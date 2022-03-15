U.S. markets open in 3 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,165.75
    -6.25 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,870.00
    -74.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,044.00
    -1.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,927.80
    -8.90 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.83
    -6.18 (-6.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.70
    -29.10 (-1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.90
    -0.40 (-1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1000
    +0.0052 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.87
    +2.12 (+6.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3044
    +0.0040 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.9640
    -0.2180 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,620.00
    -454.44 (-1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.26
    +2.08 (+0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,102.68
    -90.79 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

IDEAYA Biosciences Reports IDE397 Interim Phase 1 Clinical Data

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IDYA

  • Observed preclinical complete suppression (~95-100%) of tumor SDMA in multiple MTAP-deleted patient derived xenograft (PDX) models across indications

  • Interim IDE397 clinical data demonstrates robust plasma pharmacodynamic modulation, exceeding target of >60% reduction of plasma SAM across all evaluated cohorts

  • Observed clinical exposure-dependent reduction of tumor pharmacodynamic biomarker SDMA in target tumor types, including 95% reduction of tumor SDMA

  • No drug-related Serious Adverse Events (SAEs) observed through Cohort 5

  • Enrolling into Cohort 6 of the dose escalation Phase 1 evaluating IDE397; have not yet determined the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) through Cohort 5

  • Targeting initiation of Phase 1/2 monotherapy cohort expansions in NSCLC and esophagogastric cancer, as well as initiation of combination cohorts, in mid-year 2022

  • Targeting delivery of option data package to GSK mid-year 2022, including preclinical, and clinical adverse events, pharmacokinetic, and plasma and tumor pharmacodynamic data

  • If GSK elects to opt-in, IDEAYA entitled to receive a $50 million option exercise payment, with ongoing development cost sharing of 80% GSK / 20% IDEAYA, and aggregate development / regulatory milestones of $465 million

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a synthetic lethality focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced interim Phase 1 clinical data for IDE397, a potential best in class methionine adenosyltransferase 2a (MAT2A) inhibitor. The reported data include a summary of adverse events, as well as pharmacokinetic (PK) data and plasma and tumor pharmacodynamic (PD) data.

(PRNewsfoto/IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.)

IDEAYA is evaluating IDE397 in an ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with tumors harboring methylthioadenosine phosphorylase (MTAP) gene deletion, which occurs in approximately 15% of solid tumors. The company is currently enrolling patients into Cohort 6 of the dose escalation portion of the clinical trial, with no observed drug-related SAE's and no observed dose limiting toxicity (DLT) through Cohort 5.

"We continue to be encouraged by the emerging pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic and safety profile of IDE397. We have demonstrated preliminary tolerability in a dose range that is showing evidence of maximal SDMA suppression, and we look forward to the potential for clinical benefit," said Dr. Matthew Maurer, M.D., Vice President and Head of Clinical Oncology and Medical Affairs at IDEAYA Biosciences.

Clinical PK exposures of IDE397 exhibit dose-proportional increases from Cohort 1 through Cohort 5, as measured by area-under-curve (AUC) and maximum concentration (Cmax). The clinical PK data support an acceptable dosing regimen. Clinical plasma PD data for IDE397 demonstrates robust modulation of plasma S-adenosyl methionine (SAM), a proximal PD biomarker of target engagement. The observed steady state plasma SAM exceeds the target of >60% reduction of plasma SAM across all evaluated cohorts. Cohort 5 showed a mean 77% reduction of steady state plasma SAM as compared to baseline. Clinical tumor PD data for IDE397 shows exposure-dependent reduction of symmetric dimethyl arginine (SDMA) in target tumor types. SDMA is a tumor PD biomarker that reflects mechanistic modulation of protein methylation, including for pre-mRNA splicing. Treatment with IDE397 in Cohort 5 resulted in a 95% reduction of tumor SDMA in a non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) as measured by immunohistochemistry (IHC) score.

IDEAYA is targeting monotherapy cohort expansion and initiation of combination cohorts mid-year 2022. The timing of the expansion and/or combination cohorts may be influenced by observation of the MTD in the dose escalation portion of the Phase 1 clinical trial.

"The interim clinical PK/PD data and tolerability profile are consistent with our robust preclinical data and support our plan to aggressively advance IDE397 into monotherapy expansion cohorts and rational combination therapies," said Mike White, Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA is leading research and development of IDE397 through early clinical development, in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), and is targeting delivery of an option data package to GSK mid-year 2022, following dose selection for an expansion cohort or establishing the MTD. Subject to GSK's election to opt–in and, if required, HSR clearance, the company is entitled to receive a $50 million payment, and ongoing development costs will be shared as 80% GSK / 20% IDEAYA. In addition, IDEAYA is entitled to potential development and regulatory milestones aggregate up to $465 million. Upon commercialization, IDEAYA is entitled to 50% of U.S. net profits and tiered royalties on global non-U.S. net sales ranging from high single digit to sub-teen double digit percentages, as well as certain commercial milestones of up to $475 million.

