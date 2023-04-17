IDEX Biometrics Deputy Chair Lawrence J. (Larry) Ciaccia to become Chairman

IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA

Oslo, Norway – 17 April 2023 – The nominations committee for IDEX Biometrics has selected current Board member and Deputy Chair Larry Ciaccia as the company’s next Chairman, pending shareholder approval at the IDEX Annual General Meeting on May 23. Larry replaces Morten Opstad, who will remain on the board.

Larry has served as Board Director since May 2015 and was appointed Deputy Chair in May of 2019. He has broad expertise from the semiconductor industry and played a pivotal role in transforming AuthenTec from a start-up into the world’s leading fingerprint sensor supplier. He served as AuthenTec’s CEO from September 2010 until the company’s acquisition by Apple in October 2012.

“I believe IDEX Biometrics is uniquely positioned to address the growing market for biometrically enabled smart cards. I’m excited to serve as Chairman and I look forward to working with Vince and his team at this pivotal time of market acceleration,” comments Mr. Ciaccia.

Vince Graziani, CEO of IDEX Biometrics says, “Larry’s experience in bringing fingerprint biometric technology to mainstream consumer electronic markets will be instrumental as we drive wide-scale adoption of fingerprint biometric smart cards for payments and digital authentication. On behalf of the IDEX Biometrics management team and the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Morten Opstad for his dedication and contributions during his tenure as Chairman.“

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

