IDEXX Laboratories Inc Insider Sells Shares

George Fennell, SVP, Chief Revenue Officer of IDEXX Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX), executed a sale of 8,198 shares in the company on February 8, 2024, according to a SEC Filing.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc is a global leader in veterinary diagnostics, software, and water microbiology testing. It provides a range of products and services for companion animal veterinary care, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,198 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for IDEXX Laboratories Inc indicates a pattern of 16 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of IDEXX Laboratories Inc were trading at $573.87, resulting in a market capitalization of $47.523 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 56.82, surpassing both the industry median of 25.58 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

With the stock price at $573.87 and the GuruFocus Value at $545.40, IDEXX Laboratories Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

