IDEXX Laboratories to Present at the Goldman Sachs Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference

·1 min read

WESTBROOK, Maine, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in pet healthcare innovation, will participate in the Goldman Sachs Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Jay Mazelsky, President and Chief Executive Officer will participate in a fireside chat at 1:15 pm ET.

Individuals can access the live audio webcast of the presentation through a link on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors. An archived edition of the presentation will be available via the same link.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.)
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.)

About IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

IDEXX is a global leader in pet healthcare innovation. Our diagnostic and software products and services create clarity in the complex, constantly evolving world of veterinary medicine. We support longer, fuller lives for pets by delivering insights and solutions that help the veterinary community around the world make confident decisions—to advance medical care, improve efficiency, and build thriving practices. Our innovations also help ensure the safety of milk and water across the world and maintain the health and well-being of people and livestock. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs more than 10,000 people and offers solutions and products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit idexx.com.

Contact: 
Investor Relations 
John Ravis 
1-207-556-8155 
investorrelations@idexx.com 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idexx-laboratories-to-present-at-the-goldman-sachs-healthcare-ceos-unscripted-conference-301709315.html

SOURCE IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

