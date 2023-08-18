IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) sheds 4.2% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) share price down 11% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been pleasing. Its return of 98% has certainly bested the market return!

In light of the stock dropping 4.2% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive five-year return.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, IDEXX Laboratories achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 22% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 15% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. Of course, with a P/E ratio of 51.02, the market remains optimistic.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that IDEXX Laboratories has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 30% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 15% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - IDEXX Laboratories has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

