Identity As A Service Market size worth $ 19.40 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 22.0% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

The increase in the number of cyber-attacks, social engineering, phishing activities, and other cyber malpractices makes it paramount to have robust data management and identity management tools that drive the demand for IDaaS.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Identity As A Service Market" By Component (Provisioning, Directory services, Password management), By End User (Telecom and IT, Retail and consumer goods, Public sector), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Identity As A Service Market size was valued at USD 4.008 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 19.40 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 22.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Verified Market Research Logo
Verified Market Research Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=41581

Browse in-depth TOC on "Identity As A Service Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Identity As A Service Market Overview

Identity as a service (IDaaS) refers to the integration of solutions that provide cloud-based solutions for identity management and access management. IDaaS is employed in public, private, and hybrid networks and is employed in almost all industries that require monitoring of data which involves sensitive information, verify user's identities, understand and improve user behaviors.

IoT adoption is on the rise with the development in IoT and increasing use cases and benefits with the integration with existing technology. According to Forbes, security, uncertain ROI, and integration with existing technology are the biggest barriers to the adoption of IoT. Enterprises today are investing hugely in security which calls for the use of IDaaS integration with the existing systems. The rise of cloud-based applications is on the rise due to flexibility and reduced hardware investment attached to it.

Due to this, there is a raising need for cloud-based authentication and identity management to ensure proper and effective control over the usage. IoT requires giving access to software applications, files, and resources at the right time. Often these devices are employed on-site which requires cloud-based integration. Public network clouds prove to be more vulnerable than private clouds due to the increased cyber risks and reduced protection measures.

Key Developments in Identity As A Service Market

  • In May 2018, Avaya publicly shook hands with Post Quantum by including Identity as a Service Market capability in its product portfolio.

  • In July 2019, Google shook hands with Atos to broaden its strategic partnership. According to the partnership, both companies would offer clients identity management, access management, governance, and administration across a plethora of domains.

  • In June 2019, Ping Identity agreed to a partnership with TIBCO Software, a proven leader in the fields of integration, application program interface (API) management, and analytics. The partnership was with the vision to deploy cutting-edge API cybersecurity to end-users.

The major players in the market are iWelcome, JumpCloud, Okta, Inc., OneLogin Inc, CA Technologies, Centrify Corporation, ILANTUS Technologies, Ping Identity, Salesforce.com, Exostar, Oracle Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Identity As A Service Market On the basis of Component, End-user, and Geography.

  • Identity As A Service Market, By Component

  • Identity As A Service Market, By End User

  • Identity As A Service Market by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Blockchain In Telecom Market By Application (Smart Contracts, Identity Management, Connectivity Provisioning, OSS/BSS Processes, Payments), By Competitive Landscape, By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Corporate Identity Design Market By Type (Logo Design, Identity Design, and Brand Design), By Application (Business, Government, and Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Identity Access Management Software Market By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premises), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), By Vertical (BFSI, Hospitality, Healthcare and Life Science, Retail and CPG, Public Sector), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Identity Verification Market By Vertical (Retail, IT And Telecom, Healthcare, Government and Defense), By Component (Solutions, Services), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Leading online reputation management software building multiple brands' reputation

Visualize Identity As A Service Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/identity-as-a-service-market-size-worth--19-40-billion-globally-by-2028-at-22-0-cagr-verified-market-research-301387869.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

