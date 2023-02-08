Identity Defined Security Alliance Appoints Jeff Reich to Executive Director, Announces Newly Elected Executive Advisory Board

Industry veteran brings 40 years of cybersecurity education and awareness experience to fast growing nonprofit

DENVER, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA), a nonprofit that provides vendor-neutral resources to help organizations reduce the risk of a breach by combining identity and security strategies, today announced Jeff Reich as the organization's new Executive Director. Additionally, the organization recently elected the 2023/2024 Executive Advisory Board (EAB) and expanded its Customer Advisory Board (CAB) to include Comcast, Expedia, Target and TikTok.

Over the last few years, identity security has emerged as a top priority for most enterprises as identity-related breaches have dramatically increased. In a recent study, an alarming 84% of organizations reported experiencing an identity-related breach in the last year, with 78% citing a direct business impact as a result. This has created a massive demand for independent identity security information and resources. The IDSA fills this need by providing vendor-neutral education, best practices and resources to help organizations minimize risk. Building off of the organization's tremendous momentum under Julie Smith, Reich will be responsible for leading IDSA through its next phase of growth as organizations prioritize identity security.

Reich has been actively involved in the security community for five decades and is a well-known advocate for cybersecurity awareness and education. He joins IDSA from the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), where he was Vice President of Member Success accountable for ensuring quality member benefits and value. During his time with CSA, he increased the capability of delivering and supporting benefits to members by 44%, resulting in higher member retention and engagement. The Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) honored Reich with the designation of Distinguished Fellow and in October 2015, he was inducted into the ISSA Hall of Fame. He holds CISSP certification from (ISC)2, CRISC certification from ISACA and was granted a Foundation Certificate in IT Service Management from The Council for Service Management Education and The Information Systems Examination Board.

"I have admired IDSA's mission for a long time and am excited to be joining the team," stated Reich. "This position gives me the opportunity to bring together my diverse background as a security practitioner, member advocate and business leader to help global organizations reduce identity-related risk. I am excited to serve the greater community in strengthening awareness and controls over both company and consumer identities. I look forward to what we can accomplish in 2023 and beyond."

This news comes on the heels of the newly elected EAB, which is composed of nine elected industry leaders, who provide oversight and organizational direction for executing the mission, goals, policies, and programs of the IDSA.

IDSA Executive Advisory Board members:

Atos – Allen Moffett, Global IAM Program Lead and CTO

BeyondTrust – Morey Haber, CSO

CyberArk – Joanne Wu, VP Business Development

Okta – Stephen Lee, VP Technical Strategy and Partnerships

Optiv – Julie Talbot-Hubbard, SVP and GM, Cyber Protection and Identity

Ping Identity – Aubrey Turner, Executive Advisor

SailPoint –Mike Kiser, Director of Strategy and Standards

Saviynt , Ravi Erukulla, VP Analyst Relations and Customer Advocacy

VMware – Rahul Parwani, Director of Product Management

"On behalf of the entire board, we are thrilled to have Jeff build on the great foundation that Julie has established," stated IDSA Board Member Julie Talbot-Hubbard. "Jeff brings proven leadership, a successful career as a cybersecurity leader and a wealth of experience working across industry organizations that foster a collaborative environment to benefit the entire community. There is a need, now more than ever, for an organization that is focused on helping security leaders become identity smart and provide vendor-neutral approaches to incorporate identity as a core element of their security strategies. We are confident that Jeff is the right leader to further the collaborative environment for vendors and practitioners and a platform for identity and security practitioners to share ideas and experiences."

The IDSA CAB, which provides a user perspective and guidance on the vision, mission, and work of the IDSA has also expanded. Rajnish Bhatia, Vice President, Cyber Security, Comcast; Douglas Rose, Global Head of Threat-Led Defense, TikTok; and Tom Sheffield, Senior Director, Cybersecurity, Target have joined the group of thought leaders and advocates for identity-centric security approaches.

IDSA Customer Advisory Board members:

Eric Anderson, Director, Enterprise Security, Adobe

Rajnish Bhatia, Vice President, Cyber Security, Comcast

Bernard Diwakar, Director, Enterprise Security Chief Architect, Intuit

Josephina Fernandez, Senior Director, Enterprise Security, Cisco

Carlos Garcia, Senior Principal Architect, Office of CIO, Optum

Manish Gupta, Director Software Development Engineering, Expedia Group

Den Jones, CSO, Banyan Security

Clint Maples, CISO, Robert Half

Narendra Patlolla, Head of Cyber Architecture, Gallagher

Douglas Rose, Global Head of Threat-Led Defense, TikTok

Tom Sheffield, Senior Director, Cybersecurity, Target

About the Identity Defined Security Alliance

The IDSA is a group of identity and security vendors, solution providers, and practitioners that acts as an independent source of thought leadership, expertise, and practical guidance on identity-centric approaches to security for technology professionals. The IDSA is a nonprofit that facilitates community collaboration to help organizations reduce risk by providing education, best practices, and resources. For more information please visit www.idsalliance.org and to learn more about memberships, please visit https://www.idsalliance.org/about-us/membership/ .

