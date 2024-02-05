IDEXX Laboratories' (NASDAQ:IDXX) investors will be pleased with their stellar 155% return over the last five years

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. Long term IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 155% in five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 25% gain in the last three months. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 13% in the last three months.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, IDEXX Laboratories achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 21% per year. That makes the EPS growth particularly close to the yearly share price growth of 21%. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

IDEXX Laboratories shareholders are up 8.6% for the year. But that return falls short of the market. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 21% per year for five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with IDEXX Laboratories .

