U.S. markets close in 3 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,369.52
    +43.01 (+0.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,272.67
    +111.89 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,570.78
    +217.99 (+1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,945.22
    +13.93 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.63
    +1.02 (+1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.40
    -11.60 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    -0.43 (-1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1159
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7840
    -0.0230 (-1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3402
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2450
    -0.0570 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,018.67
    +686.21 (+1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    843.16
    +0.70 (+0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

Identity Theft Protection Services Market is Estimated to Reach USD 24 Billion by 2032 - Fact.MR Analysis

·6 min read

North America to Contribute Over 24.5% of the Identity Theft Protection Services Market Revenue

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest research report by Fact.MR provides detailed information on key factors affecting growth in the global identity theft protection services market. It presents valuable insights on analysis of the different segments of the global identity theft protection services market. For the purpose of study, the market has been segmented in terms of Type, Region and End Use Industry.

FactMR
FactMR

The global identity theft protection services market is estimated at USD 10 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 24 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2022-2032. The global identity theft protection services market is estimated to have an absolute $ opportunity of USD 14 Billion during the assessment period of 2022-2032.

Identity theft technology is escalating at a rapid pace for preventing financial losses to individuals and business enterprises. Multiple factors such as digitization of government records, the rising trend towards online payment, growing e-commerce sector have made security and privacy more vulnerable which further drives growth of this market.

Theft of sensitive personal information such as an address, bank account numbers, social security numbers, passwords etc. being used by fraudsters uplifts the demand of theft protection tools. Identity theft Protection Services are one of the fastest-growing financial crimes and the risks of cyberattacks and other similar threats to organizations are rising due to the surge in communications and the digitalization of businesses.

Want A Detailed Understanding of the Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market? Request for a Sample Here:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=651

Monitoring services that help in observing unauthorized use of personal information and recovery services which deals with the ripple effects of post-identity theft are anticipated to increase the identity theft protection services market growth of by ~23% in upcoming half-decade.

Ransomware attacks, phishing attacks, and mail spams witnessed rapid increase during COVID-19, as cybercriminals targeted employees and customers, according to Deloitte. These cases had a positive impact on the identity theft protection services market by 1.2X.

Report Attributes

Details

Base Year Value (2021A)

USD 9 Billion

Estimated Year Value (2022E)

USD 10 Billion

Projected Year Value (2032F)

USD 24 Billion

Global Growth Rate (2022-2032)

9.4%

Top 5 Companies Market Share in 2021

~ 21%

Key Takeaways:

  • The global identity theft protection services market is estimated to have an absolute $ opportunity of USD 14 Billion.

  • The Identity Theft Protection services market is expected to witness exhibiting growth at 9.4% CAGR during 2022-2032.

Growth Drivers:

  • Consumers and enterprises are using data protection software's and are deploying Network Access Control (NAC) across their enterprises, which is increasing the demand.

  • The intensifying emphasis on electronic IDs by global government, present market size is likely to multiply by 1.3X of present market valuation in the forecast period (2022-2032).

Key Restraints:

  • Identity theft protection services depends upon on the services being chosen which then prove very expensive.

  • These services may range from USD 10 to USD 30 per month & may not cover legal expenses and time spent away.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Ask here
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=651

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers are constantly innovating product designs to meet the modern-day challenges pertaining to components placement in the engine environment.

  • An identity security service provider in 2020 partnered with Breach Clarity, a Fintech provider to provide services against data breaches and identity vulnerabilities with unprecedented personalized breach risk intelligence.

  • An insurance and financial services company, Nationwide, partnered with Generali Global Assistance in 2020 to offer personal cyber protection services under Theft Protection Program. It will help protect nationwide users from cybersecurity attacks and threats.

  • Connecticut's largest business organization, CBIA partnered with defend-id, Inc. in 2020, to deliver identity theft and recovery protection solutions to small businesses.

Key Companies Profiled:

  • Lifelock Inc.

  • Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

  • Equifax Inc.

  • Affinion Group

  • FICO

  • LexisNexis Risk Solutions Inc.

  • TransUnion LLC

  • Intersections Inc.

  • AllClear ID Inc.

  • Fair Isaac Corporation

  • IdentityForce, Inc.

  • Identity Guard

  • Privacy Guard

  • Cyberscout, LLC

  • Kroll

More Valuable Insights into the Identity Theft Protection Services Market:

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the Identity Theft Protection Services Market, presenting forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the Identity Theft Protection Services Market a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Segmentation of Identity Theft Protection Services Market:

  • By Type:

  • By End-Use:

  • By Region:

Key Questions Covered in The Identity Theft Protection Services Market Report:

  • The report offers insight into the Identity Theft Protection Services Market for 2022-2032.

  • The market study also highlights projected sales growth Identity Theft Protection Services Market between 2022 and 2032.

  • Identity Theft Protection Services Market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

  • Identity Theft Protection Services Market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain –

Intrusion Detection & Protection System Market Trends: With the growing need for distributing the IPS workload among various devices, security hazards have continued to persist in various organizations. Intrusion Detection & protection system market value to register a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

RF Power Amplifier Market Insights: In light of the tremendous growth in the sales of wireless devices, manufacturers are focusing on development of smarter and more efficient wireless electronic devices. The demand for low noise type of RF power amplifier is likely to increase at a CAGR of 14.0%.

Data Extraction Software Market Analysis - The trend towards artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, as well as strong demand for superior business intelligence tools, are the key reasons driving the growth of the data extraction software market.

Data Center Containment Solution Market Forecast - The increased adoption of cloud computing and heavy content applications by businesses throughout the world is predicted to increase demand for data centers. This, in turn, is likely to contribute to the growth of the data center containment solutions market.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/identity-theft-protection-services-market-is-estimated-to-reach-usd-24-billion-by-2032--factmr-analysis-301470597.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

Recommended Stories

  • This $22.5 Million Legal Loss Could Be a Huge Problem for This Dividend Aristocrat

    Industrial giant 3M just lost a big legal case, and it helps explain why investors are so downbeat on the shares.

  • 3M Stock: Should You Buy or Sell?

    Just as a good tv series always leaves you with a cliffhanger, 3M (NYSE: MMM) earnings report left investors wondering just where the company might be heading in 2022. Full-year organic sales growth came in at 8.8% compared to the guidance range of 8% to 9% given in October, and after management told investors in early December that sales growth for the fourth quarter would come in toward the low end of implied guidance. CFO Monish Patolawala said respirator revenue came in $40 million better than expected in the quarter, but the increase is worth less than 0.5% of fourth-quarter 2020 sales.

  • Why Chevron Stock Is Slumping Today

    Shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) had fallen about 5% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday, erasing more than $5 billion of market value. The culprit was the oil giant's fourth-quarter results, which fell short of expectations.

  • Market check: Stocks edge higher at open, Chevron shares slide, Caterpillar drops

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the market open, why Chevron shares are down, and Caterpillar warning of rising costs in its earnings call.

  • Jim Cramer literally drowns Cathie Wood’s ARK as flagship fund falters

    Jim Cramer has never been shy to use buzzers and bells to make the occasionally esoteric world of finance more interesting.

  • Stock Market Correction: Buying These 4 Stocks Right Now Would Be a Genius Move

    It's not something investors like to think about, but stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle and the price long-term investors pay for admission to one of the world's greatest wealth creators. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has entered correction territory, while the benchmark S&P 500 is contending with its worst slide in more than a year. While stock market corrections can be unnerving, they're also, historically, the perfect time to put money to work in the market -- especially if your average holding period is measured in years.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Investing $200,000 in this basket of dividend stocks should earn you $12,800 in passive income in 2022.

