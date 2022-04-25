U.S. markets open in 4 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,229.25
    -38.00 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,446.00
    -282.00 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,253.50
    -100.00 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,915.90
    -22.80 (-1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.48
    -4.59 (-4.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.80
    -15.50 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    -0.46 (-1.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0742
    -0.0060 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.40
    +6.72 (+29.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2740
    -0.0094 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0620
    -0.3630 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,483.35
    -1,297.68 (-3.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.38
    -55.19 (-5.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,371.70
    -149.98 (-1.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

IDEG LAUNCHES WORLD'S FIRST TERRA TOKEN THEMATIC DIGITAL ASSET PRODUCT

·4 min read

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEG Asset Management Limited (IDEG), a professional digital asset manager, announced today that it has launched the IDEG Terra Enhanced Tracker SP as part of its growing T-I-M-E-S product shelf of thematic digital asset funds.

(PRNewsfoto/IDEG Investment SPC)
(PRNewsfoto/IDEG Investment SPC)

The launch marks the first-of-its-kind product to enter the market and follows closely the recent launch of its Ethereum Enhanced portfolio. The Terra Enhanced Tracker is IDEG's first in a planned series of solutions that will offer professional and institutional investors a professionally managed and third party custodied, exposure to digital asset investments from Bitcoin and Ethereum into other categories, managed through IDEG's rigorous compliance, risk and internal controls processes. Terra, as a fast-growing chain, is currently the second largest smart-contract platform by Total Value Locked (TVL), trailing only Ethereum.

The Terra Enhanced Tracker will solely invest in and actively derive value from the price of Terra's coin, $LUNA, through a mix of arbitrage strategies, including cash and carry arbitrage, to capitalize on the price difference and to enhance returns.

Emma Hu, Head of Product Development, IDEG commented on the innovative product offering, "Digital asset investing can be more than just Bitcoin. However, not every investor has the time to study the charts and hunt for arbitrage opportunities, let alone have the patience to open a myriad of brokerage accounts, to gain from these markets. We aim to solve all of these challenges with an easy to access, professionally managed solution."

The T-I-M-E-S suite of products offers qualifying investors compliant, secure, and professionally managed exposure to digital assets through a mix of thematic strategies with varying risk profiles that spans Trust, Interest, Mining, Emerging, and Structured product strategies. IDEG is planning to launch additional thematic strategies under the T-I-M-E-S umbrella in 2022, with actively managed multi-coin trust, decentralized finance (DeFi) yield farming, and GameFi/Metaverse play-to-earn (P2E) strategies being piloted in-house.

Hu added, "The TIMES product shelf ensures investors have access to the latest trends. With digital asset markets moving and expanding rapidly, IDEG will be debuting more innovative and new products for discerning investors."

Terra is a blockchain protocol that uses fiat-pegged stablecoins, collateralized by its native LUNA token, to power price-stable global payments systems. It combines the price stability and wide adoption of fiat currencies with the censorship-resistance of Bitcoin (BTC) to offer fast and affordable settlements. As of September 2021, it offers stablecoins pegged to the US dollar, Euro, Canadian dollar, South Korean won, Mongolian tugrik, and the International Monetary Fund's special drawing rights basket of currencies.

More about IDEG and T-I-M-E-S

IDEG is a digital asset-only asset management group of companies.

IDEG Asset Management Limited is IDEG Group's offshore fund manager, a BVI Approved Manager licensed with the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission. IDEG Asset Management Limited acts as investment manager to various products in the T-I-M-E-S product shelf.

IDEG has pioneered a multi-strategy thematic product shelf, T-I-M-E-S, allowing accredited and institutional investors to access digital asset market opportunities with varying risk exposure. T-I-M-E-S includes actively managed Trust products; Interest products; Mining backed products; Emerging products with exposure to DeFi strategies; and Structured solutions that are tailored to the needs of the investor.

In 2019, IDEG launched Asia's first Bitcoin Trust and the Atlas Mining Trust. Unlike passively managed funds and trusts, Asia Bitcoin Trust I is an enhanced Bitcoin trust, which seeks to improve returns by using active management by applying a range of hedging and arbitrage strategies to enhance returns for the investors while effectively controlling the risk of drawdowns. The funds are open only to qualifying investors.

LEGAL DISCLAIMER: No interests in securities are being offered by virtue of this press release. None of these securities have been registered for public offering with any securities regulator in any jurisdiction and are not available for retail or public subscription. Digital assets investing involves significant risk and a potential for total loss of capital. You are advised to seek independent professional financial and legal advice. Regulatory status is not an endorsement by any regulator. No regulator has approved or endorsed this publication.

