U.S. markets close in 1 hour 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,983.48
    -126.93 (-3.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,479.03
    -902.31 (-2.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,788.90
    -477.51 (-3.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.80
    -59.28 (-3.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.64
    -0.14 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.20
    -25.40 (-1.46%)
     

  • Silver

    19.47
    -0.40 (-1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9993
    -0.0128 (-1.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4510
    +0.0890 (+2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1522
    -0.0160 (-1.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3450
    +1.5450 (+1.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,738.32
    -1,632.78 (-7.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.62
    -32.08 (-6.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

Identify, Attract, and Hire Top Talent Faster with AspireHR Recruiting

AspireHR
·3 min read

AspireHR delivers on innovation with AspireHR Recruiting at HR Tech and SuccessConnect this week.

AspireHR Recruiting

a scalable AI and automation-powered recruiting and onboarding solution with video interviewing, advanced scheduling, and enhanced mobile capabilities designed to accelerate the hiring of top talent
a scalable AI and automation-powered recruiting and onboarding solution with video interviewing, advanced scheduling, and enhanced mobile capabilities designed to accelerate the hiring of top talent

Las Vegas, NV, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AspireHR, an SAP Gold Partner and one of the largest North American HCM implementation, software, and managed services firms, announced its launch of AspireHR Recruiting™, a scalable AI and automation-powered recruiting and onboarding solution with video interviewing, advanced scheduling, and enhanced mobile capabilities designed to accelerate the hiring of top talent.

As a leader in HCM innovation, AspireHR launched its new recruiting product in Vegas this week at prominent HR technology events, HR Tech and SuccessConnect. AspireHR Recruiting’s intuitive and full-featured design leverages AI, automation, and video to drive business efficiency and create amazing recruiting and candidate experiences.

With increasing competition amongst companies to hire standout talent, recruiters are tasked with finding and hiring candidates with specific skillsets and experience in the fastest time possible. In a single platform, AspireHR Recruiting™ leverages AI and automation to help recruiters source, interview, and place the right talent in the right role, faster. It also eliminates potential bias during the recruiting process, supporting diversity, and ensuring corporate DEI objectives are met.

 

“Rather than passively responding to an ever-shifting workforce, businesses now have a way to fiercely compete in the battle for new talent. With AspireHR’s configurable workflows and powerful suite of innovative features, recruiters can dramatically enhance candidate experiences while also transforming business with technology that tips the scale towards a successful hire,” said Kevin Chase, President and CEO of AspireHR.

 

AspireHR Recruiting sets itself apart from traditional recruiting and applicant tracking systems in the market, bringing a unique feature set that allows recruiters to:

  • Create engaging experiences with trailblazing video and enhanced mobile features

Create exceptional recruiter and candidate experiences, including enhanced video interviewing capabilities, plus full functionality across desktop and mobile devices.

  • Leverage automation and AI to identify and hire top talent

Attract, identify, and engage top talent faster with AspireHR’s artificial intelligence recruiting engine, automated processes, and optimized workflows.

  • Get powerful interview screening and scheduling capabilities

Eliminate manual efforts and reduce administrative tasks with automated interview scheduling, freeing up time for recruiters to build relationships with candidates

  • Ensure compliance and achieve DEI goals

Remove potential bias throughout the entire recruiting process, supporting diversity and ensuring corporate DEI objectives, compliance audit, and reporting.

  • Gain valuable insights with real-time dashboards and analytics

Make faster hiring decisions and identify recruiting trends using data-driven insights from AspireHR’s mobile-friendly integrated dashboards and analytics.

 

AspireHR Recruiting easily integrates with HCM platforms like SAP SuccessFactors, as well as career sites and job boards. It offers mobile-friendly, visually compelling dashboards with real-time analytics to make actionable insights and effective hiring decisions even while on-the-go. AspireHR Recruiting’s configurable design also offers businesses an amazing set of customizable features like AI job searching, resume-to-profile uploading and parsing, quality candidate matching, automated scheduling (and rescheduling of interviews), in-app video interviewing and interview bots, blind screening and transcription, candidate sentiment analysis, onboarding capabilities, questionnaire engines, background checks, and career site design and hosting.

