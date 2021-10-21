Identiv Sets Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call for Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 5 PM ET

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital security and identification, will release its financial results for the third quarter, ended September 30, 2021, after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Management will hold a conference call and webcast on that day at 5 PM ET (2 PM PT) to review and discuss the company's results for the third quarter 2021.



Date: Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Time: 5 PM ET (2 PM PT)

Toll-Free Number: +1 877.545.0523

International Number: +1 973.528.0016

Call ID: 666455

Webcast: Register and Join

Please call the conference telephone number 5 - 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at +1 949.574.3860.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay here .

The replay of the call will be available after 8 PM ET on the same day through November 16, 2021 under +1 877.481.4010 (Toll-Free Replay Number) and +1 919.882.2331 (International Replay Number) with Replay ID: 43245.

