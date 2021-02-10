Identillect Technologies and AIM Dental Marketing to Partner in Securing the North American Dental Market
AIM to host web-based cyber-security session on February 18, 2021
DANA POINT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2021 / Identillect Technologies Corp.,(TSXV:ID)(FRA:8ID) the industry leader in compliant email security, announced its collaboration with AIM Dental Marketing at a recent stakeholder's meeting. The purpose of the collaboration is to announce and disseminate to the North American dental market an expanded array of features to protect private practice dentists, their teams, and most important, their patients, against cyber-based threats to their privacy.
Daniel A. Bobrow, MBA, president of AIM Dental Marketing commented, "We constantly scan the dental services industry landscape for worthy content to feature on our Practice Perfection© web-based c.e. learning platform. During a recent consultation, one of our Health Partners (clients) made us aware of Identillect. Following a brief demo of their incredible offering, I knew I had to get them scheduled for an upcoming webcast. We are positively thrilled and grateful to be having their president and CEO Todd Sexton deliver a presentation on the value and importance of their HIPAA-compliant suite of email communication services on February 18th. Any dental practice who values the integrity of their patient data will not want to miss this opportunity to learn from one of the true luminaries in dental technology today."
AIM Dental Marketing is dedicated to their Health Partners' success as well as the health and longevity of the communities they serve. For over 30 years, they have been assisting dental practices throughout North America to increase their client base and retention. Since 1989, their approach and philosophy have delivered consistent growth for dental practices. They support their Health Partner's vision by offering proven, cost-effective tactics for growing their professional collaboration network and connecting with prospective patients. This is present in their desire to advance the cyber-security health of the partners and practices they serve.
Identillect CEO Todd Sexton states, "Identillect is proud to be AIM Dental Marketing's security communication partner. AIM Dental Marketing has impressive market penetration into the dental community as well as an impeccable reputation for serving this community for over 30 years. AIM's President, Daniel Bobrow lectures extensively himself and brings a wealth of knowledge and motivation to help grow the partnership. We are excited about the relationship and believe that together we will make a significant and positive impact on this community."
HIPAA Journal recently reported "a 25% year-over-year increase in healthcare data breaches and 2020 saw more than 29 million healthcare records breached." The dental profession is seeing a significant increase and cyber-security protection is more important than ever.
The Feb. 18th, 2021 educational session is PACE-Approved for 1.5 hours of continuing education credit and will serve as a "cyber-security road map" for current, and prospective Dental Health Partners.
About Identillect
Identillect Technologies is the leading provider of email encryption service Delivery Trust®, empowering enterprises of all sizes to protect their business and their client's critical information against cyber security attacks.
Delivery Trust® is an award-winning, multi-platform plug-in, which gives users complete control of their emails, for one low price. The simple integration complies with all regulations and most importantly provides peace of mind.
For more information, or your free trial, please visit www.identillect.com
About AIM Dental Marketing
AIM is dedicated to their Health Partners' (clients') success and the health and longevity of the communities they serve. They assist dental practices to increase and retain their patient base. AIM has exclusively served the dental profession since 1989. Their approach and philosophy deliver consistent growth for dental practices throughout North America. They support their Health Partner's vision; offering proven, cost effective tactics for growing their professional collaboration network, and connecting with prospective and current patients.
