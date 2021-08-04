U.S. markets open in 6 hours 58 minutes

IDEX Biometrics announces TrustedBio Max™

IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
·3 min read

Powerful extension of TrustedBio platform features necessary biometric functionality to enable rapid and low-cost card designs for EMV applications

Oslo, Norway - 04 August 2021 - IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX / NASDAQ: IDBA), a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, today announced the second product in its TrustedBioTM line of highly-differentiated fingerprint authentication solutions, TrustedBio Max.

TrustedBio Max provides the highest level of single-device functionality available for card-based fingerprint authentication. Unlike sensor-only products, the TrustedBio family of products integrates into the sensor package a proprietary ASIC delivering biometric functions and encryption, thereby eliminating the need for a separate biometric microcontroller. The TrustedBio ASIC also integrates RF-power harvesting, and voltage management circuitry, enabling battery-free operation while maintaining high operating clock speeds. The groundbreaking functionality of TrustedBio Max further reduces computational burdens on the card’s secure element (SE), thereby allowing card designers to utilize standard, low-cost SEs, accelerate card design by minimizing software development, and reduce manufacturing complexities. The Max solution is targeted at manufacturers of financial payment cards seeking faster time-to-market with a comprehensive card design that maximizes performance, while meaningfully reducing development and manufacturing costs even further.

TrustedBio Max enables a differentiated user experience with biometric processing completing in 250 milliseconds, and power efficiency that exceeds EMV specifications. Optimized image capture and processing is achieved using an Arm Cortex-M3TM 32-bit processor, operating up to 200 MHz, and a proprietary dedicated hardware to speed-up biometric authentication and anti-spoofing algorithms.

Vince Graziani, Chief Executive Officer of IDEX Biometrics, stated, “This new addition delivers unsurpassed performance, while pushing the boundaries of lower card development and manufacturing costs. TrustedBio Max is intended to be highly complementary to today’s most popular, low-cost SEs, allowing for rapid card design by the broadest range of smart card manufacturers. The TrustedBio product family allows us to offer a range of solutions that align with the system architecture strategies of all our customers, from global integrators who may have proprietary, high performance SEs, to regional card manufacturers seeking to participate in the promising market for biometrically-enabled smart cards. Our ability to offer a range of solutions is uniquely enabled by our engineering expertise in hardware, software, algorithms, and system design.”

Samples of the TrustedBio Max are available now from IDEX Biometrics, with mass production by the end of the third quarter of 2021.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +47 9180 0186

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices, or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics

TRADEMARK STATEMENT
The wordmark ‘IDEX’ and the IDEX logo are registered trademarks of IDEX Biometrics ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.