SOURCE IDEG Asset Management

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Says Bill Gates is Shorting Tesla Stock–And He’s Not Happy

    FEATURE Tesla CEO Elon Musk is irked at Bill Gates. He doesn’t see how Gates, a leading proponent of sustainable energy, could possibly sell Tesla stock short. And Musk says Gates is doing just that.

  • China Lockdown Angst Rips Through Markets as Stocks, Yuan Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Fears about the economic toll of China’s strict Covid Zero policy intensified Monday, as news that lockdowns were spreading to Beijing sent stocks, commodities and the yuan tumbling. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentDisney’s $578 Million Tax Break Left Untouc

  • Twitter, Elon Musk Are in Talks to Strike a Deal

    The social-media company is in discussions to sell itself to Elon Musk, a dramatic turn of events just 10 days after the billionaire unveiled his $43 billion bid.

  • Apple Is the Last FAANG Standing. How Its Earnings Could Move the Market.

    The once-highflying group of Big Tech names has disappointed—or worse—this year, with one exception. Investors are awaiting Apple’s earnings this coming week with more trepidation than usual.

  • The Fed’s Interest Rate Hikes Could Be Even Worse Than Feared

    The Fed clobbered stocks, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite down for the third straight week, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average notching its fourth straight losing week.

  • U.S. stock futures sink, suggesting more losses Monday

    After sharp losses Friday, Wall Street is poised for more declines as stock-index futures slid Sunday night.

  • Stocks Tumble as China Lockdowns Rattle Investors: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and commodities tumbled as China’s worsening Covid outbreak compounded fears sparked by faster Federal Reserve tightening. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentDisney’s $578 Million Tax Break Left Untouched in DeSantis FeudThe Stoxx 600 Europe Index fell 1

  • This Veteran Investor Is More Optimistic Than Ever. What He Thinks About Tesla and Other Growth Stocks.

    Anderson, a partner at Baillie Gifford, is one of the preeminent growth-stock investors of his time. As he prepares to step down, he’s more optimistic than ever.

  • Hedge Fund Cuts China Stocks to Zero in Year Worse Than 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- As China’s markets gyrate following Covid outbreaks and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, one of the nation’s best-performing macro hedge funds is bracing for more pain. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentDisney’s $578 Million Tax Break Left Untouched in DeSantis F

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: Covid Lockdowns In Focus

    Chinese regulators hinted they may allow U.S. audits of U.S.-listed China stocks, but Covid lockdowns hit much of the economy.

  • Yes, You Can Get Dividend Yields Around 5%. Here’s How.

    A big dividend yield can be a red flag and portend trouble for a company. But due diligence can lead investors to some solid companies with yields in the 5% neighborhood.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Bears Hunt Down Market Bulls; Twitter Warms To Elon Musk Bid

    The major indexes and leading stocks suffered serious losses yet again. Twitter is warming to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's bid.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Lower on Monday

    This week, 165 S&P 500 companies, or about a third of the S 500, and nearly half the Dow Jones Industrial Average are scheduled to report earnings.

  • The 10-Year Treasury Yield Is Nearing 3%. That’s a Bad Omen for the Stock Market.

    Historically, shares have done much better when the yield was below that level than when it surpassed it.

  • S&P 500 Could Tank Another 14% As Wyckoff Distribution Pattern Is Unfolding

    The false breakout signal suggested the start of the downswing under a Wyckoff distribution, which is expected to break the low formed in February 2022.

  • Sri Lanka Stocks Plunge, Ending Trading 32 Minutes After Reopen

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Sri Lanka plunged, triggering a trading halt for the rest of the day, lasting barely 32 minutes after the market opened for the first time in two weeks.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentDisney’s $578 Million Tax Break Left Untouched in DeSantis FeudS

  • Oil joins tumbling commodities as China COVID spread triggers fresh demand worries

    Oil prices picked up where they left off on Friday, with losses as worries over spreading COVID cases in China and Fed tightening weighing on demand prospects.

  • Netflix’s Plunge Is a Wake-Up Call for Streaming

    The streaming industry remains in a land-grab phase, with companies throwing tens of billions of dollars into original series and movies, marketing, and promotions. But it’s difficult to make money in streaming when your competitors explicitly choose not to.

  • Facebook Is Broken. Execs Say a Fix Won’t Come Fast.

    Slowing growth and competition from TikTok have sent Meta’s stock price tumbling. Meanwhile, the former Facebook is rolling the dice on the metaverse. Time for a reality check.

  • Value Stocks to Trounce Growth, Say 74% of Votes: MLIV Pulse

    (Bloomberg) -- Value investing is winning again, after famously lagging since the global financial crisis, as rising bond yields stifle technology stocks anew -- while the lost decade for emerging markets is far from over.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentDisney’s $578 Milli