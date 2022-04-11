U.S. markets closed

IDEXX Laboratories to Release 2022 First Quarter Financial Results

2 min read
WESTBROOK, Maine, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in veterinary diagnostics, veterinary practice software and water microbiology testing, has scheduled the release of its 2022 first quarter results for Wednesday, May 4, 2022 before the market opens. The Company will conduct an analyst conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on that day.

Individuals can access a live webcast of the conference call through a link on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors. An archived edition of the webcast will be available after 1:00 p.m. ET on that day via the same link and will remain available for one year.

The live call also will be accessible by telephone. To listen to the live conference call, please dial 1-866-374-5140 or 1-404-400-0571 and reference pin 35572192.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.)
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.)

About IDEXX Laboratories
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, offering diagnostic and software products and services that deliver solutions and insights to practicing veterinarians around the world. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency and build more economically successful and effective practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing diagnostic tests and information for livestock and poultry and tests for the quality and safety of water and milk and point-of-care and laboratory diagnostics for human medicine. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs over 10,000 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit: www.idexx.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations:
investorrelations@idexx.com
207-556-8155

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idexx-laboratories-to-release-2022-first-quarter-financial-results-301523085.html

SOURCE IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

