Identify the Hydrogen Detection Market Growth Opportunities by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read
Chicago, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrogen Detection Market by Type, Industry, Apllication and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027. Hydrogen is an odorless, tasteless, and colorless gas, thus requiring mechanical sensors to detect hydrogen leaks. Monitoring hydrogen requires specialized equipment to activate emergency response procedures. Some related solutions include sensors, such as electrochemical and MEMS. It finds its applications in healthcare, semiconductor, energy and utility, and oil & gas.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=52631881

Drivers: The rise in demand for fuel cell vehicles

The adoption of fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) is expected to increase in the near future, owing to the absence of CO2 emissions during vehicle operations. Thus, automotive manufacturers are investing considerably to incorporate fuel cell vehicles in their product offerings. FCVs can convert hydrogen stored on the vehicle via fuel cells into electricity to power the electric motor. The growth in the fuel cell vehicle segment would complement the increase in the adoption of hydrogen detection solutions. Hydrogen detection solutions are an effective method of detecting hydrogen leaks.

The study categorizes the Hydrogen Detection Market based on Type, Industry, Application & Region.

Hydrogen Detection Market, By Technology

  • Electrochemical

  • Mems

  • Chemo chromic

Hydrogen Detection Market, By Range

  • 0 - 1,000 PPM

  • 0 - 2,000 PPM

  • 0 - 4,000 PPM

  • 0 - 40,000 PPM

Hydrogen Detection Market, By Industry

  • Oil & Gas

  • Energy & Power

  • Chemicals

  • Pharmaceuticals

Geographic Analysis

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

Challenge:Intense pricing pressure results in a decline in average selling prices

The widespread applications of hydrogen sensors lead to increased shipments of these sensors; the sales growth is significantly restrained by price erosion. This is partially a result of the intense competition among the rising number of sensor manufacturers. Several companies are channeling their research and development activities toward providing cost-effective sensor solutions that use MEMS technology and developing IoT-compatible sensors. This results in pricing pressure, especially for applications where sensors are used in high volume. Consequently, manufacturers are compelled to decrease the potential price of sensors. While the reduction in ASP benefits consumers, it shrinks suppliers' profit margins. Thus, intense pricing pressure results in a fall in the average selling price (ASP), hampers revenue growth in the highly competitive market.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=52631881

Key players in the Hydrogen Detection Market

  1. Aeroqual (New Zealand),

  2. Bosch Sensortec (Germany),

  3. City Technology (UK),

  4. Figaro Engineering Inc. (Japan),

  5. Honeywell (US),

  6. Hydrogen Sense Technology (China),

  7. Greenlight Innovation (Canada),

  8. DAM Group (France),

  9. Maximator GmbH (Germany), and

  10. Horiba Fuelcon (Germany).

Challenge: Functional restraint adds to maintenance costs in a process

The introduction of spray water creates a temporary two-phase flow in the steam pipe. The desuperheater is expected to limit any negative effects by reducing the time the steam resides in the system. Steam velocities are a critical factor in limiting these negative effects. Good piping practices dictate that water flow is restricted to velocities of 15 to 25 ft/sec, but steam line velocities often are in the range of 200 to 400 ft/sec. Until the spray water evaporates, water droplets will remain entrained in the steam at high velocity. If these droplets strike piping elements or other equipment, they can cause erosion damage.

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