 

To learn more about AspireHR, visit: www.aspirehr.com

To learn more about AspireHR Recruiting, visit: AspireHR Recruiting

To view AspireHR Recruiting in the SAP Store, visit: AspireHR Recruiting | SAP Store

Attachment

CONTACT: Beverly Ibarrola AspireHR 14698312199 bibarrola@aspirehr.com


Recommended Stories

  • Th RMD Mistake That 84% of Retirees Make

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • PowerHome Solar slashes half its workforce, discontinues NC installations in wake of Generac failures

    PowerHome Solar, doing business as Pink Energy, has laid off about 1,100 workers in the last two weeks and halted installations in North Carolina, Texas and Georgia as the financial fallout continues from defective equipment provided by Generac.

  • How to Avoid Paying Taxing on IRA Withdrawals

    There are plenty of ways to minimize your tax liability and that’s especially true when you have worked hard to sock away retirement money. Tax advisors are constantly searching for new ways to avoid paying taxes on IRA withdrawals. There … Continue reading → The post How Can I Avoid Paying Taxes on IRA Withdrawals? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Better Buy: Apple vs. Microsoft

    It's been over a decade since Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) ran its "Get a Mac" campaign, a series of TV ads featuring a casually dressed man named Mac and a formally dressed man in a suit and tie representing a Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) personal computer (PC). The ads ran from 2006 to 2009 and often depicted Apple computers as faster and hipper, while Microsoft's PCs were slow and outdated. Now a piece of history in the tech world, the ad campaign was one of the last times Apple and Microsoft were truly put up against each other for all to see, as the businesses have slightly diverged.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • How a Cash Windfall Could Affect Your Social Security

    The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.

  • Tesla May Be Set to Build a New Plant - but Not the One You Think

    EV leader Tesla, like the whole automotive industry, is facing a sharp increase in a particular development cost.

  • China EV maker BYD could be top global auto brand: Analyst

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Chinese EV maker BYD expected to become the next top global auto brand after dethroning Tesla in vehicle deliveries.

  • Why Nvidia, Amazon, and Apple Stocks All Slumped Tuesday Morning

    When the latest government report on inflation hit the wire Tuesday morning, it revealed that while prices weren't increasing as quickly as they had been, the news was still worse than expected, sparking a wide-ranging sell-off on Wall Street. To be clear, there was little in the way of company-specific news driving these technology stocks lower -- and what could be found was decidedly positive. This suggests that investors were hyperfocused on the macroeconomic data and what it means for the future.

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 17%-27% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • Financial Decisions Retirees Regret - Big Time

    Stepping into retirement is a lifestyle-changer for U.S. career professionals. Make that transition more seamless by avoiding these financial land mines.

  • OPEC Reiterates Warning About Disconnected Oil Market

    The remarks are the latest signal that the group is prepared to backstop the oil market and prevent prices from falling much further, confounding efforts by Western governments to ease the pain of high energy prices.

  • BofA upgrades three largest railroad operators ahead of potential work stoppage

    Ahead of a potential strike this week, analysts at Bank of America upgraded the three largest publicly-traded railroad operators as trends for the industry improve.

  • Should Retirees Pay Off Their Mortgage?

    Whether or not it makes financial sense for retirees to pay off their mortgage depends on a variety of factors that need to be carefully weighed.

  • Apple Stock: Headed to $220?

    Two analysts think Apple's new iPhone models are attracting more orders than the iPhone 13 lineup was last year.

  • Better Cybersecurity Stock: BlackBerry vs. CrowdStrike

    BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) represent two very different ways to invest in the cybersecurity market. BlackBerry reinvented itself as an enterprise-oriented cybersecurity company after retreating from the smartphone market. CrowdStrike has been disrupting traditional cybersecurity companies with its cloud-native Falcon platform.

  • Google faces $25.4 billion damages payout in double lawsuit over advertising practices: report

    Alphabet subsidiary Google is reportedly facing damages claims of up to €25 billion ($25.4 billion) in two upcoming court cases in the U.K and the Netherlands over its digital advertising practices.

  • Goldman Sachs is cutting free coffee as corporate America reels in pandemic perks with workers returning to the office

    Goldman Sachs gets rid of its free coffee as it restarts its five-day, in-office workweek.

  • Intel Ohio GM Jim Evers updates construction, hiring timeline for New Albany semiconductor fabs

    Jim Evers, Intel Ohio general manager, told the crowd at Friday's groundbreaking it took 28 years to build the first four fabs in his hometown, Phoenix. He hopes to move much faster in New Albany.

  • How to Retire by 64

    In many Americans’ minds, the traditional retirement age is 65. But often people want to wrap up their career sooner than that. According to a 2021 report from Natixis Investment Managers, younger generations plan to retire earlier. Members of Generation Y … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 64: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.