IDEAYA Biosciences to Participate in Investor Conferences in May 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a synthetic lethality focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced its participation in investor conferences in May 2022.

2022 JP Morgan Conference Call Series

Monday, May 16 at 10:00am ET

Fireside chat with Yujiro Hata, Chief Executive Officer, IDEAYA Biosciences, hosted by Anupam Rama, Managing Director US SMID Biotechnology Equity Research

Virtual Guggenheim Synthetic Lethality Day

Monday, May 16 at 12:00pm ET

Fireside chat with Yujiro Hata, Chief Executive Officer, IDEAYA Biosciences, hosted by Charles Zhu, Ph.D. V.P., Biotechnology Equity Research

Monday, May 16 at 12:30pm ET

Biotech Synthetic Lethality Panel participation by Yujiro Hata, Chief Executive Officer, IDEAYA Biosciences moderated by Charles Zhu, Ph.D. V.P., Biotechnology Equity Research

Citi Biopharma Virtual Co-Panel Day

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 1:30pm ET

Targeted Oncology Panel participation by Yujiro Hata, Chief Executive Officer, IDEAYA Biosciences, moderated by Yigal Nochomovitz, Ph.D. Director, Biotech Equity Research

A live audio webcast of the event will be available, as permitted by conference host, at the "Investors/News and Events/Investor Calendar" section of the IDEAYA website at https://ir.ideayabio.com/events. A replay of available webcasts will be accessible for 30 days following the live event.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its early research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Story continues

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to participation in and/or presentation at certain investor relations events. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 18, 2022 and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ideaya-biosciences-to-participate-in-investor-conferences-in-may-2022-301536725.html

SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.