IDEXX Laboratories to Release 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

WESTBROOK, Maine, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in veterinary diagnostics, veterinary practice software and water microbiology testing, has scheduled the release of its 2021 fourth quarter and full year financial results for Wednesday, February 2, 2022 before the market opens. The Company will conduct an analyst conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on that day.

Individuals can access a live webcast of the conference call through a link on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors. An archived edition of the webcast will be available after 1:00 p.m. ET on that day via the same link and will remain available for one year.

The live call also will be accessible by telephone. To listen to the live conference call, please dial 1-888-771-4371 or 1-847-585-4405 and reference access code 50273826.

About IDEXX Laboratories
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, offering diagnostic and software products and services that deliver solutions and insights to practicing veterinarians around the world. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency and build more economically successful practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing diagnostic tests and information for livestock and poultry and tests for the quality and safety of water and milk and point-of-care and laboratory diagnostics for human medicine. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs approximately 9,800 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit: www.idexx.com.

Contact: John Ravis, Investor Relations, 1-207-556-8155, investor-relations@idexx.com

