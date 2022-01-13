U.S. markets open in 1 hour 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,719.00
    +2.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,203.00
    +43.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,900.00
    +12.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,173.60
    +0.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.25
    -0.39 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.10
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1469
    +0.0024 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.92
    -0.49 (-2.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3732
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3200
    -0.3460 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,766.38
    +595.59 (+1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,046.98
    +32.65 (+3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,553.65
    +1.93 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 200,000 Americans likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

IDEXX Innovative Diagnostic and Software Solutions Provide Workflow Efficiency and Faster, More Confident Clinical Decisions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Time-saving Technologies Demonstrate IDEXX's Sustained Support for Today's Busy Veterinary Professionals

WESTBROOK, Maine, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in pet healthcare innovation, announced today a series of product and service enhancements that enable veterinary practices to be more efficient, while managing increasing patient volumes. The enhancements provide deeper, actionable insights and personalized support to facilitate faster, more confident clinical decisions.

IDEXX Logo (PRNewsfoto/Idexx Laboratories, Inc.)
IDEXX Logo (PRNewsfoto/Idexx Laboratories, Inc.)

Veterinary professionals are more time challenged than ever. People spending more time at home throughout 2020 led to a surge in pet adoptions and a strengthening of the human-animal bond. Today's pet parents are paying more attention to the health of their pets, further increasing practice caseloads. These factors combined with the added rigor of pandemic protocols have intensified the busy schedules of today's veterinary professionals.

Understanding these current challenges, IDEXX demonstrates its continued support for the industry through the following product enhancements that help veterinarians to save time, while enhancing the lives of pets:

  • IDEXX 4Dx® Plus Test now features clinical decision support to help veterinarians interpret reference laboratory or in-house results faster. Following a positive result, clinical decision support on VetConnect® PLUS provides follow-up considerations, along with patient-specific interpretive assistance, to help veterinarians identify evidence of active infection and determine next steps more quickly. In addition, enhancements to the SNAP 4Dx® Plus Test are planned in the first half of the year, including increased sensitivity for Anaplasma and extended room temperature storage that will help staff to save time.

  • VetConnect® PLUS Mobile App was recently enhanced to provide on-the-go veterinary professionals all the patient information they need in the palm of their hand—faster than ever. Updates include streamlined case management, easier-to-read reports, and more intuitive navigation—all available in multiple languages—allowing veterinarians to spend less time looking for information and more time with patients.

  • SediVue Dx® Urine Sediment Analyzer now features Neural Network 6.0—the latest release of the analyzer's advanced algorithmic software powered by 800 million urine sediment images. This release increases bacteria sensitivity, helping veterinarians determine the presence of a urinary tract infection faster. Additionally, new interpretative comments will be available early this spring, delivering clinical insights and support to help veterinarians move onto next steps with more confidence.

  • New Catalyst® SDMA Test, the early indicator for a decline in kidney function, features a new innovative technology that brings reagents onboard the slide, allowing it to be run more efficiently as part of routine chemistry profiles. Available starting mid-year, this enhancement will save time for busy practices by removing steps and simplifying workflows, facilitating faster delivery of results.

"At IDEXX, we are committed to creating clarity for veterinarians as they manage the increasing demands on their services," said Jay Mazelsky, IDEXX President and Chief Executive Officer. "Inspired by customer needs and delivered through innovation, these enhancements enable efficiency in the practice and support veterinarians with actionable insights that lead to more confident clinical decisions."

For more information on IDEXX's product and services, visit idexx.com.

About IDEXX
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, offering diagnostic and software products and services that deliver solutions and insights to practicing veterinarians around the world. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency, and build more economically successful practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing diagnostic tests and information for livestock and poultry, tests for the quality and safety of water and milk, and point-of-care and laboratory diagnostics for human medicine. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs approximately 9,800 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries. For media inquiries, please get in touch at media@idexx.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "may," "anticipates," "intends," "would," "will," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "should," "project," and similar words and expressions. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide our current expectation or forecasts of future events; are based on current estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions; and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied. The reports filed by IDEXX pursuant to United States securities laws contain discussions of some of these risks and uncertainties. IDEXX assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review IDEXX's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available from the SEC's EDGAR database at sec.gov and via IDEXX's website at idexx.com).

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idexx-innovative-diagnostic-and-software-solutions-provide-workflow-efficiency-and-faster-more-confident-clinical-decisions-301459620.html

SOURCE Idexx Laboratories, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why We Think Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Is Well Worth Watching

    It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks...

