U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,145.19
    -6.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,803.47
    +76.65 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,657.55
    -63.03 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,921.82
    +15.37 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.53
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.60
    -15.90 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    19.86
    -0.26 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0187
    -0.0063 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    +0.1640 (+6.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2071
    -0.0088 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9700
    +1.9540 (+1.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,139.15
    +612.15 (+2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.20
    -2.02 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.74
    -8.32 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,175.87
    +243.67 (+0.87%)
     

Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Biometric Cybersecurity Solutions Provider BIO-key Hosts Q2 Investor Call Friday, August 12th at 10am ET

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BIO-key International, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BKYI
BIO-key International, Inc.
BIO-key International, Inc.

WALL, N.J., Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) and large-scale identity solutions, featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), will review its Q2 results in a conference call on Friday, August 12th at 10 a.m. after reporting results pre-market. Members of the management team including Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO and Cecilia Welch, CFO will participate on the call.

Conference Call Details

Date / Time:

Friday, August 12th at 10 a.m. ET

Call Dial In #:

1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 International

Live Webcast / Replay:

Investor Webcast & Replay– Available for 3 months.

Audio Replay:

1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int’l; code 6599160

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)
BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software managing millions of users. Its cloud-based PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy to deploy, convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) capabilities, enable large-scale Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized on premises solutions.

Engage with BIO-key

Facebook – Corporate:

https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/

LinkedIn – Corporate:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international

Twitter – Corporate:

@BIOkeyIntl

Twitter – Investors:

@BIO_keyIR

StockTwits:

BIO_keyIR


Media Contact

Investor Contact

Erin Knapp

William Jones, David Collins

Matter Communications

Catalyst IR

BIO-key@matternow.com

BKYI@catalyst-ir.com

914-260-3158

212-924-9800


Recommended Stories

  • The Fake Team That Made Solana DeFi Look Huge

    We already knew that crypto developers cannot always be trusted. But can we trust the data?

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As 2022 Smartphone Forecasts Lowered

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Ethereum Classic’s ‘Merge’ surge not expected to last: report

    Ethereum Classic’s (ETC) price has rallied since Ethereum developers announced the scheduled date for “The Merge,” which will see the blockchain transition from proof of work (PoW) to proof of stake (PoS), while Messari’s Tom Dunleavy says it won’t see sustained growth. See related article: Prominent Chinese ETH miner plans proof-of-work fork amid The Merge […]

  • 2 Reasons Polygon (MATIC) Just Became an Even Better Buy

    Polygon continues to stand out as the premier Layer 2 blockchain built on top of Ethereum. No wonder investors are flocking to it ahead of the merge.

  • Data Provider DeFiLlama De-emphasizes Double-Counted Crypto Deposits After Saber Revelation

    The website “toggled off” double-counting after CoinDesk uncovered one Solana developer’s effort to dupe the all-important metric for popularity in DeFi.

  • Should You Buy Polygon While It's Below $1?

    While the current crypto winter has knocked the wind out of the crypto sector, recent rallies from Bitcoin, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and other tokens are showing signs that the sector may be down, but it is certainly not out. One prominent example is Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC), a scaling solution for Ethereum, which has gained almost 180% after bouncing off of its low of $0.32 on June 18th. Polygon is a proof of stake cryptocurrency that serves as a Layer-2 (meaning that it is built on top of the Ethereum network) scaling solution for Ethereum.

  • Crypto Company Nomad Offers 10% Reward After $190M Hack: Bloomberg

    Following Monday’s theft of over $190 million from cross-chain cryptocurrency bridge Nomad, the company is offering a bounty to recover the money that was stolen, reported Bloomberg. This hack again brings to attention security vulnerabilities in the digital token sector. Related: Copy-Paste Hack? $190M Stolen From Coinbase-Backed Crypto Bridge Nomad According to a statement from Nomad, anyone returning at least 90% of stolen tokens will be regarded as a so-called “white-hat hacker” that seeks t

  • Solana blames Slope for exploit

    The massive Solana wallet exploit that began on Wednesday Hong Kong time is believed to be related to the Slope mobile wallet app, while there is no evidence to show the blockchain’s code was compromised, Solana said. See related article: Bitcoin, Ethereum little changed; Solana still lower after network hack Fast facts “Private key information […]

  • 1 Big Reason Microsoft Could Catch Amazon in the Cloud

    The U.S. federal government has not embraced a multi-cloud approach as the private sector has. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is taking steps to address the issue that could change the landscape for massive government cloud contracts. Each cloud provider has a unique set of software and analytical tools available to their cloud-hosting infrastructure customers.

