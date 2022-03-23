U.S. markets open in 7 hours 12 minutes

Identity Theft Protection Services Market to Surge Exponentially; Increasing Risks of Cybersecurity to Nurture Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled in the Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market: Equifax Inc, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, AllClear ID, Experian Information Solutions Inc, Fair Isaac Corporation, Norton Life Lock Inc, TransUnion LLC, Identity Force Inc, Identity IQ, Life Lock, Inc. (Symantec), Identity Guard, Privacy Guard (Trilegiant Corporation), ADT, Threat Mark, My Digital Protection, Cyberscout LLC, Kroll

Pune, India, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global identity theft protection services market size was USD 10.07 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 11.39 billion in 2022 to USD 27.90 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. Increasing cybersecurity and identity theft risks in government and public sectors to boost the market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ mentions this information in its report titled “Identity Theft Protection Services Market, 2022-2029.

The spike in digitalization and communications of businesses has boosted cyberattack risks and introduced a range of new risks to organizations. The rising risks of cybersecurity may propel the demand for the product from business organizations. The shift of businesses to online platforms facilitates the adoption of effective identity theft protection services, thereby boosting demand. Furthermore, increasing identity thefts in government and public sectors may facilitate adopting protection services. These factors may boost market development during the pandemic.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/identity-theft-protection-services-market-105125

COVID-19 Pandemic

Rising Shift to Digitization to Propel Market Development

The COVID-19 pandemic will have a positive impact on the identity theft protection services market growth because of the rapid shift to digitization. The sudden spike in COVID cases forced businesses to adopt digital platforms to run their businesses. Further, the shutdown of online retail stores led to the adoption of e-commerce platforms, thereby increasing the demand for effective data protection services from the audiences. Moreover, the adoption of work-from-home culture fueled the adoption of the service. These factors may propel market development during the pandemic.

Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into credit card fraud, bank fraud, utility or phone fraud, and tax or employment-related fraud. Based on application, it is bifurcated into enterprise and consumer. Regionally, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Companies Profiled in the Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market

  • Equifax, Inc. (Georgia, U.S.)

  • NortonLifeLock Inc. (Arizona, U.S.)

  • TransUnion LLC (Illinois, U.S.)

  • Experian Information Solutions, Inc. (New York, U.S.)

  • Malwarebytes Ltd (California, U.S.)

  • LexisNexis Risk Solutions (Georgia, U.S.)

  • AllClearID (Texas, U.S.)

  • Kroll (New York, U.S.)

  • Fair Isaac Corporation (California, U.S.)

  • McAfee, LLC (California, U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation -

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

13.7 %

2029 Value Projection

USD 27.90 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2021

USD 10.07 Billion

Historical Data for

2017-2019

No. of Pages

130

Segments covered

Type; Application; Regional;

Growth Drivers

Rising Internet-based Financial Transactions to Necessitate Identity Theft Protection Services Deployment



Pitfalls & Challenges

High Costs Associated with Identity Protection Services Might to Impede Identity Theft Protection Services Market Growth


Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/identity-theft-protection-services-market-105125

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Internet Financial Transactions to Drive Market Growth

The convenience and speed of internet services are expected to boost the product’s adoption. It empowers banks to widen their value-based services and augment consumers' experiences. However, the increasing fraud risks necessitated the demand for identity theft protection services. For example, as per the FTC report, consumers lost nearly USD 3.3 billion in 2020, higher than the USD 1.5 billion in 2019. Furthermore, malicious data breaches in internet-based financial transactions may necessitate deploying these services. In addition, the incorporation of a united payments interface (UPI) may boost the adoption of identity theft protection. These factors may drive the identity theft protection services market growth.

However, high costs associated with the services may impede the market development during the upcoming years.

Regional Insights

Opening of New Accounts to Boost Market Growth in North America

North America is expected to dominate the identity theft protection services market share because of the opening of new accounts. The market in North America stood at USD 4.25 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the market share globally. Furthermore, government initiatives to prevent identity theft may boost identity theft protection services’ adoption.

In Asia Pacific, increasing credit card holders and extensive adoption of digital payment modes may boost the adoption of digital payment modes. Furthermore, the rising development of 5G services may fuel the identity theft protection services industry.

In Europe, increasing activities such as stealing postal mails, increasing malicious activities, and rising phishing activities may boost industry development.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/identity-theft-protection-services-market-105125

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers Acquire Major Players to Expand their Activities

Prominent companies operating in the market acquire major players to improve business and expand their market reach. For example, Sontiq completed the acquisition of CyberScout in February 2021. This development may enable the company to expand into cyber and forensic investigations solutions. Furthermore, companies utilize mergers, partnerships, novel product launches, research and development, and collaborations to propel their market position.

Industry Development

  • May 2021: McAfee, LLC partnered with Fujistu Client Computing Ltd. for securing consumer PCs. The agreement allows for the effortless deployment of McAfee solutions to protect digital lives.

Quick Buy - Identity Theft Protection Services Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105125

Major Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    • Global Identity Theft Protection Services Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

  • Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market Size Estimates and Forecasts , By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Type (USD)

      • Credit Card Fraud

      • Bank Fraud

      • Phone or Utility Fraud

      • Employment or Tax-Related Fraud

    • By Application (USD)

      • Consumer

      • Enterprise

    • By Region (USD)

      • North America

      • South America

      • Europe

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Asia Pacific

  • North America Identity Theft Protection Services Market Size Estimates and Forecasts , By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Type (USD)

      • Credit Card Fraud

      • Bank Fraud

      • Phone or Utility Fraud

      • Employment or Tax-Related Fraud

TOC Continued…!

Speak To Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/identity-theft-protection-services-market-105125

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Digital Signature Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), By Deployment (Cloud, and On-Premises), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), By Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Government, Healthcare & Life Science, Education, Retail, Real Estate, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Services Type (Testing, Inspection, and Certification), By Industry (Consumer Goods & Retail, Agriculture & Food, Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Wi-Fi as a Service Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Access Point (Standalone Access Point, Multifunction Access Point, and Controlled Access Point), By Location (Indoor and Outdoor), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), By End-User (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation, Education, Healthcare, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Contact Center Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution and Services), By Deployment (Cloud, and On-Premises), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), By Industry (BFSI, ITES, IT and Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Consumer Goods & Retail, Travel & Hospitality, Media & Entertainment, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, and Services), By Deployment (Cloud, and On-Premise) By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)), By Application (Supply Chain Analytic Applications, CRM Analytic Applications, Financial Performance, and Strategy Management, Production Planning Analytic Operations, and Others), By End-use Industry (IT and Telecommunications, Banking, Finance, Security and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Read Press Release - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-identity-theft-protection-services-market-10649


