U.S. markets close in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,016.95
    +59.70 (+1.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,772.41
    +235.71 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,478.11
    +281.89 (+2.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,901.23
    +39.98 (+2.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.06
    +0.19 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.60
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    -0.54 (-2.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0384
    +0.0055 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8030
    -0.0620 (-1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1898
    +0.0143 (+1.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.2520
    -0.7480 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,962.68
    +482.81 (+2.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.64
    +3.94 (+1.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,369.44
    -15.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

IDenta Corp Reports 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results, Shows Profitability in All Parameters

·3 min read

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDenta Corp. (OTCQB: IDTA) is a worldwide leader in the development of Field Detection and Home Diagnostic Testing Kits for Narcotics, Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in the Homeland Security and Consumer Markets. Today IDenta Corp reported its 2022 third quarter financial statement and shows increase in gross profit, operating profit and net profit compared to the same period last year.

Mr. Amichai Glattstein, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "During the third quarter the company showed a return to profitability and efficiency. These results are even more impressive when viewed against the backdrop of a challenging macro-economic environment. In the third quarter, we continued to progress and solidify our partnership with our new partnerships, we participated in a large number of exhibitions and continue to build the infrastructure in the US market. I am extremely proud of all that has been accomplished. We remain well-positioned to continue to drive excellence, deliver improving returns and create long-term value".

Highlights of the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021:

  • Revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $332,296 compared to revenues of $335,121 in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Gross profit increased to $287,451 in the third quarter of 2022 compared to gross profit of $219,286 in the third quarter of 2021. This is 31% increase.

  • Operating profit increased to $19,870 in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $(12,177) in the third quarter of 2021. This is a very significant increase and proof of rapid efficiency.

  • Net profit for the third quarter of 2022 increased to $19,419 compared to net profit of $(45,792) in the third quarter of 2021. This is an important significant increase during a complex global period and very high exchange rate changes.

  • Cash and cash equivalents decrease to $324,475 for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $347,151 for the third quarter of 2021.

About IDenta Corp.

IDenta Corp. is a global leader in the development and supply of Field Detection and Home Diagnostics Testing Kits for Drugs & Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in the Homeland Security and Consumer Markets. IDenta develops, manufactures and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional Law and Retail markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements contained herein may be, within the meaning of the federal securities laws, "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof, and the company does not undertake any responsibility to update any of these statements in the future.

Company Contact Information:
Public Relations
Tel: 240.429.1268
E: pr@identa-corp.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/identa-corp-reports-2022-third-quarter-financial-results-shows-profitability-in-all-parameters-301678809.html

SOURCE Identa

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Looks for Diamonds in the Rough; Here Are 2 Stocks He’s Snapping Up

    The elections are behind us, the latest inflation data showed an easing back in the rate of increase, and markets finished last week with their best trading sessions in months. The signs have aligned for investors to feel good. Or should they? Billionaire investor Carl Icahn believes otherwise, and in a recent interview he laid out the case for the bears. “I am still quite bearish on what is going to happen. A rally like this is of course very dramatic to say the least, but you have them all the

  • 15 Biggest Midstream Companies Heading into 2023

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 15 biggest midstream companies heading into 2023. If you want to skip our introduction to the industry and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Biggest Midstream Companies Heading Into 2023. The oil and gas industry […]

  • Sociedad Quimica (SQM) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Sociedad Quimica (SQM) is likely to have gained from higher realized prices and strong demand in the third quarter.

  • Analysts are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks receiving downgrades from analysts. If you want to check out some more stocks whose ratings were recently cut by analysts, go directly to Analysts are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. Stocks tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell this morning, a day […]

  • Here's How Tilray Could Grow by 3X Before 2027

    Few marijuana businesses are as hungry for growth as Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY). Right now, Tilray has a market cap of just over $2.6 billion, which means that it'll need to grow to reach a cap of $7.8 billion to triple. If we assume that its trailing 12-month (TTM) price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 3.5 will stay roughly the same, that market cap implies reaching an annual total revenue of around $2.2 billion before 2027.

