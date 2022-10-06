U.S. markets open in 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    3,782.00
    -12.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,219.00
    -91.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,595.75
    -28.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,760.30
    -7.70 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.44
    -0.32 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.30
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    20.58
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9837
    -0.0048 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7670
    +0.0080 (+0.21%)
     

  • Vix

    28.99
    -0.08 (-0.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1223
    -0.0099 (-0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7810
    +0.1710 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,094.97
    +173.18 (+0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.25
    -1.16 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,981.31
    -71.31 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.80 (+0.70%)
     

Identity security platform Oort bags new cash to grow its product

Kyle Wiggers
·3 min read

Oort, an identity threat detection and response platform, today announced that it raised $11.5 million in a Series A round co-led by .406 Ventures and Energy Impact Partners with participation from Cisco Investments. The proceeds, which bring Oort's total capital raised to $15 million, will be put toward supporting its go-to-market strategy, CEO Matt Caulfield tells TechCrunch.

Caulfield co-founded Oort after stints at Citi, Lockheed Martin and Cisco (hence Cisco's involvement in the Series A), where he led their Boston-based product innovation team. Joined by Didi Dotan, the former chief architect of identity at EMC and director of identity services at Cisco, Caulfield set out to launch a service that could detect and respond to identity threats -- e.g. social engineering, phishing and malware -- at "enterprise scale."

"From a technical perspective, identity is everything. Gone are the days of pervasive endpoint and network security," Caulfield told TechCrunch in an email interview. "Identity is the only thing standing between attackers on the wide open internet and the assets and data of the enterprise. Investing in identity security is a must-have for enterprise security teams."

There's no question the market for identity security startups -- startups that offer products to ID and authenticate people -- is red-hot. VC firms poured $2.3 billion into identity vendors in 2021, up from $1.3 billion in 2020, according to Crunchbase data. Companies such as Socure, Transmit Security and Trulioo have raised hundreds of millions of dollars between them within the last few years, while others, like Auth0, have been snapped up by incumbents like Okta.

Oort
Oort

Image Credits: Oort

With the normalization of remote work giving rise to a raft of new identity security startups, including Illusive, Silverfort, Authomize, ConductorOne, Footprint and Silverfort, Oort has its sales work cut out for it. But Caulfield asserts that a factor in its favor is its "data-driven," yet "human-centric" approach to orchestrating the user accounts employees use across their organization's various digital services.

"The number of vendors and the noise created by security vendors is tremendous. This makes it difficult for chief information security officers and security teams to find and evaluate new solutions," Caulfield said. "Rather than focusing on the securing machines and bits and bytes, we focus on the user -- the human -- behind the identity."

The Oort platform, built on Snowflake’s security data lake architecture, ingests streaming event and identity data from different sources (including external sources like Webroot's Brightcloud) to create statistical models that are then used to detect threats like social engineering. Oort works with existing systems such as Okta and Microsoft Azure AD and offers tools for performing common identity security tasks, like fixing vulnerable user accounts, investigating a user's authentication history and risk factors, monitoring for potentially suspicious user behavior and removing accounts with unused access.

The tech evidently won over the business of Collibra and Avid Technology, who are among Oort's 10 enterprise customers. Caulfield says that recent high-profile identity attacks like the breach of Uber's internal network have driven interest in Oort's platform, too, unsurprisingly, as have the digital transformations catalyzed by the pandemic.

"The broader slowdown has not, as of yet, affected security buying patterns," Caulfield said, adding that Oort's Series A extends the company's runway "well into" 2024. "Enterprise security and the shift from old approaches based on devices and networks to Oort’s approach that centers on users, identities and the humans behind them, positions them to capture the shift that is already underway."

Oort currently employs 18 people across the U.S., Israel and Uruguay. The company plans to grow to 25 people by the end of 2022.

Recommended Stories

  • BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: Biggest Backstage Moments

    ET was backstage at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, which aired Tuesday.

  • Cyber firm Arctic Wolf raises $401M in debt, eyeing a potential IPO

    In a sign that pure equity financing is getting harder to come by, cybersecurity firm Arctic Wolf, which last July raised $150 million at triple its previous valuation ($4.3 billion), opted for all debt in its latest funding round. Should an initial public offering (IPO) come to pass, as was at one point Arctic Wolf's plan, the debt will convert to shares at a premium to the price. The Information reported in late August that Arctic Wolf was in talks to raise $300 million, making this round a decided success in a punishing macroeconomic environment.

  • Gather AI secures new cash to scan inventory in warehouses using drones

    Gather AI, a startup using drones to inventory items in warehouses, today announced that it raised $10 million in a Series A round led by Tribeca Venture Partners with participation from Xplorer Capital, Dundee Venture Capital, Expa, Bling Capital, XRC Labs and 99 Tartans. The proceeds bring the company's total raised to $17 million, which CEO Sankalp Arora says is being put toward expanding Gather's deployment capacity and go-to-market plans as well as hiring new machine learning engineers. The trio had the idea to use drones to gather data -- specifically data in warehouses, such as the number of items on a shelf and the locations of particular pallets.

