Identillect’s Delivery Trust(R) Platform Chosen by Volunteers of America of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho for HIPAA-Compliant Email Security

DANA POINT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Identillect Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "Identillect") (TSX-V:ID)Frankfurt:8ID), an industry pioneer in email security solutions, is pleased to announce that it has deployed its flagship Delivery Trust® encrypted email platform with Volunteers of America of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho.

For over 125 years, Volunteers of America ("VOA") has been providing specialized care to children and adults, including affordable housing, and diverse social services. "When we need to communicate our clients' information, either internally or externally, Delivery Trust is there to guarantee our email conversations are secure," stated Dave Gress, Compliance Security Officer for Volunteers of America Eastern Washington. "Delivery Trust stood out for ease of use on both the sender and recipient end of the email thread. I am very pleased with the company's can-do attitude. I highly recommend Delivery Trust for secure email communication."

Todd Sexton, CEO of Identillect, added, "We are thrilled to be working with an organization like VOA that provides a bedrock of support and service in local communities across the United States. Volunteers of America provides critical housing, healthcare, and life services to disabled adults, veterans, and at-risk teens. Delivery Trust will allow them to meet all their HIPAA reporting and audit requirements, giving them full freedom to do what they do best, which is to change lives for the better in the communities they serve."

The addressable market for email encryption is forecast to grow from $6.4 billion in 2023 to $14.85 billion by 2027, representing a CAGR of over 23%. Rapid advancements in artificial intelligence software (such as GPT-4) are likely to create a new wave of advanced cyber threats. Identillect stands at the forefront of the fight back, with high-level encryption built upon blockchain technologies.

About Volunteers of America - Eastern Washington/Northern Idaho

VOA is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to ending homelessness and providing critical life and healthcare services to those most in need. Through innovative, life changing services, they provide opportunities for people to rebuild their lives and fulfill their potential. VOA of Eastern Washington/Northern Idaho has deep ties to local business leaders and Medicare/Medicaid in all the regions they serve. Find out more about VOA Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho here.

About Identillect

Identillect Technologies is the leading provider of blockchain-embedded email encryption services. Its flagship Delivery Trust® cybersecurity platform provides ultra secure email communications, empowering enterprises of all sizes to protect their business and their client's critical information against cyber security attacks.

Delivery Trust® leverages the Ethereum blockchain for a uniquely secure solution. By drawing on the inherent value proposition of the blockchain ledger, Delivery Trust® relies on 11 unique integrity factors which are stored on the Ethereum ledger for every email that is composed. This digital fingerprint is then encrypted by the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) key algorithm and placed on a decentralized ledger that must precisely match the recipient's key.

