Identify the Touch Sensor Market Growth Opportunities by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
4 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
Chicago, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

Chicago, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Touch Sensor Market by Technology, Product, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027. A touch sensor, also known as tactile sensors is an electronic sensor used to detect and record physical touch. These sensors are economical miniature-sized alternatives to traditional mechanical switches. They are widely used for smartphones, displays, robotics, automotive, smart homes, and industrial applications.

The increasing usage of touch sensors in portable electronics devices such as smartphones, smart TVs, and tablets and the growing demand for interactive digital signage in retail stores and malls are the key factors boosting the growth of the market.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=214445362

Drivers: Increase in use of touch sensors in portable electronic devices and automotive

Touch sensors are widely used in various portable electronic devices such as smartphones, wearables, tablets, laptop screens, and smart TVs. In automotive, they are used in infortainment systems to enhanced user experience. The increase in demand for the electronic devices and automotive is driving the growth of the touch sensors market.

The study categorizes the Touch Sensor Market based on Technology, Product, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027.

Touch Sensor Market, by Technology

  • Introduction

  • Resistive

  • Capacitive

  • Infrared

  • Others

Touch Sensor Market, by Product

  • Introduction

  • Smartphones

  • Tablets

  • Monitors & Laptops

  • Interactive Screens

  • Others

Touch Sensor Market, by Application

  • Introduction

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Retail

  • Education

  • Others

Drivers: Increased integration of touch sensors in smart medical devices

Smart medical devices integrated with touch sensors are gaining traction now-a-days. They has advanced computing and communication technologies that aids in monitoring, collecting, and transmiting patient data to provide better diagnostics and treatment decisions. In addition, wearable devices transmit critical medical data in real time from hospital beds and private homes to physicians, which aids in accurate and on-time treatment. Moreover, adoption of touch sensors for therapeutic treatments is also increased driving the demand for touch sensors.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=214445362

Key players in the Touch Sensor Market

  1. Infineon Technologies AG (Germany),

  2. Siemens (Germany),

  3. On Semiconductor (US),

  4. Texas Instruments Incorporated (US),

  5. Honeywell International (US),

  6. NXP Semiconductor N.V. (Netherlands),

  7. Qualcomm Inc. (US),

  8. STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland),

  9. Microchip Technology Incorporated (US),

  10. Banpil Photonics (US)

Challenges: Designing and testing challenges associated with touch sensors

The development of capacitive touch sensor face various designing and testing challenges such as grounding design, false touch, and EMI testing. Stable grounding design is critical to making sure that projected capacitive (PCAP) displays work properly. In addition, touch sensors are highly sensitive and touch screens ae prone to scratches. This may affect the functioning of the touch sensor and result in false touch.

Recent Developments:

  • In December 2021, Infineon Technologies AG launched the company’s fifth-generation CAPSENSE capacitive and inductive touch sensing human-machine interface (HMI) technology. It delivers higher performance and lower power consumption for demanding user interfaces in home appliance, industrial, consumer and IoT products.

  • In December 2020, Renesas Electronics Corporation expanded its 32-bit RA2 Series microcontrollers (MCUs) with 20 new RA2L1 Group MCUs, increasing the RA Family to 66 MCUs. The RA2L1 MCUs are designed for ultra-low power consumption, with several integrated features to lower BOM costs, including capacitive touch sensing, embedded flash memory densities up to 256 KB, SRAM at 32 KB, analog, communications, and timing peripherals, and safety and security functions.

  • In April 2020, Infineon Technologies AG had acquired Cypress Semiconductor Corporation. The acquisition will broaden their application range as well as improve their product offerings such as sensors and others.

