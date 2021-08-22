U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,441.67
    +35.87 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,120.08
    +225.96 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,714.66
    +172.88 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,167.60
    +35.18 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.25
    -1.44 (-2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.60
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    -0.26 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1705
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7400
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,036.46
    +353.66 (+0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.01
    +35.62 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

IDEX Biometrics: Subscription Rights Exercise – 20 Aug 2021

IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
·1 min read
In this article:
The board of directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA has resolved to issue in total 365,280 ordinary shares at average price NOK 0.93 per share to employees who have exercised incentive subscription rights. The incentive subscription rights were issued under the company’s 2019 and 2020 incentive subscription rights plans, which plans were approved by the annual general meeting on 9 May 2019 and 12 May 2020 respectively.

The employees have paid the subscription amount to the company.

Following the issue, the company's share capital will be NOK 137,789,098.50 divided into 918,593,990 shares each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15. Following the exercise, there are 67,404,982 incentive subscription rights outstanding.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices, or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


    (Bloomberg) -- Even a $1.5 trillion selloff may not provide an attractive entry point for equity investors as they grapple with cascading risks in China’s technology sector.A stock rout triggered by Beijing’s widening clampdown has left Tencent Holdings Ltd. trading at a price-to-book ratio lower than during the 2008 financial crisis. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has slumped to record low in Hong Kong, where the benchmark stock index fell into a bear market this week. Despite such rapidly diminish