IDENTITY WEEK EUROPE 2022 - The No.1 Identity Event in Europe - returns 28 - 29 June 2022 at the ExCeL London

·2 min read

LONDON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Week Europe – Now in its 16th year of being Europe's unmissable identity event – is back live and in-person at the ExCeL London next week (28 – 29 June 2022).

For 16 years Identity Week Europe has been the unmissable event of the year, connecting thousands of Identity professionals from across finance, government, retail, ecommerce, healthcare, travel and social media.

The return of this ground-breaking 2-day event will be marked by a prestigious line-up of speakers, alongside an exhibition packed with the brands and organisations at the very heart of building and delivering the future of identity.

Identity Week Europe helps accelerate the move towards a world where trusted identity solutions enable governments and commercial organisations to provide citizens, employees, customers and consumers with a multitude of opportunities to transact in a seamless, yet secure manner.

Janine Bill, Identity Week Event General Manager, commented: "I'm delighted that Identity Week has become a global hub for the identity sector, where government and industry meet to discuss, source and forge solutions to some of the biggest issues facing our world today. We're so excited to be welcoming the identity community back in their thousands to the ExCeL this month! After years of unrest, this year's event will be our biggest and best to date."

The speaker line-up reads like a who's who of identity with senior representatives taking to the stage from the European Commission; US Department of Homeland Security; Santander; M.S.C. Cruises; Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport; US Customs and Border Protection; The International Air Transport Association (IATA); FRONTEX, European Border and Coast Guard Agency; Standard Chartered Bank; DVLA and many more.

Among the exhibiting brands are Muehlbauer, Pindrop, iProov, Thales, WSO2, FacePhi, HID, Ping Identity, AU10TIX, Infineon, Innovatrics, OneID, OVD Kinegram and more.

Exhibition passes are completely free and conference passes are £995 - use code JUNE30 for 30% off.

For more information, visit: terrapinn.com/exhibition/identity-week 

To secure a press pass, please visit: https://secure.terrapinn.com/v5/edetails.aspx?e=10570 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/identity-week-europe-2022--the-no1-identity-event-in-europe--returns-28--29-june-2022-at-the-excel-london-301572758.html

SOURCE IdentityWeek.net

