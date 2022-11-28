U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

Identity and Access Management Market Revenue to Gain USD 25.6 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Identity and Access Management Market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 13.4 billion in 2022 to USD 25.6 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.7 % from 2022 to 2027. Rising instances of security breaches and escalating instances of identity related fraud and growing awareness of compliance management are some of the factors driving the market growth.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1168

Browse in-depth TOC on Identity and Access Management Market

585 - Tables
46 - Figures
378 - Pages

Scope of the Report

Report Metric

Details

Market Size available for years

2016-2027

Base Year Considered

2021

Forecast period

2022-2027

Forecast year market size

USD 25.6 Billion

Estimated year market size

USD 13.4 Billion

Segments covered

IAM Market:
Component, Solution, Services, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region

Geographies covered

  • North America

    • US

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • UK

    • Germany

    • France

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • Australia

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa

    • Middle East

    • Africa

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Mexico

    • Rest of Latin America

Companies Covered

Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Broadcom (US), Salesforce (US), Ping Identity (US), Okta (US), HID Global (US), ForgeRock (US), CyberArk (US), RSA Security (US), Avatier (US), ManageEngine (US), SecureAuth (US), EmpowerID (US), SAP (Germany), Simeio (Georgia), OneIdentity (US), FusionAuth (US), Auth0 (US), IDnow (Germany), Zephr (UK), Signzy (US), Civic (US), Trusona (US), Beyond Identity (US).

By component, services to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period

Services include the support offered by security vendors to assist their users in using and maintaining IAM solutions efficiently. Vendors offer different services, such as consulting, integration and deployment, and support and maintenance. These services are focused in helping organizations achieve their business goals with their product offerings. IAM involves various services to proactively identify the concerns and recommend the appropriate solution to resolve identity and access-related issues. These services help collect, filter, integrate, manage, and link multiple identities to provide a holistic view of the IAM landscape in an organization. The IAM services market is very dynamic; thus, the vendors keep adding and offering different services such as consulting, installation and integration, maintenance, and support services. Vendors use the latest techniques, comprehensive strategies, and skills to fulfill the security requirements of organizations. The vendors offer a broad range of services with the help of cutting-edge technologies, tools, and strategies to meet the IAM needs of organizations. They also offer customized implementation and risk assessment and assist in deploying IAM via industry-defined best practices.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1168

By deployment mode, cloud to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

Cloud deployment is the fastest-growing deployment mode in the IAM market. In the cloud, IAM can be handled by authentication as a service or Identity as a Service (IDaaS). In both cases, a third-party service provider takes on the burden of authenticating and registering users, as well as managing their information. SMEs have implemented cloud deployment, as it enables them to focus on their core competencies rather than investing their capital in the security infrastructure. Organizations can avoid costs related to hardware, software, storage, and technical staff by using cloud-based solutions. The security of the workforce and customers’ credentials is the biggest priority, as these are the primary targets of attackers. The cloud-based platform offers a unified way in the form of SaaS-based IAM services to secure business applications, which is beneficial for organizations that have strict budgets for security investments. A cloud-based solution is easy to maintain and upgrade, which also drives the growth of this segment.

By service, integration, and deployment to hold largest market size during the forecast period

Integration and deployment services are used by highly qualified industry experts, domain experts, and security professionals. These professionals help organizations formulate and implement IAM strategies, prevent revenue losses, minimize risks, understand cybersecurity solutions, and enhance security in the existing information system. Integration services also include integrating IAM solutions with other security technologies such as vehicle management systems, entrance control systems, video surveillance, and intruder alarm management. Integration and deployment are a comprehensive and robust IAM management framework, which is one of the basic and most important steps towards providing access management and securing the identities in an organization. These services are meant to keep in mind the standards and compliances set by government bodies and organizations. Integration involves integrating the vendor’s security systems into the customer’s security system plan with minimum deviations and according to the requirement. Integration and deployment services are important for companies because non-IT companies do not have the expertise to understand security technologies and secure organizational information.

Request 10% Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1168

Key Players

The major vendors in the Identity And Access Management Market are Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Broadcom (US), Salesforce (US), Ping Identity (US), Okta (US), HID Global (US), ForgeRock (US), CyberArk (US), RSA Security (US), Avatier (US), ManageEngine (US), SecureAuth (US), EmpowerID (US), SAP (Germany), Simeio (Georgia), OneIdentity (US), FusionAuth (US), Auth0 (US), IDnow (Germany), Zephr (UK), Signzy (US), Civic (US), Trusona (US), Beyond Identity (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Information Security Market  Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Passwordless Authentication Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Digital Signature Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Cyber Security Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Digital Rights Management Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Extended Detection and Response Market - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.


