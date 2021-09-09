U.S. markets close in 1 hour 50 minutes

IDenta Corp Announces "Touch&Know" Brand Drug Detection Kits for Personal Use, Now Available Online

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDenta Corp. (OTCQB: IDTA) is a worldwide leader in the development of Detection Kits to identify Drugs and Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in the Homeland Security Market and Consumer Market. The company has launched a new online sales channel for home and consumer uses. The product is under the brand name Touch&Know. It can be ordered through the IDenta website www.touch-know.com. During COVID, the online sales market gained global momentum and the use of home diagnostic test kits also jumped significantly. IDenta, through the Touch&Know brand, now enables anyone, anywhere, to purchase online, a simple, discreet, reliable and safe kit for quick identification at home and in any consumer venue.

Mr. Amichai Glattstein, Chief Executive Officer, announced, "Today, IDenta announces a major addition to its product distribution for personal use. The retail sales market for household drug detection kits is estimated at billions of dollars per year. Today, IDenta has officially entered into this market and intends to be a significant player in it."

About IDenta Corp.
IDenta Corp. is a global leader in the development and supply of Field Detection and Home Diagnostics Testing Kits for Drugs & Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in the Homeland Security and Consumer Markets. IDenta develops, manufactures and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional Law and Retail markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

Safe Harbor Statement
Certain of the statements contained herein may be, within the meaning of the federal securities laws, "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof, and the company does not undertake any responsibility to update any of these statements in the future.

Company Contact Information:
Public Relations
Tel: 240.545.6646
E: pr@identa-corp.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/identa-corp-announces-touchknow-brand-drug-detection-kits-for-personal-use-now-available-online-301372783.html

SOURCE IDenta Corp.

