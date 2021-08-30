IDEAYA Biosciences to Participate in Investor Conferences in September 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced its participation in investor conferences in September 2021.

Citi's 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference

Yujiro Hata, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion entitled "Aiming for the Bull's Eye – Latest Advances in Targeted Oncology" on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 9:45am ET. The panel discussion will be hosted by Yigal Nochomovitz, Ph.D. Director, Equity Research. The panelists include:

- Yujiro Hata, Chief Executive Officer, IDEAYA Biosciences

- Terry Rosen, Chief Executive Officer, Arcus Biosciences

- Jacob Chacko, Chief Executive Officer, ORIC Pharmaceuticals

- Avanish Vellanki, Chief Executive Officer, Rain Therapeutics

- Briggs Morrison, Chief Executive Officer, Syndax Pharmaceuticals

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Paul Stone, Chief Financial Officer, will present on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00am ET

R. W. Baird 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat with Yujiro Hata, Chief Executive Officer hosted by Joel Beatty, M.D. C.F.A., Senior Research Analyst

Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 4:20pm ET

2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Paul Stone, Chief Financial Officer, will present on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 11:20am ET

A live audio webcast of each event will be available, as permitted by conference host, at the "Investors/News and Events/Investor Calendar" section of the IDEAYA website at https://ir.ideayabio.com/events. A replay of available webcasts will be accessible for 30 days following the live event.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its early research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to participation in and/or presentation at certain investor relations events. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 10, 2021 and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