  • Beyond Dogecoin and Shiba Inu: Buy This Unstoppable Growth Stock in 2022 Instead

    Prices of tokens like Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) soared and plunged at various points throughout 2021 as a direct result of social-media hype, but still ended the year far above where they began it. Here's why you'll want to consider buying Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a young fintech company that's remakting the lending business, instead of Dogecoin or Shiba Inu. Upstart is disrupting the traditional FICO-based lending model, which rates borrowers based on a handful of metrics and has been used by financial institutions since 1989.

  • Why Qurate Retail Stock Dove 21% on Friday

    What happened Qurate (NASDAQ: QRTEA) shareholders saw red on Friday, as their stock fell over 21% by 11:15 a.m. ET, compared to a slight decline in the broader market. The TV-shopping giant had been outperforming the market so far in 2022, but the decline pushed returns well below the 10% decline that's been logged in the S&P 500 to date.

  • Tilray Has More Market Share in This Country Than in Canada

    The U.S. pot market is the golden goose for the marijuana industry. With the U.S. pot market off-limits to Canadian marijuana company Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), the business has been forced to look to other markets to grow its operations. On Tilray's most recent earnings call, the company said it was a market leader in Germany with a market share of around 20%.

  • This Buffett Stock Has More Than 60% Upside Potential, According to Wall Street

    It's recently been caught up in multiple negative headlines, but has the business itself been affected?

  • Why Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Is Getting Hammered This Week

    Despite positive material updates, the biotech's shares couldn't escape the market-wide downturn among growth stocks this week.

  • Aurora Cannabis Stock in 2022: Skyrocket or Crash?

    2021 was hardly a banner year for the Canadian weed company; perhaps its fortunes are about to change.

  • Want to Invest in the Future of Technology? 2 Stocks to Buy and Hold

    Over the next two decades, artificial intelligence (AI) will contribute $30 trillion to the global equity market cap, according to Ark Invest. It makes content and product recommendations more relevant. For instance, fintech companies like Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) are using AI to minimize risk for banks and e-commerce merchants, helping them operate more efficiently and more profitably.

  • Buy Now, Pay Later Comes of Age. Affirm Is the Standout in the Space.

    Shares of Affirm Holdings were surging Friday after the online payments company received an upgrade to Buy from analysts at DA Davidson. Affirm (ticker: AFRM) has been battered over the last few weeks, losing almost 50% since the year started. The shares were gaining 9.3% to $55.75 on Friday after analyst Christopher Brendler upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral with a $75 price target.

  • Why Shares in Corning Soared Nearly 15% This Week

    Shares in material science company Corning (NYSE: GLW) rose nearly 15% in the week to Friday morning. The move comes after a very well-received set of fourth-quarter earnings released midweek. There's never been any doubt that Corning is a growth business.

  • 2 Top Stocks to Buy in 2022 Now That Oil and Gas Is Hot and Renewable Energy Is Cold

    The U.S. stock market hasn't had the best start to 2022. Pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and integrated solar solution provider SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) are two completely different businesses that are both worth buying now. Kinder Morgan is the U.S. leader in natural gas pipeline infrastructure.

  • Amid the Sell-Off, Is The Trade Desk Ready for a Bull Run?

    Late last year, investors took a deep interest in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) as the stock shot 29% higher the day after it released its fiscal 2021 third-quarter earnings report in early November. The question for investors of The Trade Desk now is whether this constitutes an excellent opportunity to buy or if its sell-off is justified. The Trade Desk stock has delivered significant gains since launching its initial public offering in 2016, rising in value by as much as 3,600%.

  • Tech Sell-Off: Down 23%, This Beaten-Down Stock Is a Terrific Buy Right Now

    AMD's relatively cheap valuation and its ability to keep growing at a rapid pace make the stock worth buying.

  • 10 Best Energy Stocks To Buy For 2022

    In this article, we discuss oil price predictions and the 10 best energy stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Energy Stocks to Buy for 2022. The energy industry had a record 2021 with oil stocks climbing to the […]