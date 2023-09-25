Identitii Decline Means Insider Profits Down To AU$74k

Identitii Limited (ASX:ID8) insiders who acquired shares over the previous 12 months, can probably afford to ignore the recent 25% decline in the stock price. Even after accounting for the recent loss, the AU$396k worth of stock purchased by them is now worth AU$470k or in other words, their investment continues to give good returns.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Identitii

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Frederick Bart for AU$206k worth of shares, at about AU$0.01 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.012. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Identitii insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Identitii Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Identitii insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought AU$396k worth of shares. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership Of Identitii

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Identitii insiders own 42% of the company, currently worth about AU$1.7m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Identitii Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Identitii insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Identitii has 5 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