  • Uber and Motional to launch robotaxis across US over 10 years

    Uber is getting back into the robotaxi game, only this time it's tapping a third party to handle the self-driving tech. Motional, the Aptiv-Hyundai joint venture commercializing self-driving vehicle tech, will put its robotaxis on the Uber network later this year as part of a 10-year operating agreement that will eventually roll out to major cities across North America. The deal comes a year after the two companies struck a partnership to test autonomous delivery in Santa Monica, California using Motional's autonomous vehicles.

  • The Rounds raises $38M Series A for its sustainable 'household restocking' service

    Online shopping and speedy delivery through services like Instacart and Amazon Prime are the height of modern conveniences, but for many consumers who care about sustainability and e-commerce's impact on the environment, every box and plastic bag deposited on their doorstep is also accompanied by a feeling of guilt. A startup called The Rounds believes it has landed on a solution to make online commerce more efficient, more eco-friendly, and -- as its newly announced $38 million Series A implies -- potentially profitable, too. Investors Annie Kadavy at Redpoint Ventures and Andrew Chen at Andreessen Horowitz led the startup's latest round, which included seed investors Construct Capital and First Round Capital.

  • Techstars unveils sustainability-focused acceleration program in Paris

    Techstars, a network of startup accelerators and an investment company, is launching a new accelerator in Paris called Techstars Sustainability Paris. This isn’t the first time that Techstars is running an accelerator in France as the company originally launched Techstars Paris in 2017.

  • Crypto Failures Fueled Better Due Diligence

    As crypto markets turn turbulent, asset managers perform due diligence by looking at fundamentals like network usership to increase safety.

  • Browns vs. Chargers series history has not gone well for Cleveland

    Browns vs. Chargers series history has not gone well for Cleveland, though a couple of memorable recent wins have helped

  • Zak Brown on adding Kyle Busch for Indy 500: 'We want someone that's experienced'

    Arrow McLaren SP is a logical pairing for Kyle Busch in this year's Indy 500, but Zak Brown says the team will prioritize experience

  • After surge in first-half firings, can seasons be salvaged?

    Lane Kiffin was fired by Southern California on Sept. 29, 2013, just five games into the season, on the airport tarmac after the team plane returned home from Arizona State. While not unprecedented, such an early coaching change was rare and a harbinger of sorts: Over the next eight seasons, eight more firings were made at the top level of college football before the midway point, including two last year. Five coaches have been sacked before Week 6 — at least one every week since Sept. 11 when Nebraska dumped Scott Frost.

  • Toyota restarts output of first EV after fixing safety issues

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp said it would restart production of its first electric vehicle, the bZ4X, on Thursday after fixing potential safety problems that had halted sales of the new battery-powered model for more than three months. Japan's largest automaker, a laggard in the EV market, recalled 2,700 bZ4Xs globally in June after discovering that there was a risk the car's wheels could come loose. Subaru Corp, a fifth owned by Toyota, also had to recall units of the related Solterra model that it jointly developed with Toyota.

  • Watch Google's Pixel Event here at 10AM ET

    It's time to find out much more about the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch.

  • Amazon's Eero Pro 6E WiFi bundle is $280 off for Prime members

    That makes the three-pack even cheaper than the bundle with two nodes.

  • Verizon’s ‘attractive’ dividend and growth potential earn stock an upgrade

    Verizon Communications Inc. shares are fresh off their worst quarterly performance in two decades, but one analyst thinks the name deserves a fresh look.

  • Apple's manufacturing moves away from China are a drop in the ocean

    Apple is slowly moving manufacturing away from China.

  • Apple Watch Ultra review: A big smartwatch with some little quirks

    The Apple Watch Ultra is surprisingly comfortable for its size, and costs less than expected. It offers many impressive specialized features for outdoor adventurers and lasts longer than other Apple Watches.

  • Google’s Pixel phones and Pixel Watch are all about selling you software

    Google is set to launch new phones and its first smartwatch. But it's really interested in selling you on its software.

  • Secretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- When the US government blacklisted Huawei Technologies Co. as a national security threat, it cut the Chinese company off from buying American semiconductors and other critical technologies. Now Huawei may have a path around those restrictions. Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Musk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsMar-a-Lago Docu

  • iPhone 14 Plus Review: Big Screen, Big Battery, Not-as-Big Price

    The iPhone 14 Plus arrives a few weeks behind Apple’s other new phones. It’s the best option for those looking for a big phone with long battery life that’s a little lighter on frills.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.