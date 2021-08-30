U.S. markets open in 2 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,510.00
    +4.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,423.00
    +20.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,452.00
    +25.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,282.60
    +7.30 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.42
    -0.32 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.70
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.61
    -2.23 (-11.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3751
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8400
    +0.0300 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,911.11
    -627.38 (-1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,204.14
    +36.24 (+3.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

IDEAYA Biosciences to Participate in Investor Conferences in September 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced its participation in investor conferences in September 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.)

Citi's 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference
Yujiro Hata, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion entitled "Aiming for the Bull's Eye – Latest Advances in Targeted Oncology" on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 9:45am ET. The panel discussion will be hosted by Yigal Nochomovitz, Ph.D. Director, Equity Research. The panelists include:

- Yujiro Hata, Chief Executive Officer, IDEAYA Biosciences
- Terry Rosen, Chief Executive Officer, Arcus Biosciences
- Jacob Chacko, Chief Executive Officer, ORIC Pharmaceuticals
- Avanish Vellanki, Chief Executive Officer, Rain Therapeutics
- Briggs Morrison, Chief Executive Officer, Syndax Pharmaceuticals

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Paul Stone, Chief Financial Officer, will present on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00am ET

R. W. Baird 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside chat with Yujiro Hata, Chief Executive Officer hosted by Joel Beatty, M.D. C.F.A., Senior Research Analyst
Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 4:20pm ET

2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Paul Stone, Chief Financial Officer, will present on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 11:20am ET

A live audio webcast of each event will be available, as permitted by conference host, at the "Investors/News and Events/Investor Calendar" section of the IDEAYA website at https://ir.ideayabio.com/events. A replay of available webcasts will be accessible for 30 days following the live event.

About IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA is a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its early research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to participation in and/or presentation at certain investor relations events. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 10, 2021 and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ideaya-biosciences-to-participate-in-investor-conferences-in-september-2021-301364421.html

SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Five potential bubbles that may be about to burst

    If you own your home, you may have noticed that the roof above your head has been growing more valuable at a startling rate.

  • Are These 2 Chinese Tech Giants Worth the Risk?

    Thanks to the unpredictable influence of politics in China, fear has crept into the minds of investors holding and/or considering stocks of many Chinese companies. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) are two of China's most powerful technology companies, but these recent fears have sparked stock price declines of about 40% for each since mid-February. The general notion among investors is that there is often a buying opportunity when quality companies drop in price.

  • 3 Reasons Why Novavax Stock Will Likely Beat Moderna Over the Next Year

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has hands-down delivered the best stock performance among leading COVID-19 vaccine makers over the last 12 months. As much as I admire Moderna's innovation, though, I don't think it will be the biggest winner among vaccine stocks over the next year. Instead, my view is that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) could emerge from the pack to trounce it, and there are three reasons why.

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Rally to Start Week as Investors Eye Bottom

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares climbed on Monday after recording their best weekly advance since January as bargain hunters continued to load up on the beaten-down sector.The Hang Seng Tech Index rallied 1.1%, led by live streaming giant Kuaishou Technology and Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. Food delivery company Meituan erased earlier losses and rose 1.5% ahead of its results, which showed second-quarter revenue beating estimates while losses continued.The rally came despi

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks to Buy Now

    Fund manager Cathie Wood -- the founder and CEO of Ark Invest -- has become a source of inspiration for many young investors. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to write about Cathie Wood tech stocks. Keep reading to see why Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Square (NYSE: SQ), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) made the list.

  • Palantir's Latest Move Is a Head-Scratcher

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) CEO Alex Karp is certainly an unconventional executive. To date, Karp's eccentricities have worked well for Palantir. Palantir's second-quarter earnings were well-received by Wall Street.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Shows Broad Strength, Affirm Surges On Amazon Deal; Shopify, Palantir Near Buys

    After last week's strong rally, Snap, Shopify and Palantir are near buy points. Affirm skyrocketed on an Amazon deal.

  • Mobius Says Hold 10% in Gold as Currencies Will Be Devalued

    (Bloomberg) -- Veteran investor Mark Mobius said investors should have 10% of a portfolio in gold as currencies will be devalued following the unprecedented stimulus rolled out to fight the coronavirus pandemic. At this stage, “10% should be put into physical gold,” said Mobius, who set up Mobius Capital Partners after more than three decades at Franklin Templeton Investments. “Currency devaluation globally is going to be quite significant next year given the incredible amount of money supply th

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • 9 Cash-Rich Stocks That Can Better Weather the Fed’s Taper Risks

    These companies are more likely to continue marching ahead even when the Fed takes its feet off the gas.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Picking growth stocks for the ultra-long term can be even more challenging, as companies in the category typically have valuations with strong future performance already baked in. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) as stocks that are likely to deliver excellent returns for patient investors. Keith Noonan (Airbnb):  Growth-focused companies often start out delivering innovative new products and solutions that can help them achieve market dominance.

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next 20 Years

    The last two decades have been great for this trio, but you'll be even more impressed with what they do in the next two.

  • Small-Cap Stocks Might Be Getting Ready to Run. 5 That Are Worth a Look.

    The S&P 600, an index of small-cap stocks, rose 2.9% Friday, more than triple the percentage-point gain on the large cap The leap came after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reassured markets that the bank is in no rush to raise interest rates. The average one-year forward earnings multiple for stocks in the S&P 600 is about 0.75 times that of the average for the S&P 500, according to The Leuthold Group. Usually, when small-cap profit forecasts are growing faster than those for large-caps, the small stocks outperform, Leuthold’s data show.

  • Li Auto's stock rallies after surprise loss but revenue beat expectations, and outlook was upbeat

    Shares of Li Auto Inc. rallied 2.9% in premarket trading Monday, after the China-based electric vehicle maker reported a surprise second-quarter loss but revenue that beat expectations as deliveries nearly tripled and provided an upbeat outlook. Net losses narrowed to RMB235.5 million ($36.5 million), or RMB0.26 per American depositary receipt, from RMB345.2 million, or RMB2.71 per ADS, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, the adjusted per-ADS loss was RMB0.07, compared with the

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Just Crushed Earnings

    Intuit and Bill.com are heavily exposed to the small business world. That makes investing in them a great way to bet on the U.S. economic recovery.

  • China Slashes Kids’ Gaming Time to Just Three Hours a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- China will forbid minors from gaming more than three hours most weeks of the year, imposing their strictest controls yet over entertainment for youths in a blow to the world’s largest mobile gaming arena.Gaming platforms from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to NetEase Inc. can henceforth only offer online gaming to minors from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, weekends and public holidays, state news agency Xinhua reported, citing a notice by the National Press and Publication Administration. Th

  • Peloton Treadmills Are Back, but Has the Stock Lost Its Step?

    Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) continues to stumble after recalling all of its high-end connected treadmills in May following the death of a child and numerous injuries. Although it will reintroduce the treadmills at the end of this month, the damage to its reputation, the lost opportunities, and the end of the pandemic boom may be too much for Peloton to regain its footing and resume its previous growth trajectory.

  • Top Stocks for September 2021

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock's price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value, in this case as measured by its P/E ratio, the stock price may rise faster than others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You Probably Will Never Regret Buying

    Most investors can identify with the opening lyrics to Frank Sinatra's (and Elvis Presley's) hit song "My Way," where he says, "Regrets, I've had a few." Here are three dividend stocks that you'll probably never regret buying. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) ranks as a Dividend King, an elite group of S&P 500 members that have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years.