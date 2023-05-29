We identified the 150 most important people at BlackRock. Explore our exclusive org chart.

BlackRock has made a number of top personnel changes and internal structural shifts in the past year at a time when it is also wrestling with who will take over from Larry Fink , its cofounder and chief executive.

To provide a window into the current power structure, Insider has mapped out the roughly 150 most senior BlackRock executives.

BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world, overseeing $9.1 trillion. The New York firm is run by Fink, the only CEO BlackRock has had since he and seven partners, including president Rob Kapito, founded it in 1988.

Fink is now 70, and the firm has been preparing for his and Kapito's retirements for years.

Our org chart reflects recent changes to the company's structure. This month, the firm overhauled its alternative-investments business and made changes to the makeup of its Aladdin business, two core BlackRock offerings. Last year, BlackRock formed a new markets unit led by former human resources chief Manish Mehta and a new global client business led by Mark Wiedman.

The chart also shows where influential, longtime decision-makers sit within the firm and who they oversee, including executives viewed by company insiders as possible Fink successors.

Here is our exclusive org chart of the most powerful people at $9 trillion BlackRock.

