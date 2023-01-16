U.S. markets open in 4 hours 13 minutes

Identity for All Children and their Brighter Future in an Accessible Society for All

·3 min read

By utilizing biometrics, developing countries can effectively work with their citizens for wide-scale enrollment and expanded public service delivery

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations (UN) expressed its aim to "provide legal identity to all, including birth registration" by 2030 as part of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). A key motivator for achieving this goal is the reduction of mortality among children younger than 5 years old. Vaccine-preventable diseases and malnutrition are among the major dangers plaguing young children in underdeveloped countries, where newborns are vulnerable because they are at their most crucial developmental stage.

Significant challenges hinder the effective and timely delivery of vaccines. The lack of reliable identity registration makes it exponentially harder to identify children who have not obtained their first vaccine dose or those that require essential follow-up vaccinations. Vaccine delivery to communities in need often does not occur because local health authorities cannot accurately track who already had the vaccine, when vaccination occurred, or what vaccines they need. Moreover, developing countries face many challenges (regulatory gaps, lack of funding and resources, and low accessibility and coverage) in effectively implementing robust ID framework systems to ensure accessible legal IDs for all.

"Developing countries require thoughtful planning and the right blend of technical, financial, and political resources to establish a successful digital identity system with immense social benefits. Biometrics can play a pivotal role in contributing to this effort," noted Niihara Tetsuya, GC Director at Frost & Sullivan. "The use of multimodal biometrics is the ideal approach because it provides increased flexibility for enrollment and authentication and improved accuracy and efficiency for biometric de-duplication."

NEC aims to expand the target coverage of biometric solutions to children, including newborns. NEC's purpose, principles, and achievements create a foundation for a future-ready, security-first, and biometrics-powered digital society. Every individual will be able to rely on their unique, convenient, and accessible personal identity to access the essential public services they need to live a safe and healthy life. The core benefits of biometric identification technologies include:

  • Permanence, convenience, and increased geographic coverage.

  • Better and faster accessibility despite literacy and communication barriers.

  • Better security by reducing the possibility of losing documents.

  • Higher accuracy by minimizing human authentication errors.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About NEC

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

Contact:

María Celeste Bailo
Corporate Communications
E: celeste.bailo@frost.com
https://www.frost.com/

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

