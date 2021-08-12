U.S. markets open in 6 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,436.00
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,348.00
    -24.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,991.50
    -28.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,246.40
    -2.30 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.04
    -0.21 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.30
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.41
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1740
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.06
    -0.73 (-4.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3858
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4500
    +0.0320 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,250.96
    -869.44 (-1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,126.67
    -5.16 (-0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.14
    +59.10 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

IDEX Biometrics ASA releases Interim Report for the First Half of 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Oslo, Norway – 12 August 2021 - IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDEX Biometrics or the Company), a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions for payment cards and adjacent applications, today released its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

The first half report, to be filed with Financial Supervisory Authority in Norway (Finanstilsynet), and other materials are accessible on the Company’s website: www.idexbiometrics.com/investors/interim-results/.

On 12 August, 2021, at 15:00 CET, Vince Graziani, Chief Executive Officer, will conduct a webcast presentation during which he will review results. The webcast presentation can be accessed through: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210812_2/

Performance Review

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, IDEX Biometrics recorded revenue of $697 thousand, compared to $149 thousand for the second quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 368%. Sequentially, revenues increased 12% from first quarter 2021 revenue of $624 thousand.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $8.1 million, compared to $6.3 million for the second quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 29%. Operating expenses were flat sequentially.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 totaled ($7.2 million), representing a loss per share of ($0.01), in contrast to ($6.4 million) for the second quarter of 2020, representing a loss per share of ($0.01), and ($7.5 million) for the first quarter of 2021, representing a loss per share of ($0.01).

The Company incurred an operating cash deficit of ($6.7 million) for the second quarter of 2021, versus ($5.7 million) for the second quarter of 2020 and ($6.9 million) for the first quarter of 2021. The Company’s cash balance totaled $19.3 million as of June 30, 2021, versus $25.9 million as of March 31, 2021.

Commercial and Market Updates

Second quarter 2021 events reflected continued progress toward large-scale smart card deployment with customers and issuers:

  • The Company received its first significant production order for its TrustedBio solution from IDEMIA, supporting the launch of IDEMIA’s second-generation F.CODE card earlier in the quarter.

  • Activities in Asia, notably China, are resulting in further expansion of the Company’s pipeline of opportunities for near-term revenue, with biometrically-enabled applications in payment cards, multi-use cards (e.g., payment cards also used for electronic ticketing), the rapidly evolving DCEP space, and access control.

The Company continues to enjoy sustained demand from its initial customer for a card-based access control solution for computer networks, addressing the vulnerabilities of password-based credentials with an easy-to-use, cost effective, and highly secure solution based on the Company’s technologies.

Commenting on recent events and performance, Vince Graziani, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am pleased to report the Company’s order backlog continued its promising expansion, and I am confident the long-awaited uptake in fingerprint-based card authentication is approaching. In addition, recently announced commercial achievements and the strengthening of the Company’s leadership team are both important factors contributing to my confidence. Notably, IDEX Biometrics and Infineon Technologies AG, on July 15, jointly announced a new reference design for the highest performance smart card with fingerprint authentication. Based on Infineon’s latest secure element microprocessor, specifically optimized for integration of our TrustedBioTM solution, this reference design enables fingerprint-authenticated EMV payment card transactions that are three times faster than currently available solutions.“

Mr. Graziani continued, “Our partners recognize our innovative and highly-differentiated products address the challenges of high costs and unsatisfactory performance head on. TrustedBio’s advantages allow for reduced component count, faster time to market, and lower card manufacturing complexity. TrustedBio integrates a large-area sensor and a powerful, yet small-footprint, ASIC into one device offering image capture, algorithmic processing, power harvesting and management, and encryption. No competitor comes close to providing the performance and economic benefits of TrustedBio.”

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 9180 0186

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and NASDAQ: IDAF) is a leading provider of a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions for payment cards and adjacent applications, offering simple, secure and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics

Trademark Statement

The wordmark ‘IDEX’, the trade name TrustedBio, and the IDEX logo are registered trademarks of IDEX Biometrics ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Crashed Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) plunged 15.6% on Wednesday after Europe's drug regulator provided a COVID-19 vaccine-safety update.  So what The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is studying three new conditions reported by a small number of people who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provided by Moderna and Pfizer.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before the Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,

  • Moderna Stock Crumbled Wednesday. Investors Are Questioning This Year’s Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • Earnings Due For Palantir Stock Amid Growing SPAC Investments

    Palantir stock trades well below an entry point ahead of its earnings report, due early Thursday amid growing SPAC investments.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • Opendoor Stock Spikes on Strong Earnings

    Shares rose 19.5% after the online residential real-estate firm reported revenue of $1.2 billion, up 60% from the year-ago quarter and above guidance.

  • Why Novavax Stock Quickly Rebounded After Sell-Off

    The stock made an attempt to get above $250.

  • Unity Software Inc. (U) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    U earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Crashed Today

    As of 12:25 p.m. EDT, the space travel company's stock price was down more than 13%. Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag cut her rating on Virgin Galactic's stock from equal weight to underweight. With few near-term catalysts to maintain investors' excitement, Liwag sees Virgin Galactic's share price falling to $25 -- or roughly 20% below the stock's closing price on Tuesday.

  • Why Zoom Shares Fell Nearly 4% Today

    It's telling how investors have stopped jumping into budding rebounds from the stock, and instead are now using them to make exits.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Freyr Battery Stocks Crashed Today

    Fuel cell stocks reacted positively to the news yesterday, but so far this morning, sentiment appears to be running in the opposite direction. In Wednesday trading, 11:20 a.m. EDT, shares of fuel cell leaders Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) were down about 6.4% each. At the same time, on the other side of the Atlantic, a new SPAC IPO by the name of Freyr Battery (NYSE: FREY) is having an even tougher time of things -- down 19.5%.

  • Lordstown Backs Production View, Sees First Deliveries In Q1; EV Startup Arrival Due Thursday

    Lordstown still sees production of its electric truck starting next month. Arrival will report early Thursday.

  • Ebay up after hours following earnings release

    Ebay jumping in extended trading after reporting Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • This canary in the coal mine shows a 10% S&P 500 correction is getting closer. Play defense, say strategists

    Our call of the day from Stifel is doubling down on a call for stocks to correct 10%. Here's why markets are much closer to that point now.

  • Caterpillar, Home Depot, and Walgreens Lift Dow Jones to Record Even as Visa Stock Falls

    A hot economy and high inflation have almost every Dow Jones stock gaining today, pushing the index to a new all-time high.

  • 10 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 industrial dividend stocks with over 3% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield. The first quarter of 2021 proved to be marginally better in terms of the performance of […]

  • Here's Why Upstart Is Soaring Today

    Fintech company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), which provides an artificial intelligence-powered lending platform to help banks make smarter decisions, reported its second-quarter results Tuesday afternoon. As of 10 a.m. EDT Wednesday, Upstart was higher by about 25%, handily outpacing the major market averages. To put it mildly, Upstart shattered the market's expectations.