  • How to Get Into Seed Club, the ‘Y Combinator of Web3'

    The difference is Seed Club “invests” only in projects built around cryptographic tokens and, well, those aren’t really “investments” at all. “We really want it to be starting in our own primordial ooze rather than indexing on what was happening in the startup space,” Seed Club co-founder Jess Sloss told CoinDesk, downplaying the YC comparison. Seed Club is both a bootcamp and a “network” of successful and upstart founders and companies organized as a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).

  • Bell to expand fibre Internet access to over 117,000 homes and businesses throughout Ontario

    Bell today announced a large-scale investment in broadband infrastructure as part of the Ontario Accelerated High Speed Internet Program (AHSIP). Bell is investing over $650 million in partnership with a Government of Ontario investment of $484 million for this historic program.

  • Most in Ethereum community will use L2 scalers: Vitalik Buterin

    The Ethereum layer-1 chain should eventually “stop changing completely,” to provide stability on the base layer, Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin said in a conference in Seoul on Thursday. See related article: Prominent Chinese ETH miner plans proof-of-work fork amid The Merge Fast facts “If a layer-1 tries to do everything, there are a lot of […]

  • Meta takes down Russian troll farm

    "Cyber Front Z" hired dozens of people off the street to make what appeared to look like authentic posts defending Russia and criticizing Ukraine.

  • As China Tightens Controls on Social Media, Some Users Seek Refuge Under the Radar

    A wave of Chinese-speaking users has left the country’s top social-media sites, driven in part by new rules that require users to confirm their identities and display their IP locations.

  • Carvana Sold More Cars in the Latest Quarter. The Stock Is Surging.

    The online used-car retailer reported second-quarter sales volume of 117,564, up from 105,185 during the prior quarter and up from 107,815 a year earlier.

  • Why Bit Digital Is Expanding Into Canada

    Bit Digital Chief Strategy Officer Samir Tabar joined CoinDesk TV’s “All About Bitcoin,” to discuss the mining company’s bid to increase hosting capacity in Canada.

  • Goldman discloses probe into U.S. credit card division

    The investigation by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) includes scrutiny of the bank's credit card account management practices, refunds and billing error resolution, according to the filing. Goldman said it was cooperating with the CFPB. Under its chief executive officer, David Solomon, the bank has been looking to expand its consumer business as it seeks to diversify its revenue streams beyond trading and investment banking.

  • Amgen bets on ChemoCentryx's rare disease drug in $3.7 billion deal

    (Reuters) -Amgen Inc on Thursday agreed to buy ChemoCentryx Inc for $3.7 billion to gain access to a potential blockbuster treatment for inflammatory disorders and beat quarterly revenue estimates on demand for its bone disease drug. The deal, announced before markets opened, will also hand the company control of at least two experimental therapies for immune disorders, a field in the spotlight following AstraZeneca's 2020 purchase of Alexion Pharmaceuticals for $39 billion. Amgen has been facing stiff competition for its top-selling arthritis drug, Enbrel, from newer branded treatments and patents for the therapy are expected to expire in 2029.

  • Frontdoor incurs $11M non-cash charge to vacate Peabody Place HQ

    After becoming a virtual-first business, Frontdoor is leaving its HQ office space in Peabody Place, with plans to sublease it. Here's how much that move cost them.

  • How to Invest In Rental Property

    Investing in rental property requires knowledge about tenant and landlord laws, leasing, mortgages, and property management.