  • 2 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Let's look at two examples investors should consider: Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). Can a company that isn't yet profitable be considered "cheap?" In my view, the answer is yes, and Novavax is a good example. Although there is still red on the bottom line, the biotech is generating revenue from its coronavirus vaccine, Nuvaxovid.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for November 15th

    GOLD, ABST and BSBR have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on November 15, 2022.

  • Here's What Drove Tesla Shares Back Above $200 Today

    Elon Musk acknowledged he has his hands full with Twitter, and that admission might just be what Tesla investors wanted to hear.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Makes New Bets

    The legendary investor has just invested in five new companies after liquidating most of his stock portfolio in the second quarter.

  • Walmart beats earnings estimates, raises outlook as inventory improves

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Walmart following third-quarter earnings.

  • 2 Monster Stocks to Buy for 2023 That Are Practically Minting Money

    While a recession could potentially dampen your optimism for portfolio growth next year, a few companies have recently beaten market expectations despite a stock market sell-off, and could continue to win next year. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) defied market declines in the last month and could provide investors with significant gains in 2023. As a leader in PC components, AMD has seen its stock fall 49% year to date because of market declines.

  • Palo Alto (PANW) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Palo Alto's (PANW) fiscal Q1 revenues are expected to have benefited from the heightened demand for cybersecurity solutions.

  • 10 Stocks Ray Dalio and Insiders Are Piling Into

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks Ray Dalio and insiders are piling into. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Stocks Ray Dalio and Insiders Are Piling Into. Amid a volatile stock market environment, investors are turning towards insiders, billionaires, and famous money managers, in order to replicate […]

  • 11 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article we present the list of 11 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM), Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW), and Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) represent a diverse selection of some of the best materials dividend stocks to buy […]

  • Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait Till 2032

    All three major U.S. stock indexes have entered a bear market, and the bond market is on pace for its worst year in history. If you have $250,000 ready to invest, which won't be needed for bills or to cover emergencies as they arise, the following three stocks can make you a millionaire. The first game-changing company that has the competitive edges and innovative capacity to quadruple a $250,000 initial investment over the next 10 years is fintech stock PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL).

  • 1 Green Flag for Carnvial Stock in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

    Conditions continue to improve for the business supporting Carnival (NYSE: CCL) stock. Hence investors need to look at Carnival's green flags and red flags before deciding whether to buy the dip. After a devastating shutdown, Carnival is well on the way to recovery by most measures.

  • Is Now the Time to Buy AT&T Stock?

    Investors of AT&T (NYSE: T) have suffered significant stock price swings throughout 2022. This fact provides a compelling reason to invest in AT&T. After all, the veteran telecom behemoth is capturing customers from rivals in a highly competitive U.S. market. AT&T's stock volatility this year is due to several reasons.

  • Why UiPath Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) were moving higher today after the robotic process automation specialist reported better-than-expected preliminary third-quarter earnings results and announced another round of layoffs. As of 9:39 a.m. ET, UiPath stock was up 16.2%. First, UiPath, whose software makes bots that automate workflows, said it expected to report revenue of approximately $260 million for the third quarter, an increase of 18% from the quarter a year ago and ahead of estimates at $245.3 million.

  • The Trade Desk CEO's Recent Comment Makes Its Stock a Screaming Buy

    Meta Platforms has fallen almost 67% so far this year, and one of the dominant sell-side advertising technology (adtech) players -- PubMatic -- is down 55% over the same period. In an uncertain economic environment, advertising is one of the first expenditures that businesses cut back on. Third-quarter results for the digital ad-campaign market's top dog remained stable, and the company continued to make impressive progress.

  • 1 Dividend Stock That's Beating Amazon (For Now) And 1 That Probably Never Will Again

    If someone told you a dividend stock like Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) was one-upping a growth juggernaut like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), nobody could blame you for being skeptical. Of course, making money is better than losing less -- and on that score, real estate investment trust (REIT) Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), is actually up more than 40% over the past 12 months.