IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Surged in 2023

Fundsmith LLP, an investment management company based in London, released its “Fundsmith Equity Fund” 2023 yearly update. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In 2023, the Fundsmith Equity Fund rose +12.4 compared to a 16.8% return for the MSCI World Index. In 2023, the Fund underperformed this comparable; however, a longer-term view may be helpful and is undoubtedly better in line with the firm’s investment goals and approach. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Fundsmith Equity Fund featured stocks such as IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 2023 yearly investor letter. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) engages in the development and manufacturing of products and services for animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing. On January 18, 2024, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) stock closed at $525.28 per share. One-month return of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) was -5.19%, and its shares gained 7.45% of their value over the last 52 weeks. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has a market capitalization of $43.625 billion.

Fundsmith Equity Fund stated the following regarding IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in its 2023 investor letter:

"IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX), the supplier of veterinary diagnostic equipment, makes its fifth appearance in our table of top five contributors despite concerns about a hangover following the upsurge in pet ownership during Covid."

A veterinarian conducting a physical exam on a four-legged patient in a veterinary hospital, highlighting the company's work in veterinary health.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is not our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 48 hedge fund portfolios held IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) at the end of third quarter which was 43 in the previous quarter.