IDEAYA will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The agenda topics will include an update on interim clinical data from the ongoing IDE397 Phase 1 clinical trial dose escalation, including a summary of adverse events and pharmacokinetic, plasma pharmacodynamic and tumor pharmacodynamic data. The company will also report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and provide other corporate updates.

About IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA is a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its early research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to (i) the timing of initiation of Phase 1/2 monotherapy cohort expansions and combination cohorts and (ii) the timing of delivery of the option data package to GSK. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 15, 2021, and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ideaya-biosciences-reports-ide397-interim-phase-1-clinical-data-301502559.html

SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Jones Soda releasing cannabis-infused drinks

    Jones Soda unveiled cannabis-infused drinks, syrups and gummies.

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Just Beginning its High Growth Phase, but Investors are Currently Pricing-In Political Risk

    NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) just dropped 12.2% and pre-market indicators show that it may extend the drop further. While no one should try to catch falling knives, we wonder if NIO will be a good stock once the price stabilizes. For that reason, today we will go through some key fundamentals for the company.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • Why GameStop Stock Cratered by 16% Today

    On Monday, three days before GameStop (NYSE: GME) is scheduled to unveil its latest set of quarterly results, a rather bearish research note on the company prompted investors to sell out of the company. On Monday, Pachter wrote a client note reiterating his underweight (read: sell) recommendation on GameStop stock at a price target of $45 per share (the company currently trades at just over $78). In his view, it could see "modest" revenue growth this year and even has a shot at landing in the black on the bottom line.

  • Why Upstart, Block, and Lemonade Swooned Again Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were down big again on Monday, down 10.7%, 7%, and 8.1%, respectively on the day. While each of these companies is slightly different in what they do -- Upstart uses artificial intelligence to underwrite consumer loans, Block is a payments processor, lender, and consumer broker and digital wallet, and Lemonade is a digital insurance brokerage -- each is a type of high-growth fintech stock. Fintechs benefited over the past few years as the interest rate environment was amenable to high-growth technology stocks, and the economy was relatively healthy.

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • Why Moderna Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped 8.6% on Monday after the biotechnology leader said it dosed the first participant in a new clinical trial for its experimental vaccine for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The phase 1 study is designed to evaluate the vaccine's safety profile and ability to provoke an immune response in approximately 100 adults aged 18 to 55 years who are HIV negative. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is helping to fund the trial.

  • Relentless Selling in China Stocks Evokes Memories of 2008 Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff across Chinese equities deepened on Tuesday as concerns about the country’s ties with Russia and persistent regulatory pressure sent shares on a downward spiral. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008U.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bum

  • Why Baidu, NetEase, and Alibaba Stocks Keep Falling

    Fears about investing in Chinese tech stocks reached a fever pitch Monday, as international megabank J.P. Morgan announced "double-downgrades" on three of the biggest names in China tech: Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA). As of noon ET, NetEase shares are down 7.2% from Friday's close, Baidu stock is off 7.5%, and Alibaba is leading the Chinese tech sector lower with a loss of 8.2%. For one thing, there's the continuing risk that a whole lot of Chinese stocks -- even the big ones -- might have to delist from U.S. stock exchanges if China's government can't find a way to work with their U.S. counterparts to permit full and accurate auditing of Chinese companies' financial reports.

  • Why Coupa Software Stock Got Mashed on Monday

    Shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) didn't have a fine start to this week. After the tech company published its latest quarterly results Monday morning, investors traded out of its stock, leaving it with a nearly 10% decline on the day. Despite notching new records in key annual fundamentals for its fiscal 2022, Coupa fell short of expectations with its fourth-quarter figures.

  • Is Nio's Plunging Stock Price an Opportunity?

    American depositary shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have fallen sharply so far in 2022. Nio is getting hit hard again Monday as U.S.-listed Chinese companies are looking more at risk of being delisted. Last week, five Chinese companies were specifically named as being in danger of meeting that criterion, meaning they could be delisted in 2024 if they fail to comply.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.

  • How stocks performed during previous Fed rate hike cycles

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains today's stat of the day on how the S&P 500 performed during the previous eight rate hike cycles.

  • What a Russia debt default would mean for financial markets as Ukraine invasion continues

    A default by Russia could come within days, but investors aren't panicking over the potential hit to global financial markets.

  • Oil Extends Slump Below $100 With Retreat Gathering Momentum

    (Bloomberg) -- The heat is coming out of the oil market, and fast.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008U.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cases After LullWest Texas Intermediate oil futures have shed around 20% since closing at the highest since 20

  • Why Uranium Energy Stock Is Plunging Today

    Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) stock cracked on Monday and sank as much as 13.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. Today's drop brings the red-hot uranium stock's unstoppable rally to a grinding halt -- Uranium Energy shares had jumped a whopping 90% since Feb. 1 through the end of last week. In fact, uranium spot prices have hit their highest level since March 2011 and are hovering around $60 per pound, according to TradingEconomics.com.

  • Why BioNTech, Dynavax, Novavax, and Pfizer Stocks Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine companies were jumping as of 11:43 a.m. ET on Monday. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was the biggest mover, with its shares soaring 14.7%. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) was vaulting 5.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.