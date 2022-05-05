Idex becomes a Preferred Security Partner of Infineon’s ISPN program

IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA

Oslo, Norway and Munich, Germany – 05 May 2022 – Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY), the global leader in smart card payment solutions, and IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX / NASDAQ: IDBA), a leading provider of advanced biometric authentication solutions, are further strengthening their collaboration, as IDEX Biometrics joins the ecosystem of Infineon’s Security Partner Network (ISPN) as a Preferred Partner.

The deepened collaboration between the companies follows the strategic partnership announced in July 2021, when the reference design integrating the TrustedBioÒ fingerprint authentication module from IDEX Biometrics with Infineon’s latest SLC38 security controller was released. Multiple design opportunities with global smart card manufacturers have been announced since. The solution offers industry leading performance, and reduced card manufacturing costs and complexities, thereby shortening time-to-market for smart card manufacturers and issuers.

As a Preferred Partner, IDEX Biometrics technical and sales teams will closely cooperate with Infineon’s technical specialists, tailoring IDEX’s turnkey solution based on Infineon’s secure elements.

“We are pleased to welcome IDEX Biometrics as a Preferred Partner and to further strengthen our collaboration” said Tolgahan Yildiz, Head of the Payment and Ticketing Solutions product line at Infineon. IDEX Biometrics, with the Infineon reference design, is meeting the expanding demand for fast and convenient payments secured by authentication. We are providing the increased security and peace of mind consumers are asking for in their daily lives.”

“With increasing demand for biometric smart cards, deeper collaboration with Infineon and their partners within the ISPN ecosystem should further accelerate the market growth,” said Vince Graziani, Chief Executive Officer of IDEX Biometrics. “We already collaborate with JNet, another ISPN member, for JavaCard software development, and look forward to broadening our relationships, addressing customer demand for market-leading fingerprint authentication across a range of high-security applications, including payment cards, crypto wallets, and secure identification for access control.

