than expectations. The data release has also firmed up convictions that the Federal Reserve will enact another 75 basis point rate hike later this month. Taken together, rising prices and higher interest rates increase the chances of a

  • When Will Cathie Wood Stop Buying DraftKings Stock?

    Ark Invest has added to its DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stake for seven consecutive trading days through Tuesday's close. It's clear that Cathie Wood -- the co-founder, CEO, and stock picking mastermind of the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) -- has taken a shine to the online wagering specialist. Ark Invest now owns 5% of DraftKings' shares outstanding.

  • Why CF Acquisition Corp. VI Triumphed Today

    In the run-up to a crucial shareholder vote, special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) traded up sharply on Wednesday. After market hours on Tuesday, Rumble, the company that plans to go public by merging with CF Acquisition, pushed out a reminder to its current shareholders. Of the five other nominees, three are currently directors at pre-merger Rumble.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Flopped Again Today

    A bearish update on the social media giant from a top investment bank kept a damper on investor sentiment.

  • Tesla spent 864 days as Wall Street’s biggest short bet. Now it’s Apple.

    Apple Inc. has recently become the largest short play again by one key metric, overtaking Tesla Inc.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    The S&P 500 index's downturn in 2022 has pushed its dividend yield up to 1.6%. British American Tobacco's (NYSE: BTI) $91 billion market capitalization makes it the second-largest tobacco company on the planet, trailing just Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM). British American Tobacco's success is in large part due to the variety of well-known brands that it offers to consumers.

  • 600 Million Reasons This 7.7%-Yielding Dividend Should Keep Growing

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) have been under a lot of pressure this year. The real estate investment trust's (REIT) stock has lost a third of its value due in part to rising interest rates. While the market has concerns about the REIT's ability to continue growing its portfolio and dividend, it recently took a big step to address those worries.

  • The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund

    “I think the biggest mistake right now is the belief we’re going to return to, essentially, prices similar to the pre-COVID,” Bridgewater Associates co-CIO Greg Jensen said on Monday.

  • Why Tesla Shares Popped Today

    What happened Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares popped nearly 5% Wednesday morning after details surfaced from an invite-only investor conference. Shares were still 3.6% higher as of 1:37 p.m. ET.  So what The stock dropped yesterday when one electric vehicle (EV) sector analyst presented a case for why a formidable competitor might surprise investors.

  • Crypto: Ethereum merge will shift asset to proof-of-stake model on September 15

    Yahoo Finance reporter David Hollerith explains what will happen when the ethereum merge takes place on Thursday, Sept. 15, and how it will impact crypto prices.

  • IBM, CVS, and 10 Other Cheap Stocks That Don’t Deserve to Be in the Bargain Bin

    Most stocks are having a lousy year in 2022. Here are a dozen that don't deserve being this deep in the red.