  • 2 Undervalued Stocks With Businesses Anybody Can Understand

    The stock market is chock-full of companies with complicated businesses and confusing revenue structures. When searching for value stocks, an easy-to-understand business and steady earnings growth are two things you want to see. Allstate (NYSE: ALL) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) are two examples of companies with businesses that anyone can understand -- and undervalued shares that investors can buy and hold.

  • Top Pharmaceutical Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the pharmaceutical stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • BioMarin CEO: There are biotech companies 'that probably should not be on the market today’

    BioMarin CEO&nbsp;JJ Bienaimé joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the company's first gene therapy product targeted to patients dealing with hemophilia, the future of biotechnology, biotech stocks, and key takeaways from JPMorgan’s annual health care conference.

  • COVID-19: The idea of mild Omicron ‘needs to be eradicated,’ emergency physician stresses

    Dr. Adam Brown, an emergency physician and COVID-19 National Task Force chair at Envision Healthcare, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how COVID-19 vaccines, masking, and testing are all strategies for combating the latest rise in coronavirus cases.

  • Yahoo Finance Presents: Cigna CEO David Cordani

    Cigna CEO David Cordani joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the U.S. government's push for at-home Covid testing, the benefits of technology in medicine, and pharmaceutical drug pricing

  • Fresno medical facility offering drive-thru rapid COVID-19 tests

    If you're in need of fast COVID-19 test results, one Fresno medical center is offering drive-through rapid testing.

  • Hospitals Near ‘Breaking Point’ Amid Covid-Related Staff Shortages

    Hospitals in the U.S. are struggling to staff medical facilities as a wave of Covid cases sidelines healthcare workers. Some hospital administrators are being forced to turn to last-resort measures to ensure quality of care. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

  • Doctor: Worrisome variants could follow omicron

    Scientists warn that omicron's rapid spread across the globe practically ensures it won't be the last worrisome coronavirus variant. (Jan.12)

  • U.S. sets new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

    More than 145,000 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The record-setting figure surpasses a previous peak from January 2021. CBS News correspondent Elise Preston has the latest from Chicago. Then, Dr. Adam Brown, an emergency physician and the COVID-19 task force chair at Envision Healthcare, joins CBSN to discuss the Omicron variant's impact.

  • Insurance Companies To Cover COVID At-Home Tests

    The Biden administration will require insurers to cover the cost of eight at-home COVID test next week.

  • CDC's Walensky debunks false notion about COVID-19 deaths due to comorbidities

    During a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Tuesday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky clarified remarks from an interview Friday that she noted were taken out of context. She said her statement referred to a study of 1.2 million vaccinated individuals, and that 36 of those individuals died, adding that many of those individuals had comorbidities.

  • Health care: ‘We will see more and more specialty drugs,’ Cigna CEO says

    Cigna CEO David Cordani joined Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani to discuss access to health care, innovation in therapeutics, and drug affordability.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Food glorious food: M&S, Tesco lift outlook, fashion chain ASOS downbeat

    A desire by British shoppers to celebrate Christmas at home spurred Tesco and Marks & Spencer to the top of the festive retail pile, with demand for premium food, wine and champagne helping both to upgrade profit forecasts. The rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the weeks running up to Christmas left many pubs and restaurants deserted, as shoppers turned instead to the supermarket aisles to entertain smaller groups at home. While the country's biggest supermarket Tesco sold more than 8 million bottles of champagne and sparkling wine, pubs group Mitchells & Butlers said their sales fell 10.2% in the four weeks over Christmas compared with pre-pandemic trading.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Poised For Breakout After Earnings Beat

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest chip foundry, on Thursday beat analyst estimates for the fourth quarter.

  • Daily Gold News: Tuesday, Jan. 11 – Gold Is Slightly Higher Ahead of Powell’s Testimony

    Gold is 0.2% higher this morning, as it is trading closer to its Thursday’s daily high. What about the other precious metals?

  • Omicron will end up being a good thing for the stock market: JPMorgan

    Buy the dip in stocks, contends J.P. Morgan.

  • Buyout Firm TPG Prices IPO Within Range at $29.50 a Share

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm TPG Inc. and one of its investors raised $1 billion in 2022’s first big U.S. initial public offering, pricing the shares within a marketed range.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional Warning on Bleeding Side EffectTPG and

  • China’s Startups Are Awash With Money as Beijing Shifts Focus to ‘Hard Tech’

    Unlike in previous years, when most Chinese tech funding went to internet startups in e-commerce, the bulk of the money in the past year headed into areas that hew more closely to Communist Party priorities, such as semiconductors, biotechnology and information technology.